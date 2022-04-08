Les Hugo Awards dévoilent la sélection 2022 

Prix littéraire américain créé en 1953, le Prix Hugo est l'une des récompenses américaines les plus prestigieuses dans le monde de la science-fiction et de la fantasy. Il doit d'ailleurs son nom à Hugo Gernsback, fondateur d'un des premiers magazines de science-fiction américains, Amazing Stories. La sélection 2022, divisée en dix-sept catégories, vient d'être dévoilée par la World Science Fiction Society.
Le 08/04/2022 à 12:37 par Clémence Leboucher
0 Réactions | 2 Partages
Publié le :
08/04/2022 à 12:37
0
Commentaires
2
Partages
Si le nombre de catégories a évolué au fil du temps, deux prix sont remis chaque année lors de la World Science Fiction Convention, même s'ils ne sont pas officiellement considérés comme des Prix Hugo : le prix Astounding du meilleur nouvel écrivain, et le prix Lodestar du meilleur livre pour jeunes adultes. En 2021, en raison de l'impact de la pandémie, un prix du meilleur jeu vidéo est créé.
Les lauréats seront récompensés en septembre prochain.
A Desolation Called Peace, Arkady Martine (Tor)
The Galaxy, and the Ground Within, Becky Chambers (Harper Voyager / Hodder & Stoughton)
Light From Uncommon Stars, Ryka Aoki (Tor / St Martin’s Press)
A Master of Djinn, P. Djèlí Clark (Tordotcom / Orbit UK)
Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir (Ballantine / Del Rey)
She Who Became the Sun, Shelley Parker-Chan (Tor / Mantle)
Across the Green Grass Fields, Seanan McGuire (Tordotcom)
Elder Race, Adrian Tchaikovsky (Tordotcom)
Fireheart Tiger, Aliette de Bodard (Tordotcom)
The Past Is Red, Catherynne M. Valente (Tordotcom)
A Psalm for the Wild-Built, Becky Chambers (Tordotcom)
A Spindle Splintered, Alix E. Harrow (Tordotcom)
“Bots of the Lost Ark”, Suzanne Palmer (Clarkesworld, Jun 2021)
“Colors of the Immortal Palette”, Caroline M. Yoachim (Uncanny Magazine, Mar/Apr 2021)
L’Esprit de L’Escalier, Catherynne M. Valente (Tordotcom)
“O2 Arena”, Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki (Galaxy’s Edge, Nov 2021)
“That Story Isn’t the Story”, John Wiswell (Uncanny Magazine, Nov/Dec 2021)
“Unseelie Brothers, Ltd.”, Fran Wilde (Uncanny Magazine, May/Jun 2021)
“Mr. Death”, Alix E. Harrow (Apex Magazine, Feb 2021)
“Proof by Induction”, José Pablo Iriarte (Uncanny Magazine, May/Jun 2021)
“The Sin of America”, Catherynne M. Valente (Uncanny Magazine, Mar/Apr 2021)
“Tangles”, Seanan McGuire (Magicthegathering.com: Magic Story, Sep 2021)
“Unknown Number”, Blue Neustifter (Twitter, Jul 2021)
“Where Oaken Hearts Do Gather”, Sarah Pinsker (Uncanny Magazine, Mar/Apr 2021)
The Green Bone Saga, Fonda Lee (Orbit)
The Kingston Cycle, C. L. Polk (Tordotcom)
Merchant Princes, Charles Stross (Macmillan)
Terra Ignota, Ada Palmer (Tor Books)
Wayward Children, Seanan McGuire (Tordotcom)
The World of the White Rat, T. Kingfisher (Ursula Vernon) (Argyll Productions)
DIE, vol. 4: Bleed,Kieron Gillen, Stephanie Hans, Clayton Cowles (Image)
Far Sector, N.K. Jemisin, Jamal Campbell (DC)
Lore Olympus, vol. 1, Rachel Smythe (Del Rey)
Monstress, vol. 6: The Vow, Marjorie Liu, Sana Takeda (Image)
Once & Future, vol. 3: The Parliament of Magpies, Kieron Gillen, Dan Mora, Tamra Bonvillain (BOOM!)
