#Prix littéraires

Les Prix Hugo dévoilent leurs sélections de livres (et de jeux vidéo)

Régulièrement décriés, les Prix Hugo, ou Hugo Awards en version originale, pèsent toujours dans les domaines de la science-fiction et de la fantasy, outre-Atlantique. Les récompenses seront décernées en décembre prochain, notamment au sein de la nouvelle catégorie, celle consacrée aux jeux vidéo. Les sélections ont été dévoilées.

Le 15/04/2021 à 10:39 par Antoine Oury

ActuaLitté

Les sélections des Hugo Awards 2021 :

Meilleur roman :

Black Sun, Rebecca Roanhorse (Gallery / Saga Press)

The City We Became, N.K. Jemisin (Orbit)

Harrow The Ninth, Tamsyn Muir (Tor.com)

Network Effect, Martha Wells (Tor.com)

Piranesi, Susanna Clarke (Bloomsbury)

The Relentless Moon, Mary Robinette Kowal (Tor Books)

Meilleur roman court :

Come Tumbling Down, Seanan McGuire (Tor.com)

The Empress of Salt and Fortune, Nghi Vo (Tor.com)

Finna, Nino Cipri (Tor.com)

Ring Shout, P. Djèlí Clark (Tor.com)

Riot Baby, Tochi Onyebuchi (Tor.com)

Upright Women Wanted, Sarah Gailey (Tor.com)

Meilleure nouvelle longue :

“Burn, or the Episodic Life of Sam Wells as a Super”, A.T. Greenblatt (Uncanny Magazine, May/June 2020)

“Helicopter Story”, Isabel Fall (Clarkesworld, January 2020)

“The Inaccessibility of Heaven”, Aliette de Bodard (Uncanny Magazine, July/August 2020)

“Monster”, Naomi Kritzer (Clarkesworld, January 2020)

“The Pill”, Meg Elison (from Big Girl, (PM Press))

Two Truths and a Lie, Sarah Pinsker (Tor.com)

Meilleure nouvelle courte :

“Badass Moms in the Zombie Apocalypse”, Rae Carson (Uncanny Magazine, January/February 2020)

“A Guide for Working Breeds”, Vina Jie-Min Prasad (Made to Order: Robots and Revolution, ed. Jonathan Strahan (Solaris))

Little Free Library, Naomi Kritzer (Tor.com)

“The Mermaid Astronaut”, Yoon Ha Lee (Beneath Ceaseless Skies, February 2020)

“Metal Like Blood in the Dark”, T. Kingfisher (Uncanny Magazine, September/October 2020)

“Open House on Haunted Hill”, John Wiswell (Diabolical Plots – 2020, ed. David Steffen)

Meilleure série littéraire :

The Daevabad Trilogy, S.A. Chakraborty (Harper Voyager)

The Interdependency, John Scalzi (Tor Books)

The Lady Astronaut Universe, Mary Robinette Kowal (Tor Books/Audible/Magazine of Fantasy and Science Fiction)

The Murderbot Diaries, Martha Wells (Tor.com)

October Daye, Seanan McGuire (DAW)

The Poppy War, R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager)

Meilleur livre de non-fiction ou apparenté :

Beowulf: A New Translation, Maria Dahvana Headley (FSG)

CoNZealand Fringe, Claire Rousseau, C, Cassie Hart, Adri Joy, Marguerite Kenner, Cheryl Morgan, Alasdair Stuart.

