Inscription
Newsletter
soundcloud twitter facebook rss flicker youtube instagram
Recherche

En ce moment :

Le Livre à Metz : Même pas peur Le monde littéraire en soutien à l'Ukraine Livre et Présidentielles 2022
#International

Les Hugo Awards dévoilent la sélection 2022 

Prix littéraire américain créé en 1953, le Prix Hugo est l'une des récompenses américaines les plus prestigieuses dans le monde de la science-fiction et de la fantasy. Il doit d'ailleurs son nom à Hugo Gernsback, fondateur d'un des premiers magazines de science-fiction américains, Amazing Stories. La sélection 2022, divisée en dix-sept catégories, vient d'être dévoilée par la World Science Fiction Society. 

Le 08/04/2022 à 12:37 par Clémence Leboucher

0 Réactions | 2 Partages

Publié le :

08/04/2022 à 12:37

Clémence Leboucher

2

Partages

linkedin mail print
ActuaLitté

Si le nombre de catégories a évolué au fil du temps, deux prix sont remis chaque année lors de la World Science Fiction Convention, même s'ils ne sont pas officiellement considérés comme des Prix Hugo : le prix Astounding du meilleur nouvel écrivain, et le prix Lodestar du meilleur livre pour jeunes adultes. En 2021, en raison de l'impact de la pandémie, un prix du meilleur jeu vidéo est créé.

Les lauréats seront récompensés en septembre prochain. 

Les sélections des Prix Hugo 2022 : 

Meilleur roman :

A Desolation Called Peace, Arkady Martine (Tor)

The Galaxy, and the Ground Within, Becky Chambers (Harper Voyager / Hodder & Stoughton)

Light From Uncommon Stars, Ryka Aoki (Tor / St Martin’s Press)

A Master of Djinn, P. Djèlí Clark (Tordotcom / Orbit UK)

Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir (Ballantine / Del Rey)

She Who Became the Sun, Shelley Parker-Chan (Tor / Mantle)

Meilleur roman court :

Across the Green Grass Fields, Seanan McGuire (Tordotcom)

Elder Race, Adrian Tchaikovsky (Tordotcom)

Fireheart Tiger, Aliette de Bodard (Tordotcom)

The Past Is Red, Catherynne M. Valente (Tordotcom)

A Psalm for the Wild-Built, Becky Chambers (Tordotcom)

A Spindle Splintered, Alix E. Harrow (Tordotcom)

Meilleure nouvelle longue :

“Bots of the Lost Ark”, Suzanne Palmer (Clarkesworld, Jun 2021)

“Colors of the Immortal Palette”, Caroline M. Yoachim (Uncanny Magazine, Mar/Apr 2021)

L’Esprit de L’Escalier, Catherynne M. Valente (Tordotcom)

“O2 Arena”, Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki (Galaxy’s Edge, Nov 2021)

“That Story Isn’t the Story”, John Wiswell (Uncanny Magazine, Nov/Dec 2021)

“Unseelie Brothers, Ltd.”, Fran Wilde (Uncanny Magazine, May/Jun 2021)

Meilleure nouvelle courte :

“Mr. Death”, Alix E. Harrow (Apex Magazine, Feb 2021)

“Proof by Induction”, José Pablo Iriarte (Uncanny Magazine, May/Jun 2021)

“The Sin of America”, Catherynne M. Valente (Uncanny Magazine, Mar/Apr 2021)

“Tangles”, Seanan McGuire (Magicthegathering.com: Magic Story, Sep 2021)

“Unknown Number”, Blue Neustifter (Twitter, Jul 2021)

“Where Oaken Hearts Do Gather”, Sarah Pinsker (Uncanny Magazine, Mar/Apr 2021)

Meilleure série littéraire :

The Green Bone Saga, Fonda Lee (Orbit)

The Kingston Cycle, C. L. Polk (Tordotcom)

Merchant Princes, Charles Stross (Macmillan)

Terra Ignota, Ada Palmer (Tor Books)

Wayward Children, Seanan McGuire (Tordotcom)

