soundcloud twitter facebook rss flicker youtube instagram
Recherche
#International

Les nommés des Eisner Awards 2021, avec Jousselin, Casanave, Cazot...

Le FIBD d'Angoulême à ses Fauves, la Comic-Con de San Diego a ses Eisner Awards, qui comptent parmi les récompenses les plus prestigieuses de l'industrie de la bande dessinée, outre-Atlantique. Si l'on retrouve quelques habitués (Brubaker, Rucka, Zdarsky...), la sélection rend compte du dynamisme de la création francophone. On y retrouve notamment Pascal Jousselin, Axelle Lenoir, les duos David Vandermeulen/Daniel Casanave et Thomas Cadène/Benjamin Adam, Véro Cazot/Lucy Mazel...

Le 10/06/2021 à 10:34 par Antoine Oury

0 Réactions | 1 Partages

Publié le :

10/06/2021 à 10:34

Antoine Oury

1

Partages

linkedin mail print
ActuaLitté

Meilleure Histoire Courte

“Garden Boys” par Henry McCausland, dans Now #8 (Fantagraphics)
“I Needed the Discounts” par Connor Willumsen, dans The New York Times (January 3, 2020)
“Parts of Us” par Chan Chau, dans Elements: Earth, A Comic Anthology by Creators of Color (Ascend Press)
“Rookie” par Greg Rucka et Eduardo Risso, dans Detective Comics #1027 (DC)
“Soft Lead” par Chan Chau, https://chanchauart.com/comics#/soft-lead/
“When the Menopausal Carnival Comes to Town” par Mimi Pond, dans Menopause: A Comic Treatment (Graphic Medicine/Pennsylvania State University Press)

Meilleur numéro/one shot

The Burning Hotels, par Thomas Lampion (Birdcage Bottom Books)
Hedra, par Jesse Lonergan (Image)
The Other History of the DC Universe #1, par John Ridley et Giuseppe Camuncoli (DC)
Sports Is Hell, par Ben Passmore (Koyama Press)
Stanley’s Ghost: A Halloween Adventure, par Jeff Balke, Paul Storrie, et Dave Alvarez (Storm Kids)

Meilleure série en cours

Bitter Root, par David F. Walker, Chuck Brown, et Sanford Greene (Image)
Daredevil, par Chip Zdarsky et Marco Checchetto (Marvel)
The Department of Truth, par James Tynion IV et Martin Simmonds (Image)
Gideon Falls, par Jeff Lemire et Andrea Sorrentino (Image)
Stillwater, par Chip Zdarsky et Ramón K Pérez (Image/Skybound)
Usagi Yojimbo, par Stan Sakai (IDW)

Meilleure série limitée

Barbalien: Red Planet, par Jeff Lemire, Tate Brombal, et Gabriel Hernandez Walta (Dark Horse)
Decorum, par Jonathan Hickman et Mike Huddleston (Image)
Far Sector, par N. K. Jemisin et Jamal Campbell (DC)
Strange Adventures, par Tom King, Mitch Gerads, et Evan “Doc” Shaner (DC Black Label)
Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen, par Matt Fraction et Steve Lieber (DC)
We Live, par Inaki Miranda et Roy Miranda (AfterShock)

Meilleure nouvelle série

Black Widow, par Kelly Thompson et Elena Casagrande (Marvel)
Crossover, par Donny Cates et Geoff Shaw (Image)
The Department of Truth, par James Tynion IV et Martin Simmonds (Image)
Killadelphia, par Rodney Barnes et Jason Shawn Alexander (Image)
We Only Find Them When They’re Dead, par Al Ewing et Simone Di Meo (BOOM! Studios)

Meilleure publication pour enfants (jusqu'à 8 ans)

Bear, par Ben Queen et Joe Todd-Stanton (Archaia/BOOM!)
Cat Kid Comic Club, par Dav Pilkey (Scholastic Graphix)
Donut Feed the Squirrels, par Mika Song (RH Graphic/RH Children’s Books)
Kodi, par Jared Cullum (Top Shelf)
Lift, par Minh Lê et Dan Santat (Little, Brown Young Readers)
Our Little Kitchen, par Jillian Tamaki (Abrams Books for Young Readers)

Meilleure publication pour enfants (9 à 12 ans)

Doodleville, par Chad Sell (Knopf/BFYR/RH Children’s Books)
Go with the Flow, par Lily Williams et Karen Schneemann (First Second/Macmillan)
Mister Invincible: Local Hero, par Pascal Jousselin (Magnetic Press)
Snapdragon, par Kat Leyh (First Second/Macmillan)
Superman Smashes the Klan, par Gene Luen Yang et Gurihiru (DC)
Twins, par Varian Johnson et Shannon Wright (Scholastic Graphix)

Meilleure publication pour les ados (13 à 17 ans)

