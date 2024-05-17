Inscription
Léa Murawiec et Gaëlle Geniller nommées aux Eisner Awards

Les Eisner Awards restent des récompenses convoitées, de l'autre côté de l'Atlantique mais aussi dans le reste du monde, pour les créateurs du 9e art. La sélection annuelle réserve une place à la BD francophone, avec la présence, entre autres, de Léa Murawiec et Gaëlle Geniller...

Le 17/05/2024 à 10:50 par Antoine Oury

Publié le :

17/05/2024 à 10:50

Antoine Oury

ActuaLitté

Meilleure nouvelle

"Friendship Is Forever", par Sam Maggs et Keisha Okafor, dans My Little Pony 40th Celebration (IDW)

"The Kelpie", par Becky Cloonan, dans Four Gathered on Christmas Eve (Dark Horse)

"The Lady of the Lake", par Joe S. Farrar et Guilherme Grandizolli, dans BUMP : A Horror Anthology #3 (BUMP)

"Talking to a Hill", par Larry Hancock et Michael Cherkas, dans Comics for Ukraine (Zoop)

"World's Finest, Part 1, par Tom King et Belen Ortega, dans Wonder Woman #3 (DC)

Meilleur one shot

Horologue, de Jared Lee et Cross (Grim Film)

Nightwing #105, par Tom Taylor et Bruno Redondo (DC)

Star Trek : Day of Blood-Shax's Best Day, par Ryan North et Derek Charm (IDW)

Superman 2023 Annual, par Joshua Williamson et autres (DC)

Sweet Paprika : Black, White, & Pink, par Mirka Andolfo et d'autres (Image)

Meilleure série continue

Birds of Prey, de Kelly Thompson et Leonardo Basto Romero (DC)

Nightwing, par Tom Taylor et Bruno Redondo (DC Comics)

Shazam ! par Mark Waid et Dan Mora (DC)

Transformers, de Daniel Warren Johnson (Image Skybound)

Wonder Woman, par Tom King et Daniel Sampere (DC)

Meilleure série limitée

The Cull, de Kelly Thompson et Mattia De Iulis (Image)

Godzilla : Here There Be Dragons, par Frank Tieri et Inaki Miranda (IDW)

Kill Your Darlings, par Ethan S. Parker, Griffin Sheridan et Robert Quinn (Image)

PeePee PooPoo, par Caroline Cash (Silver Sprocket)

Superman : Lost, par Christopher Priest et Carlo Pagulayan (DC)

Meilleure nouvelle série

Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees, par Patrick Horvath (IDW)

Black Cloak, de Kelly Thompson et Meredith McClaren (Image)

Local Man, par Tim Seeley et Tony Fleecs (Image)

Phantom Road, de Jeff Lemire et Gabriel Hernández Walta (Image)

Somna : A Bedtime Story, par Becky Cloonan et Tula Lotay (DSTLRY)

Meilleure publication pour les enfants en bas âge

Bigfoot et Nessie : The Art of Getting Noticed, par Chelsea M. Campbell et Laura Knetzger (Penguin Workshop/Penguin Random House)

Burt the Beetle Lives Here ! par Ashley Spires (Kids Can Press)

Go-Go Guys, par Rowboat Watkins (Chronicle Books)

The Light Inside, de Dan Misdea (Penguin Workshop/Penguin Random House)

Milk & Mocha : Our Little Happiness, par Melani Sie (Andrews McMeel)

Tacos Today : El Toro & Friends, par Raúl the Third (HarperCollins/Versify)

Meilleure publication pour les enfants

Buzzing, par Samuel Sattin et Rye Hickman (Little, Brown Ink)

Mabuhay ! de Zachary Sterling (Scholastic Graphix)

Mexikid : A Graphic Memoir, par Pedro Martín (Dial Books for Young Readers/Penguin Young Readers)

Missing You, de Phellip Willian et Melissa Garabeli, traduction de Fabio Ramos (Oni Press)

Saving Sunshine, de Saadia Faruqi et Shazleen Khan (First Second/Macmillan)

Meilleure publication pour les adolescents

Blackward, de Lawrence Lindell (Drawn & Quarterly)

Danger and Other Unknown Risks, par Ryan North et Erica Henderson (Penguin Workshop/Penguin Random House)

Frontera, de Julio Anta et Jacoby Salcedo (HarperAlley)

Lights, de Brenna Thummler (Oni Press)

Monstrous: A Transracial Adoption Story, par Sarah Myer (First Second/Macmillan)