The World of the White Rat, T. Kingfisher (Ursula Vernon) (Argyll Productions)

Meilleure bande dessinée :

DIE, vol. 4: Bleed,Kieron Gillen, Stephanie Hans, Clayton Cowles (Image)

Far Sector, N.K. Jemisin, Jamal Campbell (DC)

Lore Olympus, vol. 1, Rachel Smythe (Del Rey)

Monstress, vol. 6: The Vow, Marjorie Liu, Sana Takeda (Image)

Once & Future, vol. 3: The Parliament of Magpies, Kieron Gillen, Dan Mora, Tamra Bonvillain (BOOM!)

Strange Adventures, Tom King, Mitch Gerads, Evan “Doc” Shaner (DC)

Meilleur livre de non-fiction ou apparenté :

Being Seen: One Deafblind Woman’s Fight to End Ableism, Elsa Sjunneson (Tiller Press)

The Complete Debarkle: Saga of a Culture War by Camestros Felapton (Camestros Felapton)

Dangerous Visions and New Worlds: Radical Science Fiction, 1950 to 1985 edited by Andrew Nette and Iain McIntyre (PM Press)

“How Twitter can ruin a life”, Emily St. James (Vox, Jun 2021)

Never Say You Can’t Survive, Charlie Jane Anders (Tordotcom)

True Believer: The Rise and Fall of Stan Lee, Abraham Riesman (Crown)

Meilleur long-métrage : 

Dune, écrit par Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth; réalisé par Denis Villeneuve; adapté de Dune de Frank Herbert (Warner Bros / Legendary Entertainment)

Encanto, écrit par Charise Castro Smith et  Jared Bush; réalisé par Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Charise Castro Smith (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

The Green Knight, écrit et réalisé par David Lowery (BRON Studios/A24)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, écrit par Dave Callaham, Destin Daniel Cretton, Andrew Lanham; réalisé par Destin Daniel Cretton (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Space Sweepers, écrit et réalisé par Jo Sung-hee (Bidangil Pictures)

WandaVision, écrit par Peter Cameron, Mackenzie Dohr, Laura Donney, Bobak Esfarjani, Megan McDonnell, Jac Schaeffer, Cameron Squires, Gretchen Enders, Chuck Hayward; réalisé par Matt Shakman (Disney+)

Meilleur court-métrage :

The Wheel of Time: “The Flame of Tar Valon,” écrit par Justine Juel Gillmer, réalisé par Salli Richardson-Whitfield, adapté de The Wheel of Time de Robert Jordan (Amazon Studios)

For All Mankind: “The Grey,” écrit par Matt Wolpert et Ben Nedivi; réalisé par Sergio Mimica-Gezzan (Tall Ship Productions/Sony Pictures Television)

Arcane: “The Monster You Created,” écrit par Christian Linke and Alex Yee; basé sur une histoire originale de Christian Linke, Alex Yee, Conor Sheehy, and Ash Brannon; réalisé par Pascal Charrue and Arnaud Delord (Netflix)

The Expanse: “Nemesis Games,” écrit par Daniel Abraham, Ty Franck, et  Naren Shankar; réalisé par Breck Eisner (Amazon Studios)

Loki: “The Nexus Event,” écrit par Eric Martin, réalisé par by Kate Herron, adapté pour la télévision par Michael Waldron (Disney+)

Star Trek: Lower Decks: “wej Duj,” écrit par Kathryn Lyn, réalisé par Bob Suarez (CBS Eye Animation Productions)

Meilleur éditeur de nouvelles :

Neil Clarke

Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki

Mur Lafferty & S.B. Divya

Jonathan Strahan

Sheree Renée Thomas

Sheila Williams

Meilleur éditeur de romans :

Ruoxi Chen

Nivia Evans

Sarah T. Guan

Brit Hvide

Patrick Nielsen Hayden

Navah Wolfe

Meilleur artiste professionnel :

Tommy Arnold

Rovina Cai

Ashley Mackenzie

Maurizio Manzieri

Will Staehle

Alyssa Winans

Meilleur magazine semi-professionnel :

