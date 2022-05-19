Tardi, Toulmé, Guy Delisle, Élodie Durand nommés aux Eisner Awards 2022

Meilleure Histoire Courte

“Funeral in Foam,” de Casey Gilly et Raina Telgemeier, dans You Died: An Anthology of the Afterlife (Iron Circus)

"Generations," de Daniel Warren Johnson, dans Superman: Red & Blue #5 (DC)

"I Wanna Be a Slob," de Michael Kamison et Steven Arnold, dans Too Tough to Die (Birdcage Bottom Books)

“Tap, Tap, Tap,” de Larry O’Neil et Jorge Fornés, dans Green Arrow 80th Anniversary (DC)

“Trickster, Traitor, Dummy, Doll," de Triple Dream (Mel Hilario, Katie Longua, and Lauren Davis), dans The Nib Vol 9: Secrets (The Nib)

Meilleur numéro/one shot

Marvel’s Voices: Identity #1, édité par Darren Shan (Marvel)

Mouse Guard: The Owlhen Caregiver and Other Tales, de David Petersen (BOOM!/Archaia)

Nightwing #87: “Get Grayson,” de Tom Taylor et Bruno Redondo (DC)

Wolvendaughter, de Ver (Quindrie Press)

Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons, de Kelly Sue DeConnick et Phil Jimenez (DC)

Meilleure série en cours

Bitter Root, de David F. Walker, Chuck Brown, et Sanford Greene (Image)

The Department of Truth, de James Tynion IV et Martin Simmonds (Image)

Immortal Hulk, de Al Ewing, Joe Bennett, et al. (Marvel)

Nightwing, de Tom Taylor et Bruno Redondo (DC)

Something Is Killing the Children, de James Tynion IV et Werther Dell’Edera (BOOM! Studios)

Meilleure série limitée

Beta Ray Bill: Argent Star, de Daniel Warren Johnson (Marvel)

The Good Asian, de Pornsak Pichetshote et Alexandre Tefenkgi (Image)

Hocus Pocus, de Rik Worth et Jordan Collver, hocuspocuscomic.squarespace.com

The Many Deaths of Laila Starr, de Ram V et Filipe Andrade (BOOM! Studios)

Stray Dogs, de Tony Fleecs et Trish Forstner (Image)

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, de Tom King et Bilquis Evely (DC)

Meilleure nouvelle série

The Human Target, de Tom King et Greg Smallwood (DC)

The Nice House on the Lake, de James Tynion IV et Álvaro Martínez Bueno (DC Black Label)

Not All Robots, de Mark Russell et Mike Deodato Jr. (AWA Upshot)

Radiant Black, de Kyle Higgins et Marcelo Costa (Image)

Ultramega, de James Harren (Image Skybound)

Meilleure publication pour enfants (jusqu'à 8 ans)

Arlo & Pips #2: Join the Crow Crowd!, d'Elise Gravel (HarperAlley)

Chibi Usagi: Attack of the Heebie Chibis, de Julie et Stan Sakai (IDW)

I Am Oprah Winfrey, de Brad Meltzer et Christopher Eliopoulos (Dial Books for Young Readers)

Monster Friends, de Kaeti Vandorn (Random House Graphic)

Tiny Tales: Shell Quest, de Steph Waldo (HarperAlley)

Meilleure publication pour enfants (9 à 12 ans)

Allergic, de Megan Wagner Lloyd et Michelle Mee Nutter (Scholastic)

Four-Fisted Tales: Animals in Combat, de Ben Towle (Dead Reckoning)

Rainbow Bridge, de Steve Orlando, Steve Foxe, et Valentina Brancati (AfterShock)

Salt Magic, de Hope Larson et Rebecca Mock (Margaret Ferguson Books/Holiday House)

Saving Sorya: Chang and the Sun Bear, de Trang Nguyen et Jeet Zdung (Dial Books for Young Readers)

The Science of Surfing: A Surfside Girls Guide to the Ocean, de Kim Dwinell (Top Shelf)