My Girlfriend's Child, vol. 1, de Mamoru Aoi, traduction de Hana Allen (Seven Seas)

Meilleure publication humoristique

How to love : Un guide des sentiments et des relations pour tous, par Alex Norris (Candlewick/Walker Books, Saltimbanque, traduit par Emma Gauthier)

I Was a Teenage Michael Jackson Impersonator!, par Keith Knight (Keith Knight Press)

It's Jeff : The Jeff-Verse #1, par Kelly Thompson et Gurihiru (Marvel)

Macanudo : Optimism Is for the Brave, par Liniers (Fantagraphics)

The Yakuza's Bias, de Teki Yatsuda, traduction de Max Greenway (Kodansha)

Meilleure anthologie

Comics for Ukraine, édité par Scott Dunbier (Zoop)

Deep Cuts, par Kyle Higgins, Joe Clark, Danilo Beyruth, et d'autres (Image)

The Devil's Cut, édité par Will Dennis (DSTLRY)

Marvel Age #1000, édité par Tom Brevoort (Marvel)

The Out Side : Trans & Nonbinary Comics, édité par The Kao, Min Christensen et David Daneman (Andrews McMeel)

Swan Songs de W. Maxwell Prince et autres (Image)

Meilleure oeuvre basée sur la réalité

Mourir pour la Cause : Révolution dans le Québec des Années 1960, par Chris Oliveros (Drawn & Quarterly, Pow Pow, traduit par Alexandre Fontaine Rousseau)

Last on His Feet : Jack Johnson and the Battle of the Century, par Adrian Matejka et Youssef Daoudi (Liveright)

Messenger: The Legend of Muhammad Ali, par Marc Bernardin et Ron Salas (First Second/Macmillan)

Thing : Inside the Struggle for Animal Personhood, par Samuel Machado et Cynthia Sousa Machado avec Steven M. Wise (Island Press)

Three Rocks: The Story of Ernie Bushmiller, par Bill Griffith (Abrams ComicArts)

Meilleurs mémoires graphiques

Family Style : Memories of an American from Vietnam, par Thien Pham (First Second/Macmillan)

A First Time for Everything, de Dan Santat (First Second/Macmillan)

In Limbo, de Deb JJ Lee (First Second/Macmillan)

Memento Mori, de Tiitu Takalo, traduction de Maria Schroderus (Oni Press)

Sunshine, par Jarrett J. Krosoczka (Scholastic Graphix)

The Talk, de Darrin Bell (Henry Holt)

Meilleur album - nouveauté

Ashes, d'Álvaro Ortiz, traduction d'Eva Ibarzabal (Top Shelf/IDW)

Eden II, par K. Wroten (Fantagraphics)

A Guest in the House, par Emily Carroll (First Second/Macmillan)

Parasocial, par Alex De Campi et Erica Henderson (Image)

Roaming, de Mariko Tamaki et Jillian Tamaki (Drawn & Quarterly)

Meilleur album - réimpresson

Docteur Strange : Fall Sunrise Treasury Edition, par Tradd Moore (Marvel)

The Good Asian, de Pornsak Pichetshote et Alexandre Tefenkgi (Image)

The Hip Hop Family Tree Omnibus, par Ed Piskor (Fantagraphics)

Orange Complete Series Box Set, par Ichigo Takano, traduction par Amber Tamosaitis (Seven Seas)

Wonder Woman Historia : The Amazons, par Kelly Sue DeConnick, Phil Jimenez, Gene Ha, et Nicola Scott (DC)

Meilleure adaptation d'un autre média

Bea Wolf, adapté par Zach Weinersmith et Boulet (First Second/Macmillan, Albin Michel)

#DRCL midnight children, vol. 1, basé sur le Dracula de Bram Stoker, par Shin'ichi Sakamoto, traduction par Caleb Cook (VIZ Media)

The Shadow over Innsmouth de H.P. Lovecraft, adapté par Gou Tanabe, traduction de Zack Davisson (Dark Horse Manga)

Le Roi Singe: L'Odyssée complète, adaptée par Chaiko, traduction par Dan Christensen (Magnetic, Paquet, traduit par Claude Payen)

Watership Down, de Richard Adams, adapté par James Sturm et Joe Sutphin (Ten Speed Graphic)

Meilleure édition américaine d'un ouvrage international

Ashes, d'Álvaro Ortiz, traduction d'Eva Ibarzabal (Top Shelf/IDW)