Check, Please! Book 2: Sticks & Scones, par Ngozi Ukazu (First Second/Macmillan)
Displacement, par Kiku Hughes (First Second/Macmillan)
Dragon Hoops, par Gene Luen Yang (First Second/Macmillan)
Fights: One Boy’s Triumph Over Violence, par Joel Christian Gill (Oni Press)
A Map to the Sun, par Sloane Leong (First Second/Macmillan)
When Stars are Scattered, par Victoria Jamieson et Omar Mohamed (Dial Books)

Meilleure série humoristique

The Complete Fante Bukowski, par Noah Van Sciver (Fantagraphics)
Department of Mind-Blowing Theories, par Tom Gauld (Drawn & Quarterly)
FANGS, par Sarah Andersen (Andrews McMeel)
Wendy, Master of Art, par Walter Scott (Drawn & Quarterly)
Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen, par Matt Fraction et Steve Lieber (DC)
What If We Were . . ., par Axelle Lenoir (Top Shelf)

Meilleure anthologie

Ex Mag, vols. 1–2, édité par Wren McDonald (PEOW)
Guantanamo Voices: True Accounts from the World’s Most Infamous Prison, édité par Sarah Mirk (Abrams)
Hey, Amateur! Go From Novice to Nailing It in 9 Panels, édité et supervisé par Shelly Bond (IDW Black Crown)
Los Angeles Times, édité par Sammy Harkham (NTWRK)
Menopause: A Comic Treatment, édité par MK Czerwiec (Graphic Medicine/Pennsylvania State University Press)
Now, édité par Eric Reynolds (Fantagraphics)

Meilleure adaptation d'une histoire vraie

Big Black: Stand at Attica, par Frank “Big Black” Smith, Jared Reinmuth, et Améziane (Archaia/BOOM!)
Dragon Hoops, par Gene Luen Yang (First Second/Macmillan)
Invisible Differences: A Story of Asperger’s, Adulting, and Living a Life in Full Color, par Mme Caroline et Julie Dachez, traduit par Edward Gauvin (Oni Press)
Kent State: Four Dead in Ohio, par Derf Backderf (Abrams)
Paying the Land, par Joe Sacco (Metropolitan/Henry Holt)
Year of the Rabbit, par Tian Veasna, traduit par Helge Dascher (Drawn & Quarterly)

Meilleures mémoires dessinées

Banned Book Club, par Kim Hyun Sook, Ryan Estrada, et Ko Hyung-Ju (Iron Circus)
Dancing After TEN: A Graphic Memoir, par Vivian Chong et Georgia Webber (Fantagraphics)
Ginseng Roots, par Craig Thompson (Uncivilized)
I Don’t Know How to Give Birth! par Ayami Kazama, traduit par Julie Goniwich (Yen Press)
The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist, par Adrian Tomine (Drawn & Quarterly)
When Stars Are Scattered, par Victoria Jamieson et Omar Mohamed (Dial Books)

Meilleur album (nouveauté) 

The Book Tour, par Andi Watson (Top Shelf)
Dragman, par Steven Appleby (Metropolitan)
Flake, par Matthew Dooley (Jonathan Cape)
Labyrinth, par Ben Argon (Abrams)
Paul at Home, par Michel Rabagliati, traduit par Helge Dascher et Rob Aspinall (Drawn & Quarterly)
Pulp, par Ed Brubaker et Sean Phillips (Image)

Meilleur album (réimpression)

Black Hammer Library Edition, vol. 2, par Jeff Lemire, Dean Ormstom, Emi Lenox, et Rich Tommaso (Dark Horse)
Criminal Deluxe Edition, vol. 3, par Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips (Image)
Eight-Lane Runaways, par Henry McCausland (Fantagraphics)
Fante Bukowski: The Complete Works, par Noah Van Sciver (Fantagraphics)
Herobear and the Kid: The Heritage, par Mike Kunkel (Astonish Factory)
Seeds and Stems, par Simon Hanselmann (Fantagraphics)

Meilleure adaptation d'un autre média

Constitution Illustrated, par R. Sikoryak (Drawn & Quarterly)
Parable of the Sower: The Graphic Novel Adaptation, par Octavia E. Butler, adapté par Damian Duffy et John Jennings (Abrams)
Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Mankind, vol. 1, par Yuval Noah Harari, adapté par David Vandermeulen et Daniel Casanave (Harper Perennial)
Slaughterhouse-Five, par Kurt Vonnegut, adapté par Ryan North et Albert Monteys (Archaia/BOOM!)
Superman Smashes the Klan, adapté par Gene Luen Yang et Gurihiru (DC)

Meilleure édition américaine d'une publication internationale

Altitude, par Olivier Bocquet et Jean-Marc Rochette, traduit par Edward Gauvin (SelfMadeHero)
Gamayun Tales I: An Anthology of Modern Russian Folk Tales, par Alexander Utkin, traduit par Lada Morozova (Nobrow)
Goblin Girl, par Moa Romanova, traduit par Melissa Bowers (Fantagraphics)
Irena Books 2-3, par Jean-David Morvan, Severine Tréfouël, et David Evrard, traduit par Dan Christensen (Magnetic Press)
When You Look Up, par Decur, traduit par Chloe Garcia Roberts (Enchanted Lion Books)
The Winter of the Cartoonist, par Paco Roca, traduit par Erica Mena (Fantagraphics)