FIYAHCON, L.D. Lewis–Director, Brent Lambert–Senior Programming Coordinator, Iori Kusano–FIYAHCON Fringe Co-Director, Vida Cruz–FIYAHCON Fringe Co-Director, and the Incredible FIYAHCON team

“George R.R. Martin Can Fuck Off Into the Sun, Or: The 2020 Hugo Awards Ceremony (Rageblog Edition)”, Natalie Luhrs (Pretty Terrible, August 2020)

A Handful of Earth, A Handful of Sky: The World of Octavia E. Butler, Lynell George (Angel City Press)

The Last Bronycon: a fandom autopsy, Jenny Nicholson (YouTube)

Meilleure bande dessinée :

DIE, Volume 2: Split the Party, écrit par Kieron Gillen et Stephanie Hans, lettrage par Clayton Cowles (Image Comics)

Ghost-Spider vol. 1: Dog Days Are Over, écrit par Seanan McGuire, dessiné par Takeshi Miyazawa et Rosie Kämpe (Marvel)

Invisible Kingdom, vol 2: Edge of Everything, écrit par G. Willow Wilson, dessiné par Christian Ward (Dark Horse Comics)

Monstress, vol. 5: Warchild, écrit par Marjorie Liu, dessiné par Sana Takeda (Image Comics)

Once & Future vol. 1: The King Is Undead, écrit par Kieron Gillen, dessiné par Dan Mora, colorisé par Tamra Bonvillain, lettrage par Ed Dukeshire (BOOM! Studios)

Parable of the Sower: A Graphic Novel Adaptation, écrit par Octavia Butler, adapté par Damian Duffy, illustré par John Jennings (Harry N. Abrams)

Meilleur long-métrage :

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), écrit par Christina Hodson, réalisé par Cathy Yan (Warner Bros.)

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, écrit par Will Ferrell, Andrew Steele, réalisé par David Dobkin (European Broadcasting Union/Netflix)

The Old Guard, écrit par Greg Rucka, réalisé par Gina Prince-Bythewood (Netflix / Skydance Media)

Palm Springs, écrit par Andy Siara, réalisé par Max Barbakow (Limelight / Sun Entertainment Culture / The Lonely Island / Culmination Productions / Neon / Hulu / Amazon Prime)

Soul, scénario de Pete Docter, Mike Jones et Kemp Powers, réalisé par Pete Docter, coréalisé par Kemp Powers, produit par Dana Murray (Pixar Animation Studios/ Walt Disney Pictures)

Tenet, écrit et réalisé par Christopher Nolan (Warner Bros./Syncopy)

Meilleur court-métrage :

Doctor Who: Fugitive of the Judoon, écrit par Vinay Patel et Chris Chibnall, réalisé par Nida Manzoor (BBC)

The Expanse: Gaugamela, écrit par Dan Nowak, réalisé par Nick Gomez (Alcon Entertainment / Alcon Television Group / Amazon Studios / Hivemind / Just So)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Heart (parts 1 and 2), écrit par Josie Campbell et Noelle Stevenson, réalisé par Jen Bennett et Kiki Manrique (DreamWorks Animation Television / Netflix)

The Mandalorian: Chapter 13: The Jedi, écrit et réalisé par Dave Filoni (Golem Creations / Lucasfilm / Disney+)

The Mandalorian: Chapter 16: The Rescue, écrit par Jon Favreau, réalisé par Peyton Reed (Golem Creations / Lucasfilm / Disney+)

The Good Place: Whenever You’re Ready, écrit et réalisé par Michael Schur (Fremulon / 3 Arts Entertainment / Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group)

Meilleur éditeur de nouvelle :

Neil Clarke

Ellen Datlow

C.C. Finlay

Mur Lafferty and S.B. Divya

Jonathan Strahan

Sheila Williams

Meilleur éditeur de roman :

Nivia Evans

Sheila E. Gilbert

Sarah Guan

Brit Hvide

Diana M. Pho

Navah Wolfe

Meilleur artiste professionnel :

Tommy Arnold

Rovina Cai

Galen Dara

Maurizio Manzieri

John Picacio

Alyssa Winans

Meilleur magazine semi-professionnel :

Beneath Ceaseless Skies, ed. Scott H. Andrews

Escape Pod, editors Mur Lafferty and S.B. Divya, assistant editor Benjamin C. Kinney, hosts Tina Connolly and Alasdair Stuart, audio producers Summer Brooks and Adam Pracht and the entire Escape Pod team.