Blacksad, Vol 7 : They All Fall Down, Part 2, par Juan Díaz Canales et Juanjo Guarnido, traduction par Diana Schutz et Brandon Kander (Europe Comics, Blacksad - Tome 7 Alors, tout tombe. Seconde partie, Dargaud)

A Boy named Rose, de Gaëlle Geniller, traduction de Fabrice Sapolsky (Fairsquare Comics, Le Jardin, Paris, Delcourt)

The Great Beyond, de Léa Murawiec, traduction de Aleshia Jensen (Drawn & Quarterly, Le Grand Vide, éditions 2024)

Shubeik Lubeik, de Deena Mohamed (Pantheon Books/Penguin Random House)

Spa, d'Erik Svetoft, traduction de Melissa Bowers (Fantagraphics)

Meilleure édition américaine d'un ouvrage international - Asie

#DRCL midnight children, vol. 1, basé sur Dracula de Bram Stoker, par Shin'ichi Sakamoto, traduction par Caleb Cook (VIZ Media)

Goodbye, Eri, de Tatsuki Fujimoto, traduction d'Amanda Haley (VIZ Media)

The Horizon, vol. 1, par JH, traduction par ULTRAMEDIA Co. Ltd. (Yen/Ize Press)

My Picture Diary, de Fujiwara Maki, traduction de Ryan Holmberg (Drawn & Quarterly)

River's Edge, de Kyoko Okazaki, traduction d'Alexa Frank (Kodansha)

The Summer Hikaru Died, vol. 1, par Mokumokuren, traduction par Ajani Oloye (Yen Press)

Meilleure collection d'archives - comic strips

Dauntless Dames : High-Heeled Heroes of the Comic Strips, édité par Peter Maresca et Trina Robbins (Fantagraphics)

David Wright's Carol Day : Lance Hallam, édité par Roger Clark, Chris Killackey et Guy Mills (Slingsby Bros, Ink !)

Popeye Sundays Vol 3 : The Sea Hag and Alice the Goon, par E.C. Segar, édité par Conrad Groth et Gary Groth (Fantagraphics)

Walt Disney's Silly Symphonies 1932-1935 : Starring Bucky Bug and Donald Duck et Walt Disney's Silly Symphonies 1935-1939 : Starring Donald Duck and Big Bad Wolf, édité par David Gerstein (Fantagraphics)

Where I'm Coming From, de Barbara Brandon-Croft, édité par Peggy Burns et Tracy Hurren (Drawn & Quarterly)

Meilleure collection d'archives - comic books

Adventures Into Terror : The Atlas Comics Library, vol. 1, édité par Michael J. Vassallo (Fantagraphics)

All-Negro Comics 75th anniversary, édité par Chris Robinson (Very GOOD Books)

The Ballad of Halo Jones Full Colour Omnibus, par Alan Moore et Ian Gibson, édité par Olivia Hicks (2000AD/Rebellion)

The John Severin Westerns Featuring American Eagle, édité par Michael Dean (Fantagraphics)

Michael Golden's Marvel Stories Artist's Edition, édité par Scott Dunbier (IDW)

Meilleur scénariste

Stephen Graham Jones, Earthdivers (IDW)

Mariko Tamaki, Roaming (Drawn & Quarterly)

Tom Taylor, Nightwing, Titans (DC)

Kelly Thompson, Birds of Prey, Harley Quinn, Black White and Redder (DC) ; Black Cloak, The Cull (Image) ; It's Jeff, Captain Marvel (Marvel)

Mark Waid, Batman/Superman : World's Finest, Shazam !, World's Finest : Teen Titans (DC)

G. Willow Wilson, Poison Ivy (DC) ; Hunger and the Dusk (IDW)

Meilleur auteur/dessinateur

Emily Carroll, A Guest in the House (First Second/Macmillan)

Bill Griffith, Three Rocks (Abrams ComicArts)

Daniel Warren Johnson, Transformers (Image Skybound)

Mokumokuren, The Summer Hikaru Died, vol. 1 (Yen Press)

Zoe Thorogood, Hack/Slash : Back To School (Image)

Tillie Walden, Clementine Book Two (Image Skybound)

Meilleur artiste/encreur ou meilleure équipe artiste/encreur

Jason Shawn Alexander, Detective Comics (DC) ; Killadelphia, avec Germán Erramouspe (Image)

Tula Lotay, Barnstormers (Comixology Originals/Best Jackett)

Inaki Miranda, Godzilla : Here There Be Dragons (IDW)

Dan Mora, Batman/Superman : World's Finest, Shazam ! (DC)

Chris Samnee, Fire Power (Image Skybound)

