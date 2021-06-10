Les nommés des Eisner Awards 2021, avec Jousselin, Casanave, Cazot...

Meilleure Histoire Courte

“Garden Boys” par Henry McCausland, dans Now #8 (Fantagraphics)

“I Needed the Discounts” par Connor Willumsen, dans The New York Times (January 3, 2020)

“Parts of Us” par Chan Chau, dans Elements: Earth, A Comic Anthology by Creators of Color (Ascend Press)

“Rookie” par Greg Rucka et Eduardo Risso, dans Detective Comics #1027 (DC)

“Soft Lead” par Chan Chau, https://chanchauart.com/comics#/soft-lead/

“When the Menopausal Carnival Comes to Town” par Mimi Pond, dans Menopause: A Comic Treatment (Graphic Medicine/Pennsylvania State University Press)

Meilleur numéro/one shot

The Burning Hotels, par Thomas Lampion (Birdcage Bottom Books)

Hedra, par Jesse Lonergan (Image)

The Other History of the DC Universe #1, par John Ridley et Giuseppe Camuncoli (DC)

Sports Is Hell, par Ben Passmore (Koyama Press)

Stanley’s Ghost: A Halloween Adventure, par Jeff Balke, Paul Storrie, et Dave Alvarez (Storm Kids)

Meilleure série en cours

Bitter Root, par David F. Walker, Chuck Brown, et Sanford Greene (Image)

Daredevil, par Chip Zdarsky et Marco Checchetto (Marvel)

The Department of Truth, par James Tynion IV et Martin Simmonds (Image)

Gideon Falls, par Jeff Lemire et Andrea Sorrentino (Image)

Stillwater, par Chip Zdarsky et Ramón K Pérez (Image/Skybound)

Usagi Yojimbo, par Stan Sakai (IDW)

Meilleure série limitée

Barbalien: Red Planet, par Jeff Lemire, Tate Brombal, et Gabriel Hernandez Walta (Dark Horse)

Decorum, par Jonathan Hickman et Mike Huddleston (Image)

Far Sector, par N. K. Jemisin et Jamal Campbell (DC)

Strange Adventures, par Tom King, Mitch Gerads, et Evan “Doc” Shaner (DC Black Label)

Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen, par Matt Fraction et Steve Lieber (DC)

We Live, par Inaki Miranda et Roy Miranda (AfterShock)

Meilleure nouvelle série

Black Widow, par Kelly Thompson et Elena Casagrande (Marvel)

Crossover, par Donny Cates et Geoff Shaw (Image)

The Department of Truth, par James Tynion IV et Martin Simmonds (Image)

Killadelphia, par Rodney Barnes et Jason Shawn Alexander (Image)

We Only Find Them When They’re Dead, par Al Ewing et Simone Di Meo (BOOM! Studios)

Meilleure publication pour enfants (jusqu'à 8 ans)

Bear, par Ben Queen et Joe Todd-Stanton (Archaia/BOOM!)

Cat Kid Comic Club, par Dav Pilkey (Scholastic Graphix)

Donut Feed the Squirrels, par Mika Song (RH Graphic/RH Children’s Books)

Kodi, par Jared Cullum (Top Shelf)

Lift, par Minh Lê et Dan Santat (Little, Brown Young Readers)

Our Little Kitchen, par Jillian Tamaki (Abrams Books for Young Readers)

Meilleure publication pour enfants (9 à 12 ans)

Doodleville, par Chad Sell (Knopf/BFYR/RH Children’s Books)

Go with the Flow, par Lily Williams et Karen Schneemann (First Second/Macmillan)

Mister Invincible: Local Hero, par Pascal Jousselin (Magnetic Press)

Snapdragon, par Kat Leyh (First Second/Macmillan)

Superman Smashes the Klan, par Gene Luen Yang et Gurihiru (DC)

Twins, par Varian Johnson et Shannon Wright (Scholastic Graphix)

Meilleure publication pour les ados (13 à 17 ans)

Check, Please! Book 2: Sticks & Scones, par Ngozi Ukazu (First Second/Macmillan)