FIYAH Magazine of Black Speculative Fiction, publisher Troy L. Wiggins, executive editor DaVaun Sanders, managing editor Eboni Dunbar, poetry editor Brandon O’Brien, reviews and social media Brent Lambert, art director L. D. Lewis, and the FIYAH Team.

PodCastle, editors, C.L. Clark and Jen R. Albert, assistant editor and host, Setsu Uzumé, producer Peter Adrian Behravesh, and the entire PodCastle team.

Uncanny Magazine, editors in chief: Lynne M. Thomas and Michael Damian Thomas, managing editor: Chimedum Ohaegbu, non-fiction editor: Elsa Sjunneson, podcast producers: Erika Ensign and Steven Schapansky

Strange Horizons, Vanessa Aguirre, Joseph Aitken, Rachel Ayers, M H Ayinde, Tierney Bailey, Scott Beggs, Drew Matthew Beyer, Gautam Bhatia, S. K. Campbell, Zhui Ning Chang, Rita Chen...

Meilleur fanzine :

The Full Lid, écrit par Alasdair Stuart, édité par Marguerite Kenner

Journey Planet, édité par Michael Carroll, John Coxon, Sara Felix, Ann Gry, Sarah Gulde, Alissa McKersie, Errick Nunnally, Pádraig Ó Méalóid, Chuck Serface, Steven H. Silver, Paul Trimble, Erin Underwood, James Bacon, and Chris Garcia.

Lady Business, éditeurs Ira, Jodie, KJ, Renay, et Susan.

nerds of a feather, flock together, ed. Adri Joy, Joe Sherry, The G, et Vance Kotrla

Quick Sip Reviews, éditeur, Charles Payseur

Unofficial Hugo Book Club Blog, ed. Amanda Wakaruk et Olav Rokne

Meilleur podcast amateur :

Be The Serpent, présenté par Alexandra Rowland, Freya Marske et Jennifer Mace

Claire Rousseau’s YouTube channel, produit par Claire Rousseau

The Coode Street Podcast, présenté par Jonathan Strahan et Gary K. Wolfe, Jonathan Strahan, producteur

Kalanadi, produit et présenté par Rachel

The Skiffy and Fanty show, produit par Shaun Duke et Jen Zink, présenté par Shaun Duke, Jen Zink, Alex Acks, Paul Weimer, et David Annandale.

Worldbuilding for Masochists, présenté par Rowenna Miller, Marshall Ryan Maresca et Cass Morris

Meilleur auteur amateur :

Cora Buhlert

Charles Payseur

Jason Sanford

Elsa Sjunneson

Alasdair Stuart

Paul Weimer

Meilleur artiste amateur :

Iain J. Clark

Cyan Daly

Sara Felix

Grace P. Fong

Maya Hahto

Laya Rose

Meilleur jeu vidéo :

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (éditeur et développeur : Nintendo)

Blaseball (éditeur et développeur : The Game Band)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (éditeur Square Enix)

Hades (éditeur et développeur : Supergiant Games)

The Last of Us: Part II (éditeur : Sony Interactive Entertainment / développeur : Naughty Dog)

Spiritfarer (éditeur et développeur : Thunder Lotus)

Lodestar Award pour le meilleur livre jeunes adultes :

Cemetery Boys, Aiden Thomas (Swoon Reads)

A Deadly Education, Naomi Novik (Del Rey)

Elatsoe, Darcie Little Badger (Levine Querido)

Legendborn, Tracy Deonn (Margaret K. McElderry/ Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing)

Raybearer, Jordan Ifueko (Amulet / Hot Key)

A Wizard’s Guide to Defensive Baking, T. Kingfisher (Argyll Productions)

Astounding Award pour le meilleur jeune écrivain :

Lindsay Ellis

Simon Jimenez

Micaiah Johnson

A.K. Larkwood

Jenn Lyons

Emily Tesh

 

Photographie : détail de la statuette des Hugo Awards, en 2013 (batwrangler, CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 