Jillian Tamaki, Roaming (Drawn & Quarterly)

Meilleur peintre ou artiste multimédia (planches intérieures)

Jason Shawn Alexander, Blacula: Return of the King (Zombie Love Studios)

Chaiko, Le roi singe (Magnetic)

Juanjo Guarnido, Blacksad, Vol 7 : They All Fall Down, Part 2 (Europe Comics)

Liam Sharp, Nocterra : Nemesis Special (Best Jackett) ; Starhenge : The Dragon and the Boar (Image)

Martin Simmonds, Universal Monsters : Dracula (Image Skybound)

Sana Takeda, The Night Eaters 2: Her Little Reapers (Abrams ComicArts) ; Monstress (Image)

Meilleur artiste de couverture

Jen Bartel, DC Pride 2023, Fire & Ice : Welcome to Smallville #1 (DC) ; Captain Marvel : Dark Tempest #1, Demon Wars : Scarlet Sin #1, Scarlet Witch #9, Sensational She-Hulk (Marvel)

Evan Cagle, Detective Comics (DC)

Jenny Frison, Alice Never After #1, BRZRKR : Fallen Empire #1, et autres couvertures alternatives (BOOM ! Studios) ; Knight Terrors : Harley Quinn #1-2, Poison Ivy #8, #12 (DC)

E. M. Gist, Expanse Dragon Tooth #1, Something Is Killing the Children #28 & #34, Wild's End, vol 2 #4 et autres couvertures alternatives (BOOM ! Studios) ; Amazing Spider-Man #23, Doctor Aphra #36, Moon Knight #3, Nightcrawlers #1, Wolverine #38 (Marvel)

Peach Momoko, Demon Wars : Scarlet Sin, diverses couvertures alternatives (Marvel)

Dan Mora, Coda #3, Damn Them All #4, MMPR 30th Anniversary Special #1, Rare Flavours #3 et autres couvertures alternatives (BOOM ! Studios); Batman/Superman : World's Finest, Outsiders #1, Poison Ivy #9, Shazam !, Titans #1 (DC)

Meilleure colorisation

Jordie Bellaire, Batman, Birds of Prey (DC) ; Dark Spaces : Hollywood Special (IDW)

Matt Hollingsworth, Captain America, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy, Punisher (Marvel)

Lee Loughridge, Red Zone (AWA) ; Edgeworld, Grammaton Punch, Nostalgia (Comixology Originals) ; The Devil's Cut, Gone, Somna (DSTLRY); Star Trek (IDW) ; Killadelphia (Image) ; Hunt. Kill. Repeat. (Mad Cave)

Dave McCaig, The Sacrificers (Image), The Walking Dead Deluxe (Image Skybound)

Dean White, Conan le Barbare (Titan Comics)

Meilleur lettrage

Lauren Bowes, Inside the mind of Sherlock Holmes (Titan Comics)

Emily Carroll, A Guest in the House (First Second/Macmillan)

Bill Griffith, Three Rocks (Abrams ComicArts)

Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, The Unlikely Story of Felix and Macabber, The Witcher : Wild Animals, et autres (Dark Horse) ; Batman : City of Madness, The Flash, Poison Ivy, et autres (DC) ; Black Cat Social Club (Humanoids) ; Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees (IDW) ; The Cull, What's the Furthest Place from Here ? (Image) ; et autres

Richard Starkings, Barnstormers : A Ballad of Love and Murder, Canary (Comixology Originals/Best Jackett) ; Parliament of Rooks (Comixology) ; Astro City, Battle Chasers (Image) ; Conan the Barbarian (Titan Comics)

Rus Wooton, Monstress, The Sacrificers (Image) ; Fire Power, Kroma, Transformers, The Walking Dead Deluxe, Universal Monsters : Dracula, Void Rivals (Image Skybound) ; Hunt. Kill. A Legacy of Violence, Nature's Labyrinth (Mad Cave).