Beneath Ceaseless Skies, éditeur Scott H. Andrews

Escape Pod, éditeurs S.B. Divya, Mur Lafferty, and Valerie Valdes; assistants Benjamin C. Kinney and Premee Mohamed; guest editor Brent C. Lambert; hosts Tina Connolly and Alasdair Stuart; audio producers Summer Brooks and Adam Pracht; and the entire Escape Pod team

FIYAH Magazine of Black Speculative Fiction, publisher Troy L Wiggins; executive editor DaVaun Sanders; managing editor Eboni Dunbar; poetry editor B. Sharise Moore; reviews editor and social media manager Brent Lambert; art director L. D. Lewis; web editor Chavonne Brown; non-fiction editor Margeaux Weston; guest editors Summer Farah and Nadia Shammas; acquiring editors Kaleb Russell, Rebecca McGee, Kerine Wint, Joshua Morley, Emmalia Harrington, Genine Tyson, Tonya R. Moore, Danny Lore; technical assistant Nelson Rolon

PodCastle, co-editors Jen R. Albert, C. L. Clark, Shingai Njeri Kagunda, and Eleanor R. Wood; assistant editors Summer Fletcher and Sofía Barker; audio producer Peter Adrian Behravesh; host Matt Dovey; and the entire PodCastle team

Strange Horizons, Vanessa Aguirre, Joseph Aitken, Kwan-Ann Tan, Rachel Ayers, M H Ayinde, Tierney Bailey, Scott Beggs, Drew Matthew Beyer, Gautam Bhatia, Tom Borger, S. K. Campbell, Emma Celi, Zhui Ning Chang, Rita Chen, Tania Chen, Liz Christman, Emma-Grace Clarke, Linda H. Codega, Kristian Wilson Colyard ... 

Uncanny Magazine, publishers and editors-in-chief Lynne M. Thomas and Michael Damian Thomas; managing/poetry editor Chimedum Ohaegbu; nonfiction editor Elsa Sjunneson; podcast producers Erika Ensign & Steven Schapansky

Meilleur fanzine :

The Full Lid, Alasdair Stuart et Marguerite Kenner

Galactic Journey, founder Gideon Marcus; Janice L. Newman; Gwyn Conaway, Jason Sacks, and John Boston

Journey Planet, Erin Underwood, Jean Martin, Sara Felix, Vanessa Applegate, Chuck Serface, Errick Nunnally, Evan Reeves, Steven H Silver, James Bacon, and Christopher J Garcia

Quick Sip Reviews, éditeur Charles Payseur

Small Gods, Lee Moyer (Icon) et Seanan McGuire (Story)

Unofficial Hugo Book Club Blog, éditeurs Amanda Wakaruk et Olav Rokne

Meilleur podcast amateur :

Be The Serpent, présenté par Alexandra Rowland, Freya Marske, et Jennifer Mace

The Coode Street Podcast, présenté par Jonathan Strahan et Gary K. Wolfe, Jonathan Strahan

Hugo, Girl!, présenté par Haley Zapal, Amy Salley, et Lori Anderson; produti et édité par Kevin Anderson

Octothorpe, John Coxon, Alison Scott, Liz Batty

Our Opinions Are Correct, présenté par Annalee Newitz et Charlie Jane Anders, produit par Veronica Simonetti

Worldbuilding for Masochists, présenté par Cass Morris, Rowenna Miller, et Marshall Ryan Maresca

Meilleur auteur amateur :

Chris M. Barkley

Bitter Karella

Alex Brown

Cora Buhlert

Jason Sanford

Paul Weimer

Meilleur artiste amateur : 

Iain J. Clark

Lorelei Esther

Sara Felix

Ariela Housman

Nilah Magruder

Lee Moyer

Lodestar Award pour le meilleur livre jeunes adultes : 

Chaos on CatNet, Naomi Kritzer (Tor Teen)

Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao (Penguin Teen / Rock the Boat)