Meilleure publication pour les ados (13 à 17 ans)

Adora and the Distance, de Marc Bernardin et Ariela Kristantina (Comixology Originals)

Clockwork Curandera, vol. 1: The Witch Owl Parliament, de David Bowles et Raul the Third (Tu Books/Lee & Low Books)

The Legend of Auntie Po, de Shing Yin Khor (Kokila/Penguin Random House)

Strange Academy, de Skottie Young et Humberto Ramos (Marvel)

Wynd, de James Tynion IV et Michael Dialynas (BOOM! Box)

Meilleure série humoristique

Bubble, de Jordan Morris, Sarah Morgan, et Tony Cliff (First Second/Macmillan)

Cyclopedia Exotica, d'Aminder Dhaliwal (Drawn & Quarterly)

Not All Robots, de Mark Russell et Mike Deodato Jr. (AWA Upshot)

The Scumbag, de Rick Remender et divers auteurs (Image)

Thirsty Mermaids, de Kat Leyh (Gallery 13/Simon and Schuster)

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, de Haro Aso et Kotaro Takata, traduit par Nova Skipper (VIZ Media)

Meilleure anthologie

Flash Forward: An Illustrated Guide to Possible (And Not So Possible) Tomorrows, de Rose Eveleth et divers auteurs, édité par Laura Dozier (Abrams ComicArts)

My Only Child, de Wang Ning et divers auteurs, édité par Wang Saili, traduit par Emma Massara (LICAF/Fanfare Presents)

The Silver Coin, de Michael Walsh et divers auteurs (Image)

Superman: Red & Blue, édité par Jamie S. Rich, Brittany Holzherr, et Diegs Lopez (DC)

You Died: An Anthology of the Afterlife, édité par Kel McDonald et Andrea Purcell (Iron Circus)

Meilleure adaptation d'une histoire vraie

The Black Panther Party: A Graphic History, de David F. Walker et Marcus Kwame Anderson (Ten Speed Press)

Hakim’s Odyssey, Book 1: From Syria to Turkey, de Fabien Toulmé, traduit par Hannah Chute (Graphic Mundi/Penn State University Press)

Lugosi: The Rise and Fall of Hollywood’s Dracula, de Koren Shadmi (Humanoids)

Orwell, de Pierre Christin et Sébastien Verdier, traduit par Edward Gauvin (SelfMadeHero)

Seek You: A Journey Through American Loneliness, de Kristen Radtke (Pantheon/Penguin Random House)

The Strange Death of Alex Raymond, de Dave Sim et Carson Grubaugh (Living the Line)

Meilleures mémoires dessinées

Factory Summers, de Guy Delisle, traduit par Helge Dascher et Rob Aspinall (Drawn & Quarterly)

Parenthesis, d'Élodie Durand, traduit par Edward Gauvin (Top Shelf)

Run: Book One, de John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, L. Fury, et Nate Powell (Abrams ComicArts)

Save It for Later: Promises, Parenthood, and the Urgency of Protest, de Nate Powell (Abrams ComicArts)

The Secret to Superhuman Strength, de Alison Bechdel (Mariner Books)

Meilleur album (nouveauté)

Ballad For Sophie, de Filipe Melo et Juan Cavia, traduit par Gabriela Soares (Top Shelf)

Destroy All Monsters (A Reckless Book), d'Ed Brubaker et Sean Phillips (Image)

In., de Will McPhail (Mariner Books)

Meadowlark: A Coming-of-Age Crime Story, d'Ethan Hawke et Greg Ruth (Grand Central Publishing)

Monsters, de Barry Windsor-Smith (Fantagraphics)

Meilleur album (réimpression)

The Complete American Gods, de Neil Gaiman, P. Craig Russell, et Scott Hampton (Dark Horse)

Locke & Key: Keyhouse Compendium, de Joe Hill et Gabriel Rodríguez (IDW)

Middlewest: The Complete Tale, de Skottie Young et Jorge Corona (Image)