Displacement, par Kiku Hughes (First Second/Macmillan)

Dragon Hoops, par Gene Luen Yang (First Second/Macmillan)

Fights: One Boy’s Triumph Over Violence, par Joel Christian Gill (Oni Press)

A Map to the Sun, par Sloane Leong (First Second/Macmillan)

When Stars are Scattered, par Victoria Jamieson et Omar Mohamed (Dial Books)

Meilleure série humoristique

The Complete Fante Bukowski, par Noah Van Sciver (Fantagraphics)

Department of Mind-Blowing Theories, par Tom Gauld (Drawn & Quarterly)

FANGS, par Sarah Andersen (Andrews McMeel)

Wendy, Master of Art, par Walter Scott (Drawn & Quarterly)

Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen, par Matt Fraction et Steve Lieber (DC)

What If We Were . . ., par Axelle Lenoir (Top Shelf)

Meilleure anthologie

Ex Mag, vols. 1–2, édité par Wren McDonald (PEOW)

Guantanamo Voices: True Accounts from the World’s Most Infamous Prison, édité par Sarah Mirk (Abrams)

Hey, Amateur! Go From Novice to Nailing It in 9 Panels, édité et supervisé par Shelly Bond (IDW Black Crown)

Los Angeles Times, édité par Sammy Harkham (NTWRK)

Menopause: A Comic Treatment, édité par MK Czerwiec (Graphic Medicine/Pennsylvania State University Press)

Now, édité par Eric Reynolds (Fantagraphics)

Meilleure adaptation d'une histoire vraie

Big Black: Stand at Attica, par Frank “Big Black” Smith, Jared Reinmuth, et Améziane (Archaia/BOOM!)

Dragon Hoops, par Gene Luen Yang (First Second/Macmillan)

Invisible Differences: A Story of Asperger’s, Adulting, and Living a Life in Full Color, par Mme Caroline et Julie Dachez, traduit par Edward Gauvin (Oni Press)

Kent State: Four Dead in Ohio, par Derf Backderf (Abrams)

Paying the Land, par Joe Sacco (Metropolitan/Henry Holt)

Year of the Rabbit, par Tian Veasna, traduit par Helge Dascher (Drawn & Quarterly)

Meilleures mémoires dessinées

Banned Book Club, par Kim Hyun Sook, Ryan Estrada, et Ko Hyung-Ju (Iron Circus)

Dancing After TEN: A Graphic Memoir, par Vivian Chong et Georgia Webber (Fantagraphics)

Ginseng Roots, par Craig Thompson (Uncivilized)

I Don’t Know How to Give Birth! par Ayami Kazama, traduit par Julie Goniwich (Yen Press)

The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist, par Adrian Tomine (Drawn & Quarterly)

When Stars Are Scattered, par Victoria Jamieson et Omar Mohamed (Dial Books)

Meilleur album (nouveauté)

The Book Tour, par Andi Watson (Top Shelf)

Dragman, par Steven Appleby (Metropolitan)

Flake, par Matthew Dooley (Jonathan Cape)

Labyrinth, par Ben Argon (Abrams)

Paul at Home, par Michel Rabagliati, traduit par Helge Dascher et Rob Aspinall (Drawn & Quarterly)

Pulp, par Ed Brubaker et Sean Phillips (Image)

Meilleur album (réimpression)

Black Hammer Library Edition, vol. 2, par Jeff Lemire, Dean Ormstom, Emi Lenox, et Rich Tommaso (Dark Horse)

Criminal Deluxe Edition, vol. 3, par Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips (Image)

Eight-Lane Runaways, par Henry McCausland (Fantagraphics)

Fante Bukowski: The Complete Works, par Noah Van Sciver (Fantagraphics)

Herobear and the Kid: The Heritage, par Mike Kunkel (Astonish Factory)

Seeds and Stems, par Simon Hanselmann (Fantagraphics)

Meilleure adaptation d'un autre média

Constitution Illustrated, par R. Sikoryak (Drawn & Quarterly)

Parable of the Sower: The Graphic Novel Adaptation, par Octavia E. Butler, adapté par Damian Duffy et John Jennings (Abrams)

Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Mankind, vol. 1, par Yuval Noah Harari, adapté par David Vandermeulen et Daniel Casanave (Harper Perennial)

Slaughterhouse-Five, par Kurt Vonnegut, adapté par Ryan North et Albert Monteys (Archaia/BOOM!)