The Last Graduate, Naomi Novik (Del Rey Books)

Redemptor, Jordan Ifueko (Amulet Books / Hot Key Books)

A Snake Falls to Earth, Darcie Little Badger (Levine Querido)

Victories Greater Than Death, Charlie Jane Anders (Tor Teen / Titan)

Astounding Award pour le meilleur jeune écrivain : 

Tracy Deonn

Micaiah Johnson

A.K. Larkwood 

Everina Maxwell

Shelley Parker-Chan 

Xiran Jay Zhao

Crédits : Wikimedia Commons, l'équipe de Tea and Jeopardy recevant leur Hugo Award à Helskinki

 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Commenter cet article

 

Plus d'articles sur le même thème

ActuaLitté

Les finalistes de l'International Booker Prize 2022, sans Violaine Huisman

Début mars était dévoilée la  première sélection de L'International Booker Prize 2022. 13 ouvrages parmi lesquels The Book of Mother, de Violaine Huisman, traduit par Leslie Camhi et publié par les éditions Virago (Little, Brown, Hachette UK). Ce 7 avril, les 6 derniers finalistes ont été dévoilés, sans l'autrice de Rose desert. Une dernière liste dominée par les femmes.

08/04/2022, 11:43

ActuaLitté

Les 6 finalistes du prix BD Lecteurs.com 2022

Le jury du Prix BD Lecteurs.com, réuni le 5 avril 2022, a sélectionné les 6 albums finalistes pour cette 3e édition. Organisé par la Fondation Orange en partenariat avec le Centre national du livre (CNL), le Prix BD Lecteurs.com récompense un album de bande dessinée écrit en français et publié entre le 1er janvier 2021 et le 28 février 2022. 

07/04/2022, 10:58

ActuaLitté

Le festival du premier roman de Chambéry annonce ses lauréats

Après 6 mois de lectures et plus de 150 premiers romans francophones et européens en lice, le réseau international de Lectures Plurielles annonce son palmarès : 23 autrices et auteurs de France et d’ailleurs seront ainsi accueillis lors de la 35e édition du Festival du premier roman de Chambéry, qui se déroulera du 12 au 22 mai 2022. 

06/04/2022, 15:22

ActuaLitté

Les trois finalistes du 35e Prix Jean Freustié 2022

Pour cette édition 2022, Olivier Mony, Président du jury, Henri-Hugues Lejeune, Anthony Palou, Eric Neuhoff, Yann Queffélec et Philippe Vilain ont sélectionné trois finalistes. Le prix Jean Freustié est placé sous l'égide de la Fondation de France.

06/04/2022, 11:13

ActuaLitté

Le Prix des Libraires dévoile ses 5 finalistes

Le jury du Prix des libraires s’est réuni le 4 avril, et après décompte de tous les votes des libraires indépendants de France, il est très heureux de vous annoncer les 5 finalistes pour l’édition 2022. Son parrain n’est autre que le lauréat 2021 du prix, Miguel Bonnefoy.

05/04/2022, 16:42

ActuaLitté

Un Combat national des livres, pour élire “celui que tout le pays devrait lire”

Cinq romans défendus par cinq combattants au cours d’une semaine de débat pour désigner un seul gagnant, voilà le programme proposé par le Combat national des livres 2022 pour désigner « celui que tout le pays devrait lire ». Retransmis dans l’émission d’ici Radio Canada, Plus on est de fous, plus on lit !, animé par Marie Louise Arsenault, ces débats auront lieu du 2 au 6 mai prochain.

05/04/2022, 13:02

ActuaLitté

Le Prix d'Humour de résilience 2022 attribué à Boris Cyrulnik

L'ensemble des membres de l’association loi 1901 « La Maison de l’Humour »,  au lendemain de sa présence remarquable et plus que remarquée à l’émission La Grande librairie le 16 mars dernier, a jugé légitime, totalement justifié et amplement mérité de décerner à Boris Cyrulnik son premier Grand Prix  de l'Humour de résilience.

