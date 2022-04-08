Les Hugo Awards dévoilent la sélection 2022 

Si le nombre de catégories a évolué au fil du temps, deux prix sont remis chaque année lors de la World Science Fiction Convention, même s'ils ne sont pas officiellement considérés comme des Prix Hugo : le prix Astounding du meilleur nouvel écrivain, et le prix Lodestar du meilleur livre pour jeunes adultes. En 2021, en raison de l'impact de la pandémie, un prix du meilleur jeu vidéo est créé.

Les lauréats seront récompensés en septembre prochain.

Les sélections des Prix Hugo 2022 :

Meilleur roman :

A Desolation Called Peace, Arkady Martine (Tor)

The Galaxy, and the Ground Within, Becky Chambers (Harper Voyager / Hodder & Stoughton)

Light From Uncommon Stars, Ryka Aoki (Tor / St Martin’s Press)

A Master of Djinn, P. Djèlí Clark (Tordotcom / Orbit UK)

Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir (Ballantine / Del Rey)

She Who Became the Sun, Shelley Parker-Chan (Tor / Mantle)

Meilleur roman court :

Across the Green Grass Fields, Seanan McGuire (Tordotcom)

Elder Race, Adrian Tchaikovsky (Tordotcom)

Fireheart Tiger, Aliette de Bodard (Tordotcom)

The Past Is Red, Catherynne M. Valente (Tordotcom)

A Psalm for the Wild-Built, Becky Chambers (Tordotcom)

A Spindle Splintered, Alix E. Harrow (Tordotcom)

Meilleure nouvelle longue :

“Bots of the Lost Ark”, Suzanne Palmer (Clarkesworld, Jun 2021)

“Colors of the Immortal Palette”, Caroline M. Yoachim (Uncanny Magazine, Mar/Apr 2021)

L’Esprit de L’Escalier, Catherynne M. Valente (Tordotcom)

“O2 Arena”, Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki (Galaxy’s Edge, Nov 2021)

“That Story Isn’t the Story”, John Wiswell (Uncanny Magazine, Nov/Dec 2021)

“Unseelie Brothers, Ltd.”, Fran Wilde (Uncanny Magazine, May/Jun 2021)

Meilleure nouvelle courte :

“Mr. Death”, Alix E. Harrow (Apex Magazine, Feb 2021)

“Proof by Induction”, José Pablo Iriarte (Uncanny Magazine, May/Jun 2021)

“The Sin of America”, Catherynne M. Valente (Uncanny Magazine, Mar/Apr 2021)

“Tangles”, Seanan McGuire (Magicthegathering.com: Magic Story, Sep 2021)

“Unknown Number”, Blue Neustifter (Twitter, Jul 2021)

“Where Oaken Hearts Do Gather”, Sarah Pinsker (Uncanny Magazine, Mar/Apr 2021)

Meilleure série littéraire :

The Green Bone Saga, Fonda Lee (Orbit)

The Kingston Cycle, C. L. Polk (Tordotcom)

Merchant Princes, Charles Stross (Macmillan)

Terra Ignota, Ada Palmer (Tor Books)

Wayward Children, Seanan McGuire (Tordotcom)

The World of the White Rat, T. Kingfisher (Ursula Vernon) (Argyll Productions)

Meilleure bande dessinée :

DIE, vol. 4: Bleed,Kieron Gillen, Stephanie Hans, Clayton Cowles (Image)

Far Sector, N.K. Jemisin, Jamal Campbell (DC)

Lore Olympus, vol. 1, Rachel Smythe (Del Rey)

Monstress, vol. 6: The Vow, Marjorie Liu, Sana Takeda (Image)

Once & Future, vol. 3: The Parliament of Magpies, Kieron Gillen, Dan Mora, Tamra Bonvillain (BOOM!)

