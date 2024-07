7 Easy Dances. Seven attractive pieces for developing players. alto saxophone and piano.

From the acclaimed educationalst and composer Paul Harris, 7 Easy Dances is a collection fo delightful miniature to set the dancefloor alight - including traditional dances and classic ballroom styles. These characterful pieces are ideally suited for teaching and would be a rearding addtition to any developing syophonist's repertoire. Paul Harris is one of the UK's most influential music educationalists. He studied the clarinet and piano at the Royal Academy of Music, where he won the August Manns Prize for outstanding performance in clarinet playing and where he now teaches. He is in great demand as a teacher, composer, and writer (he has written over 600 books), and his inspirational masterclasses and orkshops continue to influence thousands of young musicians and teachers all over the world in both the principles and practice of musical performance and education. Instrumentation : alto saxophone and piano