04/04/2022, 14:27

ActuaLitté

Raluca Antonescu lauréate du Prix des lecteurs de la Ville de Lausanne 2022

Après un vote en ligne du 15 février au 15 mars, l’écrivaine genevoise Raluca Antonescu remporte le 8e prix des lecteurs de la ville de Lausanne 2022 pour son roman Inflorescence, paru aux éditions La Baconnière. La lauréate reçoit une résidence littéraire d’un mois au Château de Lavigny.

31/03/2022, 20:30

ActuaLitté

Sélection du Prix du Livre Inter 2002 : 10 romans et 24 jurés

Avec Delphine de Vigan pour présider à la bonne tenue des échanges, le Prix du Livre Inter 2022 avait encore besoin d’un jury et d’une sélection. Les deux objectifs sont remplis, ce 31 mars, avec la présentation des ouvrages. En tout, dix romans à découvrir, et une belle place accordée aux éditions de Minuit : deux titres sont retenus.

31/03/2022, 13:49

ActuaLitté

Lilia Hassaine, lauréate du Prix littéraire de la ville de Caen-Normandie

L'autrice Lilia Hassaine a reçu le Prix littéraire de la ville de Caen-Normandie pour son deuxième roman Soleil amer, publié par les éditions Gallimard. Ce dernier récompense annuellement des ouvrages littéraires d’auteurs originaires de l’ancienne Basse-Normandie (Calvados, Manche, Orne), y résidant ou l’ayant choisie pour cadre de leur œuvre.

31/03/2022, 11:46

ActuaLitté

Victor Guilbert, lauréat du 20e Prix Le Point du polar européen

Victor Guilbert succède à Jurica Pavicic et remporte le 20e prix Le Point du polar européen 2022 avec Terra Nullius aux éditions Hugo Thriller. Créé en 2003 par l’hebdomadaire Le Point, le prix du polar récompense chaque année un roman policier européen paru entre le 1er avril 2020 et le 31 mai 2021. La récompense sera remise lors du Festival Quais du polar de Lyon, ce week-end.

31/03/2022, 10:06

ActuaLitté

Pierre Assouline et Érik Orsenna en lice pour le Prix Tauriac de l’Association des Écrivains Combattants

Le jury de l’Association des Écrivains Combattants s’est réuni le mardi 15 mars au siège de l’association afin d’établir la liste des finalistes de ses quatre prix littéraires. Ces derniers seront remis le mardi 31 mai.

31/03/2022, 09:11

ActuaLitté

10 auteurs en lice pour la 1ère édition du Prix Jean-Daniel

Un nouveau prix littéraire portera le nom du journaliste et fondateur du Nouvel Observateur, Jean Daniel, décédé il y a maintenant deux ans, en février 2020. Il sera décerné à un livre qui réconcilie journalisme et littérature. Doté de 2000 €, le prix est soutenu par La Poste et l’Obs, et présidé par Sara Daniel, la fille de Jean Daniel. Pour cette première édition, 10 livres ont été sélectionnés. Le lauréat sera désigné le 13 juin.

30/03/2022, 15:06

ActuaLitté

Prix Joseph Kessel 2022 : la sélection dévoilée 

Remis dans le cadre du Festival Etonnants Voyageurs, à Saint Malo, le Prix Joseph Kessel vient de dévoiler sa sélection 2022. Huit livres tenteront ainsi d'être récompensés par ce prix qui consacre l’auteur ou l’autrice d’un ouvrage littéraire en langue française, dans l’esprit des écrits de Joseph Kessel. 

30/03/2022, 14:37

ActuaLitté

Le Festival de la poésie de Montréal salue la poésie francophone

Pour une deuxième année, le Prix francophone international du Festival de la poésie de Montréal entend souligner la richesse et encourager le renouvellement de l’écriture poétique en langue française à travers le monde. 20 recueils ont été retenus pour une première sélection, en attendant le festival et la révélation de l'ouvrage lauréat, du 30 mai au 5 juin 2022.