Strange Adventures, Tom King, Mitch Gerads, Evan “Doc” Shaner (DC)

Meilleur livre de non-fiction ou apparenté :

Being Seen: One Deafblind Woman’s Fight to End Ableism, Elsa Sjunneson (Tiller Press)

The Complete Debarkle: Saga of a Culture War by Camestros Felapton (Camestros Felapton)

Dangerous Visions and New Worlds: Radical Science Fiction, 1950 to 1985 edited by Andrew Nette and Iain McIntyre (PM Press)

“How Twitter can ruin a life”, Emily St. James (Vox, Jun 2021)

Never Say You Can’t Survive, Charlie Jane Anders (Tordotcom)

True Believer: The Rise and Fall of Stan Lee, Abraham Riesman (Crown)

Meilleur long-métrage :

Dune, écrit par Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth; réalisé par Denis Villeneuve; adapté de Dune de Frank Herbert (Warner Bros / Legendary Entertainment)

Encanto, écrit par Charise Castro Smith et Jared Bush; réalisé par Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Charise Castro Smith (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

The Green Knight, écrit et réalisé par David Lowery (BRON Studios/A24)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, écrit par Dave Callaham, Destin Daniel Cretton, Andrew Lanham; réalisé par Destin Daniel Cretton (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Space Sweepers, écrit et réalisé par Jo Sung-hee (Bidangil Pictures)

WandaVision, écrit par Peter Cameron, Mackenzie Dohr, Laura Donney, Bobak Esfarjani, Megan McDonnell, Jac Schaeffer, Cameron Squires, Gretchen Enders, Chuck Hayward; réalisé par Matt Shakman (Disney+)

Meilleur court-métrage :

The Wheel of Time: “The Flame of Tar Valon,” écrit par Justine Juel Gillmer, réalisé par Salli Richardson-Whitfield, adapté de The Wheel of Time de Robert Jordan (Amazon Studios)

For All Mankind: “The Grey,” écrit par Matt Wolpert et Ben Nedivi; réalisé par Sergio Mimica-Gezzan (Tall Ship Productions/Sony Pictures Television)

Arcane: “The Monster You Created,” écrit par Christian Linke and Alex Yee; basé sur une histoire originale de Christian Linke, Alex Yee, Conor Sheehy, and Ash Brannon; réalisé par Pascal Charrue and Arnaud Delord (Netflix)

The Expanse: “Nemesis Games,” écrit par Daniel Abraham, Ty Franck, et Naren Shankar; réalisé par Breck Eisner (Amazon Studios)

Loki: “The Nexus Event,” écrit par Eric Martin, réalisé par by Kate Herron, adapté pour la télévision par Michael Waldron (Disney+)

Star Trek: Lower Decks: “wej Duj,” écrit par Kathryn Lyn, réalisé par Bob Suarez (CBS Eye Animation Productions)

Meilleur éditeur de nouvelles :

Neil Clarke

Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki

Mur Lafferty & S.B. Divya

Jonathan Strahan

Sheree Renée Thomas

Sheila Williams

Meilleur éditeur de romans :

Ruoxi Chen

Nivia Evans

Sarah T. Guan

Brit Hvide

Patrick Nielsen Hayden

Navah Wolfe

Meilleur artiste professionnel :

Tommy Arnold

Rovina Cai

Ashley Mackenzie

Maurizio Manzieri

Will Staehle

Alyssa Winans

Meilleur magazine semi-professionnel :

Beneath Ceaseless Skies, éditeur Scott H. Andrews

Escape Pod, éditeurs S.B. Divya, Mur Lafferty, and Valerie Valdes; assistants Benjamin C. Kinney and Premee Mohamed; guest editor Brent C. Lambert; hosts Tina Connolly and Alasdair Stuart; audio producers Summer Brooks and Adam Pracht; and the entire Escape Pod team