Rick and Morty vs Dungeons and Dragons Deluxe Edition, de Patrick Rothfuss, Jim Zub, et Troy Little (Oni)

The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys: California Deluxe Edition, de Gerard Way, Shaun Simon, et Becky Cloonan (Dark Horse)

Meilleure adaptation d'un autre média

After the Rain, de Nnedi Okorafor, adapté par John Jennings et David Brame (Megascope/Abrams ComicArts)

Bubble de Jordan Morris, Sarah Morgan, et Tony Cliff (First Second/Macmillan)

Disney Cruella, adapté par Hachi Ishie (VIZ Media)

George Orwell’s 1984: The Graphic Novel, adapté par Fido Nesti (Mariner Books)

The Ragged Trousered Philanthropists, de Robert Tressell, adapté par Sophie et Scarlett Rickard (SelfMadeHero)

Meilleure édition américaine d'une publication internationale

Ballad For Sophie, de Filipe Melo et Juan Cavia, traduit par Gabriela Soares (Top Shelf)

Between Snow and Wolf, d'Agnes Domergue et Helene Canac, traduit par Maria Vahrenhorst (Magnetic)

Love: The Mastiff, de Frederic Brrémaud et Federico Bertolucci (Magnetic)

The Parakeet, d'Espé, traduit par Hannah Chute ((Graphic Mundi/Penn State University Press)

The Shadow of a Man, de Benoît Peeters et François Schuiten, traduit par Stephen D. Smith (IDW)

Meilleure édition américaine d'une publication asiatique

Chainsaw Man, de Tatsuki Fujimoto, traduit par Amanda Haley (VIZ Media)

Kaiju No. 8, de Naoya Matsumoto, traduit par David Evelyn (VIZ Media)

Lovesickness: Junji Ito Story Collection, de Junji Ito, traduit par Jocelyne Allen (VIZ Media)

Robo Sapiens: Tales of Tomorrow (Omnibus), de Toranosuke Shimada, traduit par Adrienne Beck (Seven Seas)

Spy x Family, de Tatsuya Endo, traduit par Casey Loe (VIZ Media)

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, de Haro Aso et Kotaro Takata, traduit par Nova Skipper (VIZ Media)

Meilleure collection d'archives - comic strips

Friday Foster: The Sunday Strips, de Jim Lawrence et Jorge Longarón, édité par Christopher Marlon, Rich Young, et Kevin Ketner (Ablaze)

Popeye: The E.C. Segar Sundays, vol. 1 de E.C. Segar, édité par Gary Groth et Conrad Groth (Fantagraphics)

Trots and Bonnie, de Shary Flenniken, édité par Norman Hathaway (New York Review Comics)

The Way of Zen, adapté et illustré par C. C. Tsai, traduit par Brian Bruya (Princeton University Press)

Meilleure collection d'archives - comic books

EC Covers Artist’s Edition, édité par Scott Dunbier (IDW)

Farewell, Brindavoine, de Tardi, traduit par Jenna Allen, édité par Conrad Groth (Fantagraphics)

Marvel Comics Library: Spider-Man vol. 1: 1962–1964, de Stan Lee et Steve Ditko, édité par Steve Korté (TASCHEN)

Spain Rodriguez: My Life and Times, vol. 3, édité par Patrick Rosenkranz (Fantagraphics)

Steranko Nick Fury: Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. Artisan Edition, édité par Scott Dunbier (IDW)

Uncle Scrooge: “Island in the Sky,” de Carl Barks, édité par J. Michael Catron (Fantagraphics)

Meilleur scénariste

Ed Brubaker, Destroy All Monsters, Friend of the Devil (Image)

Kelly Sue DeConnick, Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons Book One (DC)

Filipe Melo, Ballad for Sophie (Top Shelf)

Ram V, The Many Deaths of Laila Starr (BOOM! Studios); The Swamp Thing (DC); Carnage: Black, White & Blood, Venom (Marvel)