Meilleur journal/périodique lié au domaine des comics

The Comics Journal #309 ; édité par Gary Groth, Kristy Valenti, et Austin English (Fantagraphics)

"Le marché indirect", par Brandon Schatz et Danica LeBlanc, comicsbeat.com

Rob Salkowitz, pour Forbes, ICv2.com, Publishers Weekly

SKTCHD, par David Harper, www.sktchd.com

SOLRAD : The Online Literary Magazine for Comics, www.solrad.co (Fieldmouse Press)

Meilleur livre sur la bande dessinée

Bryan Talbot : Father of the British Graphic Novel, par J. D. Harlock et Bryan Talbot (Brainstorm Studios)

Confabulation : An Anecdotal Autobiography, par Dave Gibbons (Dark Horse)

Flamed Out : The Underground Adventures and Comix Genius of Willy Murphy, édité par Mark Burstein (Fantagraphics)

I Am The Law: How Judge Dredd Predicted Our Future, par Michael Molcher (Rebellion)

The Pacific Comics Companion, par Stephan Friedt et Jon B. Cooke (TwoMorrows)

Thalamus: The Art of Dave McKean (Dark Horse)

Meilleur travail académique

Asian Political Cartoons, par John A. Lent (University Press of Mississippi)

The Claremont Run : Subverting Gender in the X- Men, par J. Andrew Deman (University of Texas Press)

Desegregating Comics : Debating Blackness in the Golden Age of American Comics, édité par Qiana Whitted (Rutgers University Press).

If Shehrazad Drew : Critical Writings on Arab Comics, par George Khoury-Jad (Sawaf Center for Arab Comics Studies et American University of Beirut Press).

In Visible Archives : Queer and Feminist Visual Culture in the 1980s, par Margaret Galvan (University of Minnesota Press)

Super Bodies : Comic Book Illustration, Artistic Styles, and Narrative Impact, par Jeffrey A. Brown (University of Texas Press)

Meilleur design de publication

Coffret Dracula de Bram Stoker et Frankenstein de Mary Shelley, conçu par Mike Kennedy (Magnetic)

Gratuitous Ninja, de Ronald Wimberly, conçu par Chloe Scheffe (Beehive Books)

Inside the mind of Sherlock Holmes, dessiné par Donna Askem (Titan Comics)

Iron Maiden : Piece of Mind, conçu par Josh Bernstein et Rob Schwager (Z2)

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun: First Stall : AidaIro, conçu par Wendy Chan (Yen Press)

Meilleur webcomic

Asturias: The origin of a flag, par Javi de Castro

Daughter of A Thousand Faces, par Vel (Velinxi) (Tapas)

Lore Olympus, de Rachel Smythe (WEBTOON)

Matchmaker, vol. 6, par Cam Marshall (Silver Sprocket)

3rd Voice, par Evan Dahm (WEBTOON)

Unfamiliar, de Haley Newsome (Tapas)

Meilleure série numérique

Blacksad, Vol 7 : They All Fall Down, Part 2. par Juan Díaz Canales et Juanjo Guarnido, traduction par Diana Schutz et Brandon Kander (Europe Comics)

Friday, par Ed Brubaker et Marcos Martin, vol. 7-8 (Panel Syndicate)

Parliament of Rooks, par Abigail Jill Harding (Comixology Originals)

Practical Defense Against Piracy, par Tony Cliff (delilahdirk.com)

A Witch's Guide to Burning, par Aminder Dhaliwal (Instagram.com/aminder_d)

Les résultats des Eisner Awards seront connus le 26 juillet prochain. 4 personnes entreront dans le prestigieux Hall of Fame de l'institution, choisies par les votants au sein de la liste suivante : Gus Arriola, Eddie Campbell, Mike Friedrich, Don Heck, Klaus Janson, Abe Kanegson, Jim Lee, Mike Mignola, Tom Palmer, Bob Powell, Mike Royer, Ira Schnapp, Phil Seuling, Leonard Starr, Jill Thompson et Angelo Torres.

19 autres personnalités, décédées ou bien vivantes, ont d'ores et déjà été choisies par le jury des Eisner Awards pour entrer dans le Hall of Fame : Creig Flessel, A. B. Frost, Billy Graham, Albert Kanter, Warren Kremer, Oscar Lebeck, Frans Masereel, Keiji Nakaszawa, Noel Sickles, Cliff Sterrett, Elmer C. Stoner, George Tuska, Kim Deitch, Gary Groth, Don McGregor, Bryan Talbot, Ron Turner, Lynn Varley et James Warren.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Commenter cet article

 

Le grand vide

Léa Murawiec

Paru le 20/08/2021

204 pages

Editions 2024

25,00 €

ActuaLitté
plus d'informations

Le Jardin, Paris

Gaëlle Geniller

Paru le 06/01/2021

210 pages

Delcourt

25,50 €

plus d'informations

Blacksad Tome 7 : Alors, tout tombe. Seconde partie

Juan Díaz Canales, Juanjo Guarnido trad. Christilla Vasserot

Paru le 03/11/2023

56 pages

Dargaud

16,95 €

plus d'informations