Meilleure édition américaine d'une publication asiatique

I Had That Same Dream Again, par Yoru Sumino et Idumi Kirihara, traduit par Beni Axia Conrad (Seven Seas)
I Wish I Could Say “Thank You”, par Yukari Takinami, traduit par Yukari Takeuchi (Fanfare/Ponent Mon)
A Journal Of My Father, par Jiro Taniguchi, traduit par Kumar Sivasubramanian (Fanfare/Ponent Mon)
Ping Pong, vols. 1–2, par Taiyo Matsumoto, traduit par Michael Arias (VIZ Media)
Remina, par Junji Ito, traduit par Jocelyne Allen (VIZ Media)
Spy x Family, vols. 1–3, par Tatsuya Endo, traduit par Casey Loe (VIZ Media)

Meilleure collection d'archives - comic strips

The Flapper Queens: Women Cartoonists of the Jazz Age, édité par Trina Robbins (Fantagraphics)
Gross Exaggerations: The Meshuga Comic Strips of Milt Gross, par Milt Gross, édité par Peter Maresca (Sunday Press/IDW)
Krazy & Ignatz 1919-1921 par George Herriman, édité par RJ Casey (Fantagraphics)
Little Debbie and the Second Coming of Elmo: Daily Comic Strips, August 1960–September 1961, par Cecil Jensen, édité par Frank Young (Labor of Love)
Pogo The Complete Syndicated Comic Strips: Volume 7: Clean as a Weasel, par Walt Kelly, édité par Mark Evanier et Eric Reynolds (Fantagraphics)

Meilleure collection d'archives - comic books

Art Young’s Inferno, par Art Young, édité par Glenn Bray (Fantagraphics)
Atlas at War! édité par Michael J. Vassallo (Dead Reckoning)
The Complete Hate, par Peter Bagge, édité par Eric Reynolds (Fantagraphics)
Corto Maltese: The Ballad of the Salty Sea, par Hugo Pratt, traduit par Dean Mullaney et Simone Castaldi (EuroComics/IDW)
Little Lulu: The Fuzzythingus Poopi, par John Stanley, édité par Frank Young et Tom Devlin (Drawn & Quarterly)
Man and Superman and Other Stories, par Harvey Kurtzman, édité par J. Michael Catron (Fantagraphics)

Meilleur scénariste

Ed Brubaker, Pulp, Reckless (Image); Friday (Panel Syndicate)
Matt Fraction, Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen (DC); Adventureman, November vols. 2–3, Sex Criminals (Image)
Jonathan Hickman, Decorum (Image); Giant-Size X-Men, X-Men (Marvel)
Jeff Lemire, Barbalien, Black Hammer, Colonel Weird: Cosmagog (Dark Horse); The Question: The Deaths of Vic Sage (DC Black Label); Family Tree, Gideon Falls (Image)
James Tynion IV, Something Is Killing the Children, Wynd (BOOM! Studios); Batman (DC); The Department of Truth (Image); Razorblades (Tiny Onion)
Chip Zdarsky, Stillwater (Image/Skybound), Daredevil, Fantastic Four/X-Men (Marvel)

Meilleur auteur/dessinateur

Junji Ito, Remina, Venus in the Blind Spot (VIZ Media)
Pascal Jousselin, Mister Invincible: Local Hero (Magnetic Press)
Trung Le Nguyen, The Magic Fish (RH Graphic/RH Children’s Books)
Craig Thompson, Ginseng Roots (Uncivilized)
Adrian Tomine, The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist (Drawn & Quarterly)
Gene Luen Yang, Dragon Hoops (First Second/Macmillan)

Meilleur artiste/encreur ou meilleure équipe artiste/encreur

Michael Allred, Bowie: Stardust, Rayguns & Moonage Daydreams (Insight Editions)
Marco Chechetto, Daredevil (Marvel)
Jorge Corona, Middlewest (Image)
Bertrand Gatignol, Pistouvi (Magnetic Press)
Mitch Gerads/Evan “Doc” Shaner, Strange Adventures (DC Black Label)
Sanford Greene, Bitter Root (Image)

Meilleur peintre ou artiste multimédia (planches intérieures)

Benjamin Adam, Soon (Europe Comics)
Alice Chemama, The Zolas (Europe Comics)
Jared Cullum, Kodi (Top Shelf)
Decur, When You Look Up (Enchanted Lion Books)
Antonio Lapone, Gentlemind (Europe Comics)
Anand RK/John Pearson, Blue in Green (Image)