30/03/2022, 08:00

ActuaLitté

Prix Ouest du Printemps du livre de Montaigu : Jeanne Benameur récompensée 

La patience des traces, publié aux éditions Actes Sud, permet à Jeanne Benameur d'être désignée lauréate du Prix Ouest du Printemps du Livre de Montaigu 2022. Décerné à un roman dont l’action se déroule dans le Grand Ouest, ou à un auteur originaire de ces régions, ce prix met chaque année à l’honneur un écrivain de talent, une maison d’édition et un ouvrage en prise directe avec les régions Pays de la Loire, Bretagne, Normandie et Poitou-Charentes. 

29/03/2022, 15:43

ActuaLitté

Cool Parano de Benoit Carbonnel reçoit le premier Elvis d'Or de la BD

Le prix Elvis d’Or récompense un album d’essence rock publié entre le 1er janvier et le 31 décembre de l'année précédente. Pour sa première édition, cette récompense, dont le jury est présidé par Philippe Manoeuvre, salue la bande dessinée Cool Parano de Benoit Carbonnel, publiée par les éditions Même pas mal.

29/03/2022, 11:01

ActuaLitté

9 romans toujours en lice pour le Prix Lorientales 2022

Le comité de sélection du prix Lorientales a retenu pour son avant-dernière liste, 9 romans au lieu de 10 prévus. Une avant-dernière liste, avant une finale qui verra cinq livres encore en compétition à partir du 29 avril. Le lauréat sera ensuite connu le 10 septembre. Le Prix Les Lorientales souhaite développer la connaissance et la compréhension du monde oriental, de ses langues, de ses civilisations, comme de ses valeurs culturelles. 

 

28/03/2022, 15:45

ActuaLitté

Jean d'Amérique, Prix Montluc Résistance et Liberté 2022 pour Soleil à coudre 

Le Prix Montluc Résistance et Liberté, qui récompense chaque année un ouvrage évoquant la résistance à l’oppression sous toutes ses formes, a été décerné ce 24 mars 2022. Jean d'Amérique, poète et dramaturge haïtien, a été primé pour son ouvrage Soleil à coudre, publié aux éditions Actes Sud. 

28/03/2022, 15:29

ActuaLitté

Les finalistes des 23es Prix Bédélys du Festival BD de Montréal

Le 11e Festival de la BD de Montréal, qui se tiendra du 27 au 30 mai prochain, a dévoilé les finalistes pour ses 23es Prix Bédélys. Le festival récompensera cette année encore les meilleures bandes dessinées du Québec et d’ailleurs. Les lauréats seront annoncés le premier jour du festival, soit le 27 mai, à l'occasion de la soirée de remise de prix.

28/03/2022, 15:26

ActuaLitté

Les Éditions Animées récompensées à la Foire du Livre de Londres

À quelques jours de l'ouverture de l'événement, le 5 avril prochain, la Foire du Livre de Londres a annoncé les lauréats de ses International Excellence Awards 2022. Ces récompenses saluent des initiatives et des structures du secteur du livre dans le monde entier. Les Éditions Animées ont reçu le prix des ressources éducatives et pédagogiques.

28/03/2022, 11:39

ActuaLitté

Myriam Vincent et Dimitri Rouchon-Borie, salués par les lecteurs

Les lectrices et les lecteurs des clubs des Rendez-vous du premier roman ont lu, débattu et voté pour leurs favoris. Pour cette 9e saison, une sélection d'œuvres francophones (huit québécoises et franco-canadiennes, et huit hors-Canada) a été soumise aux clubs de lecture des Rendez-vous du premier roman. Myriam Vincent et Dimitri Rouchon-Borie, sont ainsi lauréate et lauréat du Prix des Rendez-vous du premier roman–Lectures Plurielles 2022.