Superman Smashes the Klan, adapté par Gene Luen Yang et Gurihiru (DC)

Meilleure édition américaine d'une publication internationale

Altitude, par Olivier Bocquet et Jean-Marc Rochette, traduit par Edward Gauvin (SelfMadeHero)

Gamayun Tales I: An Anthology of Modern Russian Folk Tales, par Alexander Utkin, traduit par Lada Morozova (Nobrow)

Goblin Girl, par Moa Romanova, traduit par Melissa Bowers (Fantagraphics)

Irena Books 2-3, par Jean-David Morvan, Severine Tréfouël, et David Evrard, traduit par Dan Christensen (Magnetic Press)

When You Look Up, par Decur, traduit par Chloe Garcia Roberts (Enchanted Lion Books)

The Winter of the Cartoonist, par Paco Roca, traduit par Erica Mena (Fantagraphics)

Meilleure édition américaine d'une publication asiatique

I Had That Same Dream Again, par Yoru Sumino et Idumi Kirihara, traduit par Beni Axia Conrad (Seven Seas)

I Wish I Could Say “Thank You”, par Yukari Takinami, traduit par Yukari Takeuchi (Fanfare/Ponent Mon)

A Journal Of My Father, par Jiro Taniguchi, traduit par Kumar Sivasubramanian (Fanfare/Ponent Mon)

Ping Pong, vols. 1–2, par Taiyo Matsumoto, traduit par Michael Arias (VIZ Media)

Remina, par Junji Ito, traduit par Jocelyne Allen (VIZ Media)

Spy x Family, vols. 1–3, par Tatsuya Endo, traduit par Casey Loe (VIZ Media)

Meilleure collection d'archives - comic strips

The Flapper Queens: Women Cartoonists of the Jazz Age, édité par Trina Robbins (Fantagraphics)

Gross Exaggerations: The Meshuga Comic Strips of Milt Gross, par Milt Gross, édité par Peter Maresca (Sunday Press/IDW)

Krazy & Ignatz 1919-1921 par George Herriman, édité par RJ Casey (Fantagraphics)

Little Debbie and the Second Coming of Elmo: Daily Comic Strips, August 1960–September 1961, par Cecil Jensen, édité par Frank Young (Labor of Love)

Pogo The Complete Syndicated Comic Strips: Volume 7: Clean as a Weasel, par Walt Kelly, édité par Mark Evanier et Eric Reynolds (Fantagraphics)

Meilleure collection d'archives - comic books

Art Young’s Inferno, par Art Young, édité par Glenn Bray (Fantagraphics)

Atlas at War! édité par Michael J. Vassallo (Dead Reckoning)

The Complete Hate, par Peter Bagge, édité par Eric Reynolds (Fantagraphics)

Corto Maltese: The Ballad of the Salty Sea, par Hugo Pratt, traduit par Dean Mullaney et Simone Castaldi (EuroComics/IDW)

Little Lulu: The Fuzzythingus Poopi, par John Stanley, édité par Frank Young et Tom Devlin (Drawn & Quarterly)

Man and Superman and Other Stories, par Harvey Kurtzman, édité par J. Michael Catron (Fantagraphics)

Meilleur scénariste

Ed Brubaker, Pulp, Reckless (Image); Friday (Panel Syndicate)

Matt Fraction, Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen (DC); Adventureman, November vols. 2–3, Sex Criminals (Image)

Jonathan Hickman, Decorum (Image); Giant-Size X-Men, X-Men (Marvel)

Jeff Lemire, Barbalien, Black Hammer, Colonel Weird: Cosmagog (Dark Horse); The Question: The Deaths of Vic Sage (DC Black Label); Family Tree, Gideon Falls (Image)