Meilleur artiste de couverture

Jamal Campbell, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers (BOOM! Studios); Far Sector (DC)
Simone Di Meo, We Only Find Them When They’re Dead (BOOM! Studio)
Mike Huddleston, Decorum (Image)
Dave Johnson, Butcher of Paris (Dark Horse)
Peach Momoko, Buffy the Vampire Slayer #19, Mighty Morphin #2, Something Is Killing the Children #12, Power Rangers #1 (BOOM! Studios); DIE!namite, Vampirella (Dynamite); The Crow: Lethe (IDW); Marvel Variants (Marvel)
Ramón K. Pérez, Stillwater (Image/Skybound)

Meilleure colorisation

Laura Allred, X-Ray Robot (Dark Horse); Bowie: Stardust, Rayguns & Moonage Daydreams (Insight Editions)
Jean-Francois Beaulieu, Middlewest (Image)
Gipi, One Story (Fantagraphics)
Marte Gracia, Empyre, X of Swords (Marvel)
Dave Stewart, Promethee 13:13 (comiXology); Black Hammer (Dark Horse); Gideon Falls (Image); Spider-Man #4-#5 (Marvel)
Matt Wilson, Undiscovered Country (Image); Fire Power (Image/Skybound); Thor (Marvel)

Meilleur lettrage

Mike Allred, Bowie: Stardust, Rayguns & Moonage Daydreams (Insight Editions)
Deron Bennett, Bear, The Sacrifice of Darkness (Archaia); King of Nowhere, Something Is Killing the Children, We Only Find Them When They’re Dead (BOOM! Studios); Far Sector, Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red, Martian Manhunter (DC); Excellence (Image/Skybound); A Dark Interlude, Dark One, Relics of Youth, Resonant, Shadow Service, Vampire: The Masquerade: Winter’s Teeth (Vault); Ping Pong (VIZ Media)
Aditya Bidikar, Barbalien: Red Planet, Grafity’s Wall Expanded Edition (Dark Horse); John Constantine, Hellblazer (DC); A Map to the Sun (First Second); The Department of Truth, Lost Soldiers (Image); Giga, The Picture of Everything Else (Vault)
Clayton Cowles, Aquaman, Batman, Batman and the Outsiders, Strange Adventures, Superman: Man of Tomorrow, Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen (DC); Adventureman, Bitter Root, Bog Bodies, Die (Image); Reaver (Image/Skybound); Morbius, X Of Swords (Marvel)
Stan Sakai, Usagi Yojimbo (IDW)
Rus Wooton, Wonder Woman: Dead Earth (DC); Decorum, Monstress (Image); Die!Die!Die!, Fire Power, Oblivion Song, Outcast, Stillwater (Image/Skybound) 

Meilleur journal/périodique lié au domaine des comics

Alter Ego, édité par Roy Thomas (TwoMorrows)
Back Issue, édité par Michael Eury (TwoMorrows)
The Comics Blog, par Michael Cavna et David Betancourt, https://www.washingtonpost.com/entertainment/comics/
The Comics Journal, édité par RJ Casey, Kristy Valenti, et Gary Groth (Fantagraphics)
PanelxPanel magazine, édité par Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, PanelxPanel.com
Women Write About Comics, édité par Nola Pfau et Wendy Browne, www.WomenWriteAboutComics.com

Meilleur livre sur la bande dessinée

American Daredevil: Comics, Communism, and the Battles of Lev Gleason, par Brett Dakin (Comic House/Lev Gleason)
Ditko Shrugged: The Uncompromising Life of the Artist Behind Spider-Man and the Rise of Marvel Comics, par David Currie (Hermes Press)
Drawing Fire: The Editorial Cartoons of Bill Mauldin, édité par Todd DePastino (Pritzker Military Museum & Library)
The History of EC Comics, par Grant Geissman (TASCHEN)
Invisible Men: The Trailblazing Black Artists of Comic Books, par Ken Quattro (Yoe Books/IDW)
Masters of British Comic Art, par David Roach (2000AD)

Meilleur travail académique

Comic Art in Museums, édité par Kim A. Munson (University Press of Mississippi)
Comic Studies: A Guidebook, édité par Charles Hatfield et Bart Beaty (Rutgers University Press)
The Content of Our Caricature: African American Comic Art and Political Belonging, par Rebecca Wanzo (New York University Press)
Webcomics, par Sean Kleefeld (Bloomsbury)
Who Understands Comics: Questioning the Universality of Visual Language Comprehension, par Neil Cohn (Bloomsbury)

Meilleur design de publication

Chasin’ the Bird: Charlie Parker in California deluxe edition, design par David Chisholm et Tyler Boss (Z2 Comics)
Dbury@50: The Complete Digital Doonesbury, par G.B. Trudeau, design par George Corsillo et Susan McCaslin (Andrews McMeel)
J & K, design par John Pham (Fantagraphics)
The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist, design par Adrian Tomine et Tracy Huron (Drawn & Quarterly)
Original Art: The Dan Clowes Studio Edition, design par Daniel Clowes (Fantagraphics)