FIYAH Magazine of Black Speculative Fiction, publisher Troy L Wiggins; executive editor DaVaun Sanders; managing editor Eboni Dunbar; poetry editor B. Sharise Moore; reviews editor and social media manager Brent Lambert; art director L. D. Lewis; web editor Chavonne Brown; non-fiction editor Margeaux Weston; guest editors Summer Farah and Nadia Shammas; acquiring editors Kaleb Russell, Rebecca McGee, Kerine Wint, Joshua Morley, Emmalia Harrington, Genine Tyson, Tonya R. Moore, Danny Lore; technical assistant Nelson Rolon

PodCastle, co-editors Jen R. Albert, C. L. Clark, Shingai Njeri Kagunda, and Eleanor R. Wood; assistant editors Summer Fletcher and Sofía Barker; audio producer Peter Adrian Behravesh; host Matt Dovey; and the entire PodCastle team

Strange Horizons, Vanessa Aguirre, Joseph Aitken, Kwan-Ann Tan, Rachel Ayers, M H Ayinde, Tierney Bailey, Scott Beggs, Drew Matthew Beyer, Gautam Bhatia, Tom Borger, S. K. Campbell, Emma Celi, Zhui Ning Chang, Rita Chen, Tania Chen, Liz Christman, Emma-Grace Clarke, Linda H. Codega, Kristian Wilson Colyard ...

Uncanny Magazine, publishers and editors-in-chief Lynne M. Thomas and Michael Damian Thomas; managing/poetry editor Chimedum Ohaegbu; nonfiction editor Elsa Sjunneson; podcast producers Erika Ensign & Steven Schapansky

Meilleur fanzine :

The Full Lid, Alasdair Stuart et Marguerite Kenner

Galactic Journey, founder Gideon Marcus; Janice L. Newman; Gwyn Conaway, Jason Sacks, and John Boston

Journey Planet, Erin Underwood, Jean Martin, Sara Felix, Vanessa Applegate, Chuck Serface, Errick Nunnally, Evan Reeves, Steven H Silver, James Bacon, and Christopher J Garcia

Quick Sip Reviews, éditeur Charles Payseur

Small Gods, Lee Moyer (Icon) et Seanan McGuire (Story)

Unofficial Hugo Book Club Blog, éditeurs Amanda Wakaruk et Olav Rokne

Meilleur podcast amateur :

Be The Serpent, présenté par Alexandra Rowland, Freya Marske, et Jennifer Mace

The Coode Street Podcast, présenté par Jonathan Strahan et Gary K. Wolfe, Jonathan Strahan

Hugo, Girl!, présenté par Haley Zapal, Amy Salley, et Lori Anderson; produti et édité par Kevin Anderson

Octothorpe, John Coxon, Alison Scott, Liz Batty

Our Opinions Are Correct, présenté par Annalee Newitz et Charlie Jane Anders, produit par Veronica Simonetti

Worldbuilding for Masochists, présenté par Cass Morris, Rowenna Miller, et Marshall Ryan Maresca

Meilleur auteur amateur :

Chris M. Barkley

Bitter Karella

Alex Brown

Cora Buhlert

Jason Sanford

Paul Weimer

Meilleur artiste amateur :

Iain J. Clark

Lorelei Esther

Sara Felix

Ariela Housman

Nilah Magruder

Lee Moyer

Lodestar Award pour le meilleur livre jeunes adultes :

Chaos on CatNet, Naomi Kritzer (Tor Teen)

Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao (Penguin Teen / Rock the Boat)

The Last Graduate, Naomi Novik (Del Rey Books)

Redemptor, Jordan Ifueko (Amulet Books / Hot Key Books)

A Snake Falls to Earth, Darcie Little Badger (Levine Querido)

Victories Greater Than Death, Charlie Jane Anders (Tor Teen / Titan)

Astounding Award pour le meilleur jeune écrivain :

Tracy Deonn

Micaiah Johnson

A.K. Larkwood

Everina Maxwell

Shelley Parker-Chan

Xiran Jay Zhao

Crédits : Wikimedia Commons, l'équipe de Tea and Jeopardy recevant leur Hugo Award à Helskinki