James Tynion IV, Something Is Killing the Children, Wynd (BOOM! Studios); Batman (DC); The Department of Truth (Image); Razorblades (Tiny Onion)

Chip Zdarsky, Stillwater (Image/Skybound), Daredevil, Fantastic Four/X-Men (Marvel)

Meilleur auteur/dessinateur

Junji Ito, Remina, Venus in the Blind Spot (VIZ Media)

Pascal Jousselin, Mister Invincible: Local Hero (Magnetic Press)

Trung Le Nguyen, The Magic Fish (RH Graphic/RH Children’s Books)

Craig Thompson, Ginseng Roots (Uncivilized)

Adrian Tomine, The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist (Drawn & Quarterly)

Gene Luen Yang, Dragon Hoops (First Second/Macmillan)

Meilleur artiste/encreur ou meilleure équipe artiste/encreur

Michael Allred, Bowie: Stardust, Rayguns & Moonage Daydreams (Insight Editions)

Marco Chechetto, Daredevil (Marvel)

Jorge Corona, Middlewest (Image)

Bertrand Gatignol, Pistouvi (Magnetic Press)

Mitch Gerads/Evan “Doc” Shaner, Strange Adventures (DC Black Label)

Sanford Greene, Bitter Root (Image)

Meilleur peintre ou artiste multimédia (planches intérieures)

Benjamin Adam, Soon (Europe Comics)

Alice Chemama, The Zolas (Europe Comics)

Jared Cullum, Kodi (Top Shelf)

Decur, When You Look Up (Enchanted Lion Books)

Antonio Lapone, Gentlemind (Europe Comics)

Anand RK/John Pearson, Blue in Green (Image)

Meilleur artiste de couverture

Jamal Campbell, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers (BOOM! Studios); Far Sector (DC)

Simone Di Meo, We Only Find Them When They’re Dead (BOOM! Studio)

Mike Huddleston, Decorum (Image)

Dave Johnson, Butcher of Paris (Dark Horse)

Peach Momoko, Buffy the Vampire Slayer #19, Mighty Morphin #2, Something Is Killing the Children #12, Power Rangers #1 (BOOM! Studios); DIE!namite, Vampirella (Dynamite); The Crow: Lethe (IDW); Marvel Variants (Marvel)

Ramón K. Pérez, Stillwater (Image/Skybound)

Meilleure colorisation

Laura Allred, X-Ray Robot (Dark Horse); Bowie: Stardust, Rayguns & Moonage Daydreams (Insight Editions)

Jean-Francois Beaulieu, Middlewest (Image)

Gipi, One Story (Fantagraphics)

Marte Gracia, Empyre, X of Swords (Marvel)

Dave Stewart, Promethee 13:13 (comiXology); Black Hammer (Dark Horse); Gideon Falls (Image); Spider-Man #4-#5 (Marvel)

Matt Wilson, Undiscovered Country (Image); Fire Power (Image/Skybound); Thor (Marvel)

Meilleur lettrage

Mike Allred, Bowie: Stardust, Rayguns & Moonage Daydreams (Insight Editions)

Deron Bennett, Bear, The Sacrifice of Darkness (Archaia); King of Nowhere, Something Is Killing the Children, We Only Find Them When They’re Dead (BOOM! Studios); Far Sector, Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red, Martian Manhunter (DC); Excellence (Image/Skybound); A Dark Interlude, Dark One, Relics of Youth, Resonant, Shadow Service, Vampire: The Masquerade: Winter’s Teeth (Vault); Ping Pong (VIZ Media)

Aditya Bidikar, Barbalien: Red Planet, Grafity’s Wall Expanded Edition (Dark Horse); John Constantine, Hellblazer (DC); A Map to the Sun (First Second); The Department of Truth, Lost Soldiers (Image); Giga, The Picture of Everything Else (Vault)

Clayton Cowles, Aquaman, Batman, Batman and the Outsiders, Strange Adventures, Superman: Man of Tomorrow, Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen (DC); Adventureman, Bitter Root, Bog Bodies, Die (Image); Reaver (Image/Skybound); Morbius, X Of Swords (Marvel)