Meilleure série numérique

Friday, par Ed Brubaker et Marcos Martin (Panel Syndicate)
Genius Animals? par Vali Chandrasekaran et Jun-Pierre Shiozawa, geniusanimals.net
Gentlemind, par Juan Díaz Canales, Teresa Valero, et Antonio Lapone, traduit par Jeremy Melloul (Europe Comics)
Promethee 13:13, par Andy Diggle et Shawn Martinbrough (comiXology Originals/Delcourt)
Olive, par Véro Cazot et Lucy Mazel, traduit par Jessie Aufiery (Europe Comics)
Soon, par Thomas Cadène et Benjamin Adam, traduit par Margaret Besser (Europe Comics)

Meilleur webcomic

BFF, par Clément C. Fabre, Joseph Saffiedine, et Thomas Cadène, traduit par Emma Wilson, 
Crisis Zone, par Simon Hanselmann, https://www.instagram.com/simon.hanselmann/
DPS! Only, par Vel, https://tapas.io/series/dpsonly/info
Isle of Elsi, par Alec Longstreth, https://www.isleofelsi.com/comics/ioe4/page-208/
The Kiss Bet, par Ingrid Ochoa, https://www.webtoons.com/en/romance/the-kiss-bet/ep-1-the-kiss-bet/viewer?title_no=1617&episode_no=1
The Middle Age, par Steve Conley, middleagecomic.com

Photographie : illustration, Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

0 Commentaires

 

Aucun commentaire.

Plus d'articles sur le même thème

ActuaLitté

Mangas, BD, comics : de jeunes lecteurs élisent leurs ouvrages favoris

Les lauréats de cette année pour les Prix Littéraires Mangawa (manga), Bulles de Crystal (BD franco-belge), Comiks (comics), Chimère (roman imaginaire) et Real (roman de vie) viennent d’être décernés. Pendant un an, un jury s’est mobilisé, composé de jeunes lecteurs entre 11 et 18 ans, provenant de 1200 établissements – collèges, lycées, médiathèques – francophones en France et à l’étranger.

10/06/2021, 13:13

ActuaLitté

Emmanuel Carrère, lauréat du prix espagnol Princesse des Asturies 2021

Le prix Princesse des Asturies est le plus prestigieux prix espagnol, délivré par la Fondation Princesse des Asturies. Huit catégories – arts, sports, sciences sociales, communication et humanités, concorde, coopération internationale, recherche scientifique et technique et lettres – pour récompenser des travaux d’envergure internationale. Cette année, c’est l’écrivain français Emmanuel Carrère qui s’est vu décerner ce prix prestigieux.

09/06/2021, 15:56

ActuaLitté

Les lauréats 2020 des Prix du Livre des Meilleurs Ouvriers de France

Organisée par la Société nationale des Meilleurs Ouvriers de France, la cérémonie de remise des prix du livre des Meilleurs Ouvriers de France (MOF) promotion 2020, se tiendra le 22 juin 2021 au musée de la Légion d’honneur, en présence d'invités d’honneur, le Général Benoît Puga, Grand Chancelier de la Légion d’Honneur et d’Erik Orsenna de l’Académie Française. 

09/06/2021, 10:37

ActuaLitté

L'illustrateur Stéphane Fert pour Blanc Autour, Prix France Bleu 2021

Stéphane Fert est le lauréat 2021 de la première édition du Prix de la BD France Bleu pour Blanc Autour aux éditions Dargaud (scénario de Wilfrid Lupano). Cette bande dessinée nous emmène dans le Connecticut en 1832 et raconte l'histoire d'une école pour jeunes filles que sa directrice transforme en école pour élèves noires. Un projet qui est loin de faire l'unanimité...

09/06/2021, 08:53

ActuaLitté

L’écrivaine Tsitsi Dangarembga lauréate du PEN Pinter Prize 2021

Arrêtée l’année dernière à Harare pour avoir participé à une manifestation anticorruption, la romancière zimbabwéenne Tsitsi Dangarembga remporte le PEN Pinter Prize 2021. Les juges ont salué une « voix d’espoir que nous devons tous entendre ». 

 

09/06/2021, 08:36

ActuaLitté

Martin Panchaud, auteur jeunesse primé pour La couleur des choses

L’auteur et illustrateur genevois Martin Panchaud a gagné le Prix suisse du livre jeunesse de cette année avec Die Farbe der Dinge (La couleur des choses, Edition Moderne). Le Prix, doté de 10.000 Francs, est porté par l’Institut suisse Jeunesse et Médias ISJM, l’Association suisse des libraires et éditeurs (Schweizer Buchhändler- und Verleger-Verband SBVV) et les Journées Littéraires de Soleure.