James Tynion IV, House of Slaughter, Something Is Killing the Children, Wynd (BOOM! Studios); The Nice House on the Lake, The Joker, Batman, DC Pride 2021 (DC); The Department of Truth (Image); Blue Book, Razorblades (Tiny Onion Studios)

Meilleur auteur/dessinateur

Alison Bechdel, The Secret to Superhuman Strength (Mariner Books)

Junji Ito, Deserter: Junji Ito Story Collection, Lovesickness: Junji Ito Story Collection, Sensor (VIZ Media)

Daniel Warren Johnson, Superman: Red & Blue (DC); Beta Ray Bill (Marvel)

Will McPhail, In: A Graphic Novel (Mariner Books)

Barry Windsor-Smith, Monsters (Fantagraphics)

Meilleur artiste/encreur ou meilleure équipe artiste/encreur

Filipe Andrade, The Many Deaths of Laila Starr (BOOM! Studios)

Phil Jimenez, Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons (DC)

Bruno Redondo, Nightwing (DC)

Esad Ribic, Eternals (Marvel)

P. Craig Russell, Norse Mythology (Dark Horse)

Meilleur peintre ou artiste multimédia (planches intérieures)

Federico Bertolucci, Brindille, Love: The Mastiff (Magnetic)

John Bolton, Hell’s Flaw (Renegade Arts Entertainment)

Juan Cavia, Ballad for Sophie (Top Shelf)

Frank Pe, Little Nemo (Magnetic)

Ileana Surducan, The Lost Sunday (Pronoia AB)

Sana Takeda, Monstress (Image)

Meilleur artiste de couverture

Jen Bartel, Future State Immortal Wonder Woman #1 & 2, Wonder Woman Black & Gold #1, Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary (DC); Women’s History Month variant covers (Marvel)

David Mack, Norse Mythology (Dark Horse)

Bruno Redondo, Nightwing (DC)

Alex Ross, Black Panther, Captain America, Captain America/Iron Man #2, Immortal Hulk, Iron Man, The U.S. of The Marvels (Marvel)

Julian Totino Tedesco, Just Beyond: Monstrosity (BOOM!/KaBoom!); Dune: House Atreides (BOOM! Studios); Action Comics (DC); The Walking Dead Deluxe (Image Skybound)

Yoshi Yoshitani, I Am Not Starfire (DC); The Blue Flame, Giga, Witchblood (Vault)

Meilleure colorisation

Filipe Andrade/Inês Amaro, The Many Deaths of Laila Starr (BOOM! Studios)

Terry Dodson, Adventureman (Image Comics)

K. O’Neill, The Tea Dragon Tapestry (Oni)

Jacob Phillips, Destroy All Monsters, Friend of the Devil (Image)

Matt Wilson, Undiscovered Country (Image); Fire Power (Image Skybound); Eternals, Thor, Wolverine (Marvel); Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters (Oni)

Meilleur lettrage

Wes Abbott, Future State, Nightwing, Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman Black & Gold (DC)

Clayton Cowles, The Amazons, Batman, Batman/Catwoman, Strange Adventures, Wonder Woman Historia (DC); Adventureman (Image); Daredevil, Eternals, King in Black, Strange Academy, Venom, X-Men Hickman, X-Men Duggan (Marvel)

Crank!, Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters, The Tea Dragon Tapestry (Oni); Money Shot (Vault)

Ed Dukeshire, Once & Future, Seven Secrets (BOOM Studios)

Barry Windsor-Smith, Monsters (Fantagraphics)

Meilleur journal/périodique lié au domaine des comics

Alter Ego, édité par Roy Thomas (TwoMorrows)

The Columbus Scribbler, édité par Brian Canini, Jack Wallace, et Steve Steiner, columbusscribbler.com

Fanbase Press, édité par Barbra Dillon, fanbasepress.com

tcj.com, édité par Tucker Stone et Joe McCulloch (Fantagraphics)

WomenWriteAboutComics.com, édité par Wendy Browne et Nola Pfau (WWAC)