Stan Sakai, Usagi Yojimbo (IDW)

Rus Wooton, Wonder Woman: Dead Earth (DC); Decorum, Monstress (Image); Die!Die!Die!, Fire Power, Oblivion Song, Outcast, Stillwater (Image/Skybound)

Meilleur journal/périodique lié au domaine des comics

Alter Ego, édité par Roy Thomas (TwoMorrows)

Back Issue, édité par Michael Eury (TwoMorrows)

The Comics Blog, par Michael Cavna et David Betancourt, https://www.washingtonpost.com/entertainment/comics/

The Comics Journal, édité par RJ Casey, Kristy Valenti, et Gary Groth (Fantagraphics)

PanelxPanel magazine, édité par Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, PanelxPanel.com

Women Write About Comics, édité par Nola Pfau et Wendy Browne, www.WomenWriteAboutComics.com

Meilleur livre sur la bande dessinée

American Daredevil: Comics, Communism, and the Battles of Lev Gleason, par Brett Dakin (Comic House/Lev Gleason)

Ditko Shrugged: The Uncompromising Life of the Artist Behind Spider-Man and the Rise of Marvel Comics, par David Currie (Hermes Press)

Drawing Fire: The Editorial Cartoons of Bill Mauldin, édité par Todd DePastino (Pritzker Military Museum & Library)

The History of EC Comics, par Grant Geissman (TASCHEN)

Invisible Men: The Trailblazing Black Artists of Comic Books, par Ken Quattro (Yoe Books/IDW)

Masters of British Comic Art, par David Roach (2000AD)

Meilleur travail académique

Comic Art in Museums, édité par Kim A. Munson (University Press of Mississippi)

Comic Studies: A Guidebook, édité par Charles Hatfield et Bart Beaty (Rutgers University Press)

The Content of Our Caricature: African American Comic Art and Political Belonging, par Rebecca Wanzo (New York University Press)

Webcomics, par Sean Kleefeld (Bloomsbury)

Who Understands Comics: Questioning the Universality of Visual Language Comprehension, par Neil Cohn (Bloomsbury)

Meilleur design de publication

Chasin’ the Bird: Charlie Parker in California deluxe edition, design par David Chisholm et Tyler Boss (Z2 Comics)

Dbury@50: The Complete Digital Doonesbury, par G.B. Trudeau, design par George Corsillo et Susan McCaslin (Andrews McMeel)

J & K, design par John Pham (Fantagraphics)

The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist, design par Adrian Tomine et Tracy Huron (Drawn & Quarterly)

Original Art: The Dan Clowes Studio Edition, design par Daniel Clowes (Fantagraphics)

Meilleure série numérique

Friday, par Ed Brubaker et Marcos Martin (Panel Syndicate)

Genius Animals? par Vali Chandrasekaran et Jun-Pierre Shiozawa, geniusanimals.net

Gentlemind, par Juan Díaz Canales, Teresa Valero, et Antonio Lapone, traduit par Jeremy Melloul (Europe Comics)

Promethee 13:13, par Andy Diggle et Shawn Martinbrough (comiXology Originals/Delcourt)

Olive, par Véro Cazot et Lucy Mazel, traduit par Jessie Aufiery (Europe Comics)

Soon, par Thomas Cadène et Benjamin Adam, traduit par Margaret Besser (Europe Comics)

Meilleur webcomic

BFF, par Clément C. Fabre, Joseph Saffiedine, et Thomas Cadène, traduit par Emma Wilson,

Crisis Zone, par Simon Hanselmann, https://www.instagram.com/simon.hanselmann/

DPS! Only, par Vel, https://tapas.io/series/dpsonly/info

Isle of Elsi, par Alec Longstreth, https://www.isleofelsi.com/comics/ioe4/page-208/

The Kiss Bet, par Ingrid Ochoa, https://www.webtoons.com/en/romance/the-kiss-bet/ep-1-the-kiss-bet/viewer?title_no=1617&episode_no=1

The Middle Age, par Steve Conley, middleagecomic.com