08/06/2021, 15:11

ActuaLitté

“Une écriture à deux voix”, lauréate du Prix littéraire Egalité jeunesse 2021

Malgré l’annulation du festival des genres au printemps dernier, le jury du Prix littéraire Egalité jeunesse a finalement tranché parmi les cinq ouvrages finalistes ce jeudi 3 juin. La fille dans l’écran, album réalisé conjointement par Manon Desvaux et Lou Lubie, édité par les éditions Marabout, a remporté ce Prix de la troisième édition.

08/06/2021, 11:09

ActuaLitté

Prix France Culture BD des étudiants 2021 : 5 BD en lice

Aux côtés des Prix Roman des étudiants et de France Culture Cinéma des étudiants, France Culture propose cette année le nouveau Prix BD des étudiants. La bande dessinée devra être rédigée par un auteur émergent, c’est-à-dire n'ayant pas signé plus de trois bandes dessinées, publiée entre août et juin de l’année en cours et écrite en français. 

08/06/2021, 06:04

ActuaLitté

Bruno Pellegrino remporte le Prix Michel-Dentan 2021 

Soutenu par les fondations Coromandel et Jan Michalski, le Prix Michel-Dentan est reconnu comme l’une des plus importantes récompenses littéraires en Suisse romande. Cette année, il a été attribué à Bruno Pellegrino et à son œuvre Dans la ville provisoire, publié aux éditions Zoé

07/06/2021, 13:57

ActuaLitté

Christian Delporte, lauréat du 5e Prix du Livre d’Histoire Contemporaine

Jean-Louis Debré, président du jury du Prix d’Histoire Contemporaine, a eu le plaisir de décerner cette année le Prix du Livre d’Histoire Contemporaine à Christian Delporte pour son ouvrage Charlie Hebdo, La folle histoire d’un journal pas comme les autres, paru aux éditions Flammarion.

07/06/2021, 13:16

ActuaLitté

Science-fiction : les prix Nebula 2020 ont leurs lauréats 

Les prix Nebula sont décernés par les auteurs membres de la Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America qui compte plus de 1500 écrivains. Depuis 1966, ils récompensent les œuvres de science-fiction ou de fantasy jugées les plus novatrices.

 

07/06/2021, 12:50

ActuaLitté

Nouvelle sélection : cinq ouvrages en lice pour le Prix Jean d'Ormesson 2021

Début mai, la première sélection du Prix Jean d’Ormesson s’avançait, avec onze ouvrages retenus. Voici désormais la seconde liste, réduite à cinq livres. Mais quels livres !

 

07/06/2021, 11:06

ActuaLitté

Prix Albertine Jeunesse 2021 : les lauréats

Le Prix Albertine Jeunesse, remis par la librairie new-yorkaise du même nom, distingue chaque année des œuvres francophones traduites en anglais, destinées aux enfants de 3 à 14 ans. Les quatre lauréats de cette édition 2021 sont désormais connus.

07/06/2021, 09:27

ActuaLitté

Hugo Lindenberg, Prix du livre Inter 2021 avec Un jour ce sera vide

L’annonce prévue ce 7 juin a fait des heureux chez Christian Bourgois éditeur. Le roman de Hugo Lindenberg, Un jour ce sera vide, a non seulement fait l’unanimité, mais surtout, l’a emporté en un seul scrutin. Du jamais vu depuis La petite marchande de prose de Daniel Pennac assure la radio. Il fallait l’Académicien Dany Laferrière en président du jury pour que ce petit morceau de miracle se produise.

07/06/2021, 08:30

ActuaLitté

Entre fauves, de Colin Niel, Lauréat 2021 du Prix Libraires en Seine

Certes l’organisation fut complexe et la crise sanitaire a empêché comme les autres années d’organiser des rencontres avec les auteurs en librairie. Ce furent donc des lives sur les réseaux sociaux, plus de 300 votes rassemblés, et une annonce en ligne : Colin Niel, pour Entre fauves publié aux éditions du Rouergue est lauréat du Prix des Libraires en Seine 2021.

05/06/2021, 10:00

ActuaLitté

Olivier Babeau, lauréat de la 34e édition du Prix Turgot

La 34e édition du Prix Turgot a eu lieu ce 2 juin 2021, à Bercy, au ministère de l’Économie et des Finances, sous le parrainage de Bruno Le Maire, ministre de l'Économie et des Finances. Créé en 1994, le Prix Turgot récompense les plus grands auteurs de l’économie financière. Cette manifestation est portée par le cercle Turgot, centre de réflexion et d’analyse financière, qui traite des grands sujets économiques, financiers et locaux.

05/06/2021, 08:37

ActuaLitté

Éden de Monica Sabolo remporte le Prix de la Plume de Paon des Lycéens 2021

Après six mois d'écoute, douze classes de lycées des académies de Strasbourg, Nancy-Metz, Reims et Créteil ont écouté les cinq titres en lice pour le Prix de la Plume de Paon des Lycéens. C'est le livre audio Éden de Monica Sabolo qui a remporté leur adhésion. Lue par Nancy Philippot, cette œuvre est à retrouver chez Audiolib.