Meilleur livre sur la bande dessinée

All of the Marvels, de Douglas Wolk (Penguin Press)

The Art of Thai Comics: A Century of Strips and Stripes, de Nicolas Verstappen (River Books)

Fantastic Four No. 1: Panel by Panel, de Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, Chip Kidd, et Geoff Spear (Abrams ComicArts)

Old Gods & New: A Companion to Jack Kirby’s Fourth World, de John Morrow, avec Jon B. Cooke (TwoMorrows)

True Believer: The Rise and Fall of Stan Lee, d'Abraham Riesman (Crown)

Meilleur travail académique

Comics and the Origins of Manga: A Revisionist History, d'Eike Exner (Rutgers University Press)

The Life and Comics of Howard Cruse: Taking Risks in the Service of Truth, d'Andrew J. Kunka (Rutgers University Press)

Mysterious Travelers: Steve Ditko and the Search for a New Liberal Identity, de Zack Kruse (University Press of Mississippi)

Pulp Empire: The Secret History of Comics Imperialism, de Paul S. Hirsch (University of Chicao Press)

Rebirth of the English Comic Strip: A Kaleidoscope, 1847–1870, de David Kunzle (University Press of Mississippi)

Meilleur design de publication

The Complete American Gods, désigné par Ethan Kimberling (Dark Horse)

The Complete Life and Times of Scrooge McDuck Deluxe Edition, désigné par Justin Allan-Spencer (Fantagraphics)

Crashpad, désigné par Gary Panter et Justin Allan-Spencer (Fantagraphics)

Machine Gun Kelly’s Hotel Diablo, désigné par Tyler Boss (Z2)

Marvel Comics Library: Spider-Man vol. 1: 1962–1964 (TASCHEN)

Popeye Vol. 1 d'E.C. Segar, désigné par Jacob Covey (Fantagraphics)

Meilleur webcomic

Batman: Wayne Family Adventures, de CRC Payne et StarBrite (DC/WEBTOON), https://www.webtoons.com/en/slice-of-life/batman-wayne-family-adventures/list?title_no=3180&page=1

Isle of Elsi, d'Alec Longstreth, https://www.isleofelsi.com/comics/ioe6/page-259/

Lore Olympus, de Rachel Smythe (WEBTOON), https://www.webtoons.com/en/romance/lore-olympus/list?title_no=1320&page=1

Navillera: Like a Butterfly, de Hun et Jimmy, traduit par Kristianna Lee (Tapas Medie/Kakao Entertainment), https://tapas.io/series/navillera-like-a-butterfly

Unmasked, de Breri et Nuitt (WebToon Factory/Europe Comics), https://www.webtoonfactory.com/en/serie/unmasked/

Meilleure série numérique

Days of Sand, d'Aimée de Jongh, traduit par Christopher Bradley (Europe Comics)

Everyone Is Tulip, de Dave Baker et Nicole Goux, everyoneistulip.com

It’s Jeff, de Kelly Thompson et Gurihiru (Marvel)

Love After World Domination 1-3, de Hiroshi Noda et Takahiro Wakamatsu, traduit par Steven LeCroy (Kodansha)

Snow Angels, de Jeff Lemire et Jock (Comixology Originals)

Signalons enfin que 6 personnalités entreront dans le Will Eisner Comic Awards Hall of Fame : Max Gaines, Mark Gruenwald, Marie Duval, Rose O’Neill, Alex Niño et P. Craig Russell.

4 autres créateurs y entreront, sur les choix des votants, parmi Howard Chaykin, Gerry Conway, Kevin Eastman, Steve Englehart, Moto Hagio, Larry Hama, Jeffrey Catherine Jones, David Mazzucchelli, Jean-Claude Mézières, Grant Morrison, Gaspar Saladino, Jim Shooter, Garry Trudeau, Ron Turner, George Tuska, Mark Waid, et Cat Yronwode.

Photographie : illustration, Gage Skidmore, CC BY SA 2.0