26/03/2022, 11:42

ActuaLitté

Le prix Orange du Livre 2022 annonce sa sélection de 20 romans

Le jury de la 14 e édition du Prix Orange du Livre, présidé par Jean-Christophe Rufin, s’est réuni pour délibérer et établir une première sélection de romans écrits en français et parus en France entre le 1 er janvier et le 31 mars 2022. Ce prix met en lumière les romans les plus marquants de la rentrée de janvier et a la volonté de donner une visibilité aux talents émergents ne bénéficiant pas encore d'une forte notoriété. Sa particularité tient à la mixité du jury : composé de 16 membres, des libraires, écrivains et lecteurs se côtoient.

25/03/2022, 15:48

ActuaLitté

Camille de Toledo, lauréat du prix Franz Hessel 2021

Depuis 2010, le prix Franz Hessel, conçu par la Villa Gillet (Lyon) et la Fondation Genshagen (Berlin), vise à renforcer les liens intellectuels et littéraires entre la France et l’Allemagne. Le prix est soutenu par le ministère de la Culture en France et la délégation du gouvernement fédéral à la Culture et aux Médias en Allemagne.

25/03/2022, 14:30

ActuaLitté

Première sélection du prix Eugène Dabit du roman populiste 2022

Réuni le 18 mars 2022, le jury du prix Eugène Dabit du roman populiste a retenu onze romans en première sélection. La sélection témoigne cette année encore d’une grande diversité, mêlant des auteurs confirmés et reconnus à de premiers romans prometteurs. Variété des univers et des styles, la palette des émotions littéraires est riche. 

22/03/2022, 15:59

ActuaLitté

Eva Lindström, lauréate du Prix Astrid Lindgren 2022

Succédant au Français Jean-Claude Mourlevat, Eva Lindström, née en 1952, reçoit le prix Astrid Lindgren 2022. L’artiste suédoise a réalisé près de 35 ouvrages personnels, et en a illustré de nombreux auteurs en collaboration avec des écrivains. Ses histoires oscillent entre un monde pragmatique et des réflexions existentielles, entre humour et absurde.

22/03/2022, 13:27

ActuaLitté

Le Prix des lecteurs des Bibliothèques de Paris 2022 dévoile sa sélection 

Récompensant des livres tirés des rentrées littéraires de septembre et janvier, le Prix des lecteurs des Bibliothèques de Paris vient de dévoiler une sélection de 5 romans en lice. Décerné chaque année par les usagers et habitués des bibliothèques parisiennes, il met en valeur le travail d’auteurs francophones pour un premier titre. 

22/03/2022, 12:23

ActuaLitté

Marie-Aude Murail reçoit le prestigieux prix Hans Christian Andersen 2022

L’International Board on Books for Young People a annoncé ses lauréats pour le prix Hans Christian Andersen. Et pour la première fois depuis 1964, la France l’emporte grâce aux oeuvres de Marie-Aude Murail. Pour le volet illustration, c’est Suzy Lee de la République de Corée qui est récompensée.

21/03/2022, 17:29

ActuaLitté

Fauves d'Angoulême 2022 : 13 lauréats dévoilés 

Le Palmarès Officiel du Festival International de la Bande Dessinée d’Angoulême, également appelé Fauves d'Angoulême, n'a pas manqué en cette édition 2022. Mettant à l’honneur des œuvres publiées l'année passée, en langue française, ils récompensent 13 ouvrages sélectionnés par les jurys. Les Prix René Goscinny, Prix Konishi et Prix de la BD du Musée de l'histoire de l'immigration sont également présents dans le palmarès de cette 49e édition. 

21/03/2022, 11:56

ActuaLitté

555, d'Hélène Gestern, Grand prix RTL-LIRE-Magazine Littéraire

À l’occasion de ses 30 ans, le Grand Prix RTL/LIRE MAGAZINE LITTÉRAIRE 2022 a été décerné à 555 d'Hélène Gestern (Éditions Arléa). Le nom de la lauréate a été dévoilé ce matin par Philippe Labro dans le journal de 8h. Hélène Gestern était l’invitée de Yves Calvi et de Bernard Lehut dans 'Laissez-vous Tenter' à 9h.