Strange Adventures, Tom King, Mitch Gerads, Evan “Doc” Shaner (DC)
Being Seen: One Deafblind Woman’s Fight to End Ableism, Elsa Sjunneson (Tiller Press)
The Complete Debarkle: Saga of a Culture War by Camestros Felapton (Camestros Felapton)
Dangerous Visions and New Worlds: Radical Science Fiction, 1950 to 1985 edited by Andrew Nette and Iain McIntyre (PM Press)
“How Twitter can ruin a life”, Emily St. James (Vox, Jun 2021)
Never Say You Can’t Survive, Charlie Jane Anders (Tordotcom)
True Believer: The Rise and Fall of Stan Lee, Abraham Riesman (Crown)
Dune, écrit par Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth; réalisé par Denis Villeneuve; adapté de Dune de Frank Herbert (Warner Bros / Legendary Entertainment)
Encanto, écrit par Charise Castro Smith et Jared Bush; réalisé par Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Charise Castro Smith (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
The Green Knight, écrit et réalisé par David Lowery (BRON Studios/A24)
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, écrit par Dave Callaham, Destin Daniel Cretton, Andrew Lanham; réalisé par Destin Daniel Cretton (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Space Sweepers, écrit et réalisé par Jo Sung-hee (Bidangil Pictures)
WandaVision, écrit par Peter Cameron, Mackenzie Dohr, Laura Donney, Bobak Esfarjani, Megan McDonnell, Jac Schaeffer, Cameron Squires, Gretchen Enders, Chuck Hayward; réalisé par Matt Shakman (Disney+)
The Wheel of Time: “The Flame of Tar Valon,” écrit par Justine Juel Gillmer, réalisé par Salli Richardson-Whitfield, adapté de The Wheel of Time de Robert Jordan (Amazon Studios)
For All Mankind: “The Grey,” écrit par Matt Wolpert et Ben Nedivi; réalisé par Sergio Mimica-Gezzan (Tall Ship Productions/Sony Pictures Television)
Arcane: “The Monster You Created,” écrit par Christian Linke and Alex Yee; basé sur une histoire originale de Christian Linke, Alex Yee, Conor Sheehy, and Ash Brannon; réalisé par Pascal Charrue and Arnaud Delord (Netflix)
The Expanse: “Nemesis Games,” écrit par Daniel Abraham, Ty Franck, et Naren Shankar; réalisé par Breck Eisner (Amazon Studios)
Loki: “The Nexus Event,” écrit par Eric Martin, réalisé par by Kate Herron, adapté pour la télévision par Michael Waldron (Disney+)
Star Trek: Lower Decks: “wej Duj,” écrit par Kathryn Lyn, réalisé par Bob Suarez (CBS Eye Animation Productions)
Neil Clarke
Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki
Mur Lafferty & S.B. Divya
Jonathan Strahan
Sheree Renée Thomas
Sheila Williams
Ruoxi Chen
Nivia Evans
Sarah T. Guan
Brit Hvide
Patrick Nielsen Hayden
Navah Wolfe
Tommy Arnold
Rovina Cai
Ashley Mackenzie
Maurizio Manzieri
Will Staehle
Alyssa Winans
Beneath Ceaseless Skies, éditeur Scott H. Andrews
Escape Pod, éditeurs S.B. Divya, Mur Lafferty, and Valerie Valdes; assistants Benjamin C. Kinney and Premee Mohamed; guest editor Brent C. Lambert; hosts Tina Connolly and Alasdair Stuart; audio producers Summer Brooks and Adam Pracht; and the entire Escape Pod team
