An American Suite. Four pieces for elementary string orchestra. strings (violins I-III and cellos I+II, violas I+II and double bass ad libitum) and piano. Partition et partie.

Simply 4 Strings - Ensemble music for elementary string players from Katherine and Hugh Colledge, composers of Stepping Stones, Waggon Wheels, Fast Forward and Shooting Stars. A complete suite of pieces - ideal for group teaching, perfect for concerts Based on well-known melodies from around the world Optional piano accompaniments Rewarding parts for everyone - even absolute beginners Instrumentation : strings (violins I-III and cellos I+II, violas I+II and double bass ad libitum) and piano