04/06/2021, 15:40

ActuaLitté

Gaëlle Nohant lauréate de la 10e édition du Prix Littéraire Domitys

Ce vendredi 4 juin, les membres du jury du Prix Littéraire Domitys ont décidé de récompenser l’écrivaine Gaëlle Nohant pour son roman La Femme révélée (Grasset). Le prix sera remis à la romancière et à son œuvre à l’occasion d’une soirée qui se tiendra le 29 juin prochain dès 18h30, à l’Hôtel Renaissance (Paris 16e).

04/06/2021, 15:08

ActuaLitté

Grand Prix des Lectrices de Elle 2021 : le palmarès complet

Le Grand Prix des Lectrices du magazine Elle revient pour une 52e édition : cette année, ce sont 120 lectrices qui ont lu, jugé et noté les 56 livres sélectionnés par la rédaction. Trois œuvres ont été distinguées, dans trois catégories – Roman, Document, Policier.

04/06/2021, 12:54

ActuaLitté

Évelyne Brisou-Pellen lauréate du Prix Chateaubriand des collégiens

Georges Siffredi, Président du Département des Hauts-de-Seine, a remis jeudi 3 juin le Prix Chateaubriand des collégiens à Évelyne Brisou-Pellen pour son ouvrage Derrière toi, La malédiction des 33, paru en septembre 2020 aux éditions Bayard Jeunesse. Il était accompagné des 80 collégiens qui ont désigné la lauréate et de la marraine de l’édition, Sylvie Yvert, historienne et romancière. 

04/06/2021, 11:19

ActuaLitté

Michel Bussi lauréat du Prix Coup de Pouce Gulli des Premières Lectures 2021

Le Prix Coup de Pouce Gulli des Premières Lectures a été remis ce jeudi 3 juin à Michel Bussi pour son livre Le grand voyage de Gouti, illustré par Peggy Nille (Éditions Langue au Chat). La récompense a été remise à l'École élémentaire Henri Mondor de Rosny-sous-Bois.

04/06/2021, 10:48

ActuaLitté

Apeirogon de Colum McCann devient Grand Prix des Lectrices Elle 2021

« L’Apeirogon est une figure géométrique avec un nombre infini de côtés, infini comme la complexité des guerres, comme la vie, comme la mort, comme Dieu. Infini comme ce livre qui explore plusieurs axes en même temps. Cette rhapsodie littéraire est un patchwork d'anecdotes concernant Rami, Bassam, Abir et Smadar, d'anecdotes ornithologiques mais aussi d'épisodes historiques avec pour thèmes la paix et la guerre. » C'est aussi un livre extraordinaire de Colum McCann, une fois de plus primé.

03/06/2021, 17:02

ActuaLitté

Prix littéraires du Gouverneur général : les lauréats

Le Conseil des Arts du Canada a dévoilé les lauréats des prestigieux Prix littéraires du Gouverneur général, qui comptent parmi les prix littéraires les plus anciens du Canada. Écrivains, poètes, dramaturges, illustrateurs et traducteurs québécois et canadiens sont récompensés, dans diverses catégories.

03/06/2021, 16:46

ActuaLitté

Angoulême : les trois finalistes pour le Grand Prix FIBD 2021

Depuis 2014, le Grand Prix du Festival International de la Bande Dessinée d’Angoulême est attribué à la suite d’un vote de la communauté des autrices et auteurs professionnels de bande dessinée. Le premier temps de la désignation du Grand Prix 2021, qui s’est déroulé du 27 mai au 1er juin, vient de se clore. À l'issue du premier tour, trois personnes se sont distinguées. 

03/06/2021, 13:38

ActuaLitté

Sélections du Prix du livre d'art et du Prix du catalogue d'exposition 2021

Le Prix du Livre d’art récompense un ouvrage dans le domaine de l’histoire de l’art et des beaux livres, distingué par un jury prestigieux. Cet ouvrage s’adresse à un large public et doit offrir à ses lecteurs une approche originale sur un thème, une œuvre ou un champ, dont il renouvelle l’intérêt.

03/06/2021, 11:41

ActuaLitté

David Diop remporte l'International Booker Prize : “Il nous a ensorcelés”

Un de plus, et non des moindres, pour David Diop. Le romancier et universitaire vient d’arracher l’International Booker Prize. Son livre, Frère d’âme, traduit du français par Anna Moschovakis sous le titre At Night All Blood is Black, était paru chez Pushkin Press. En France, l'ouvrage publié au Seuil avait provoqué un véritable engouement, avec près de 180.000 exemplaires vendus (données Edistat). 