21/03/2022, 11:14

ActuaLitté

Mathias Enard : une vie d'écriture récompensée

Mathias Énard a remporté en Italie le prix « Una vita per la scrittura ». Il a reçu cette récompense le 9 mars 2022 à Pordenone (dans la région Friuli Venezia Giulia). En février, son livre Zona, sur la violence au XXème siècle, a été réédité en Italie par E/O dans une traduction de Yasmina Mélaouah.

19/03/2022, 13:30

ActuaLitté

Le Prix Couilles au cul décerné à Zainab Fasiki pour Hshouma

FIBD22 - Pour la 6e édition, après un an d’absence, le OFF of OFF, festival off de la BD d’Angoulême associé à ActuaBD.com, qui décerne aussi le réputé Prix Charlie Schlingo, remettra le Prix Couilles au cul pour le courage artistique. Ce prix souhaite  récompenser « la vaillance d’une autrice ou d’un auteur de bande dessinée, dessin de presse, ou d’humour. » Cette année, le jury a décidé de récompenser Hshouma - Corps et sexualité au Maroc, de Zainab Fasiki.

19/03/2022, 12:00

ActuaLitté

Prix littéraire Egalité jeunesse : L'odeur de la pluie, livre lauréat 2022

Valoriser les livres jeunesse qui déconstruisent les stéréotypes et les préjugés et proposent une vision de la société plus égalitaire, telle est la finalité de ce « Prix Égalité Jeunesse » initié par la Ville de Cherbourg-en-Cotentin, en partenariat avec la Charte des auteurs et illustrateurs jeunesse. Pour cette 4e édition, le jury a décerné ce prix à Gwendoline Vervel pour son ouvrage L’odeur de la pluie aux éditions Scrineo.

19/03/2022, 11:41

ActuaLitté

Le palmarès des Prix Découvertes 2022 du Festival d'Angoulême, dévoilé

FIBD22 - Le palmarès des Prix Découvertes 2022 du Festival International d'Angoulême a été dévoilé. 5 prix ont été décernés à 5 bandes dessinées, mais également 4 autres prix dans le cadre du concours de la BD scolaire. 6 jeunes talents 2022 ont également été désignés.

 

18/03/2022, 20:28

ActuaLitté

La traduction de Nevermore de Cécile Wajsbrot récompensée à la Foire du livre de Leipzig    

Les trois prix de la Foire du livre de Leipzig ont été décernés, et parmi les lauréats, l'écrivaine Anne Weber a été récompensée pour sa traduction en allemand de l'œuvre de Cécile Wajsbrot, Nevermore, paru aux éditions le Bruit du Temps en 2021. La traduction est parue en Allemagne aux éditions Wallstein. Les prix de la Foire du livre de Leipzig, dotés d'une valeur totale de 60.000 euros, sont décernés depuis 2005 à un ouvrage de fiction, à un essai et à une traduction vers l'allemand.

18/03/2022, 12:27

ActuaLitté

Prix des libraires du Québec | Jeunesse 2022 : 8 lauréats récompensés 

Organisé par l’Association des libraires du Québec (ALQ), le Prix des libraires du Québec | Jeunesse met en lumière le rôle essentiel des librairies comme intermédiaire de choix entre le livre et les jeunes lecteurs. Ainsi, 8 livres, dont quatre québécois et quatre hors Québec, ont été ainsi désignés au terme de deux mois de scrutin. 

18/03/2022, 10:56

Top Articles

Une bibliothèque retrouve un livre emprunté 50 ans plus tôt, avec un petit mot... Belgique : des cas de harcèlement moral et sexuel dénoncés à la librairie Filigranes Rencontre avec Julia Quinn, la véritable Lady Whistledown de Bridgerton Pour sauver la bibliothèque, une seule solution : emprunter tous les livres (d'un coup)
Lettre d'information Flux RSS Contact Qui sommes nous ? Mentions légales Connexion
Politique de confidentialité Furet.com Decitre.fr Edistat, statistiques de l’édition Tendances et Célébrités
soundcloud twitter facebook rss flicker youtube instagram
© 2007 - 2020 - Actualitte.com. Tous droits réservés.