FIYAH Magazine of Black Speculative Fiction, publisher Troy L Wiggins; executive editor DaVaun Sanders; managing editor Eboni Dunbar; poetry editor B. Sharise Moore; reviews editor and social media manager Brent Lambert; art director L. D. Lewis; web editor Chavonne Brown; non-fiction editor Margeaux Weston; guest editors Summer Farah and Nadia Shammas; acquiring editors Kaleb Russell, Rebecca McGee, Kerine Wint, Joshua Morley, Emmalia Harrington, Genine Tyson, Tonya R. Moore, Danny Lore; technical assistant Nelson Rolon
PodCastle, co-editors Jen R. Albert, C. L. Clark, Shingai Njeri Kagunda, and Eleanor R. Wood; assistant editors Summer Fletcher and Sofía Barker; audio producer Peter Adrian Behravesh; host Matt Dovey; and the entire PodCastle team
Strange Horizons, Vanessa Aguirre, Joseph Aitken, Kwan-Ann Tan, Rachel Ayers, M H Ayinde, Tierney Bailey, Scott Beggs, Drew Matthew Beyer, Gautam Bhatia, Tom Borger, S. K. Campbell, Emma Celi, Zhui Ning Chang, Rita Chen, Tania Chen, Liz Christman, Emma-Grace Clarke, Linda H. Codega, Kristian Wilson Colyard ...
Uncanny Magazine, publishers and editors-in-chief Lynne M. Thomas and Michael Damian Thomas; managing/poetry editor Chimedum Ohaegbu; nonfiction editor Elsa Sjunneson; podcast producers Erika Ensign & Steven Schapansky
The Full Lid, Alasdair Stuart et Marguerite Kenner
Galactic Journey, founder Gideon Marcus; Janice L. Newman; Gwyn Conaway, Jason Sacks, and John Boston
Journey Planet, Erin Underwood, Jean Martin, Sara Felix, Vanessa Applegate, Chuck Serface, Errick Nunnally, Evan Reeves, Steven H Silver, James Bacon, and Christopher J Garcia
Quick Sip Reviews, éditeur Charles Payseur
Small Gods, Lee Moyer (Icon) et Seanan McGuire (Story)
Unofficial Hugo Book Club Blog, éditeurs Amanda Wakaruk et Olav Rokne
Be The Serpent, présenté par Alexandra Rowland, Freya Marske, et Jennifer Mace
The Coode Street Podcast, présenté par Jonathan Strahan et Gary K. Wolfe, Jonathan Strahan
Hugo, Girl!, présenté par Haley Zapal, Amy Salley, et Lori Anderson; produti et édité par Kevin Anderson
Octothorpe, John Coxon, Alison Scott, Liz Batty
Our Opinions Are Correct, présenté par Annalee Newitz et Charlie Jane Anders, produit par Veronica Simonetti
Worldbuilding for Masochists, présenté par Cass Morris, Rowenna Miller, et Marshall Ryan Maresca
Chris M. Barkley
Bitter Karella
Alex Brown
Cora Buhlert
Jason Sanford
Paul Weimer
Iain J. Clark
Lorelei Esther
Sara Felix
Ariela Housman
Nilah Magruder
Lee Moyer
Chaos on CatNet, Naomi Kritzer (Tor Teen)
Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao (Penguin Teen / Rock the Boat)
The Last Graduate, Naomi Novik (Del Rey Books)
Redemptor, Jordan Ifueko (Amulet Books / Hot Key Books)
A Snake Falls to Earth, Darcie Little Badger (Levine Querido)
Victories Greater Than Death, Charlie Jane Anders (Tor Teen / Titan)
Tracy Deonn
Micaiah Johnson
A.K. Larkwood
Everina Maxwell
Shelley Parker-Chan
Xiran Jay Zhao
Crédits : Wikimedia Commons, l'équipe de Tea and Jeopardy recevant leur Hugo Award à Helskinki
Commenter cet article