03/06/2021, 09:45

ActuaLitté

Miguel Bonnefoy, Prix des Libraires 2021 pour Héritage 

Une mobilisation forte, plus de 800 libraires participant au vote final : Miguel Bonnefoy reçoit pour Héritage, paru chez Rivages, le Prix des libraires 2021. Dans cette langue si reconnaissable, aussi vibrante que gourmande, il a su rendre hommage à l’ensemble de tous ceux qui ont à ses yeux contribué à porter ce titre depuis sa parution.

02/06/2021, 22:00

ActuaLitté

Foire du Livre de Bologne 2021 : le palmarès complet

La 58e Foire du Livre de Bologne, qui se déroule du 14 au 17 juin 2021, en ligne uniquement, a décerné l'ensemble de ses récompenses littéraires. Des titres lauréats et des mentions spéciales sont distingués, choisis parmi les 1577 titres proposés par les éditeurs de 41 pays.

01/06/2021, 16:56

ActuaLitté

Lectures Plurielles reçoit le Grand prix Sofia de l'Action culturelle

L’association chambérienne, qui chapeaute le Festival du Premier roman — l’édition 2021 vient d’ailleurs de s’achever — vient d’être gratifiée par La Sofia du Grand prix de l’action culturelle. Doté d’un montant de 3000 €, ce dernier récompense un projet global. Et avec lui, cinq autres prix thématiques viennent compléter la récompense.

01/06/2021, 14:31

ActuaLitté

Bibliothèque, librairie, éditeurs... La Foire du Livre de Londres désigne ses lauréats 

La Foire du Livre de Londres, privée d'édition en présentiel cette année encore, décerne toutefois ses habituelles récompenses internationales. Sept lauréats sont ainsi désignés, représentant quatre continents, dans sept catégories distinctes.

01/06/2021, 11:09

ActuaLitté

Festival de la poésie de Montréal : Linda Maria Baros, lauréate du Prix francophone international

Le Festival de la poésie de Montréal (FPM) dévoile aujourd’hui le nom de la lauréate de la première édition de son Prix francophone international. C’est avec grand plaisir que le jury a attribué le Prix francophone international du Festival de la poésie de Montréal à Linda Maria Baros, pour son recueil La nageuse désossée. Légendes métropolitaines, publié par les éditions Le Castor Astral en 2020. 

01/06/2021, 09:53

ActuaLitté

7 livres sélectionnés pour le Prix de la liberté intérieure

Lancé par le Jour du Seigneur en 2018, le Prix de la liberté intérieure récompense un livre « qui aide à croire, penser et vivre librement ». Il est reconduit pour une quatrième édition avec le partenariat du réseau des librairies La Procure, le journal Ouest-France et la radio RCF. 7 livres font partie de la première sélection.

31/05/2021, 16:34

ActuaLitté

Hubert et Zanzim, Bagieu, Boum, Anouk... Les Prix Bédélys 2021

Le Festival BD de Montréal a décerné, ce 28 mai 2021, ses récompenses, dans le cadre de la 22e édition des Prix Bédélys. « Ces derniers saluent les efforts des artistes d'ici et d'ailleurs qui élèvent cet art vers de nouveaux sommets », indiquent les organisateurs, à travers cinq catégories, sans compter une récompense spéciale.

31/05/2021, 15:15

ActuaLitté

Olivier Dorchamps et Chloé Wary, favoris des lycéens et apprentis de la région Sud

26 à 28 lycées (généraux, techniques, technologiques professionnels, agricoles, publics ou privés) et CFA ont participé à cette nouvelle édition du Prix littéraire des lycéens et apprentis de la région Sud, avec pour mission de choisir un roman et une bande dessinée parmi une sélection... Les lauréats sont désormais connus.

31/05/2021, 12:44

ActuaLitté

La 2e édition Prix BD Lecteurs.com dévoile sa lauréate : Radium Girls, de Cy

Le Prix BD Lecteurs.com récompense un album de bande dessinée écrit en français et publié en 2020. La lauréate, Cy, reçoit une dotation de 5.000 € et son ouvrage bénéficie d’une campagne d’accompagnement dans la presse, sur le web et à l’occasion d’événements littéraires choisis. 

31/05/2021, 12:23

ActuaLitté

Cinq ouvrages finalistes du Prix Lorientales 2021

Le comité de sélection du Prix Lorientales a peaufiné sa sélection de livres, aboutissant à une liste de finalistes comptant 5 romans. La récompense salue chaque année depuis 2011 un ouvrage traitant de l'univers oriental, et sera décernée le 4 septembre prochain.

31/05/2021, 12:21

Top Articles

BD : “Je ne fais pas exprès de vendre des livres à 800 exemplaires” Une BD évoquant Darmanin censurée par les Éditions des Équateurs Un jour ce sera vide : On est très sérieux quand on a 10 ans Frère d’âme : le chant tragique du conte guerrier
Lettre d'information Flux RSS Contact Qui sommes nous ? Mentions légales Connexion
Politique de confidentialité Partenaires
soundcloud twitter facebook rss flicker youtube instagram
© 2007 - 2020 - Actualitte.com. Tous droits réservés.