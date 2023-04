Microjazz Collection 3. Piano

Christopher Norton's acclaimed Microjazz series has won worldwide popularity with teachers and students alike for its stimulating blend of contemporary genres and classical values. Two beginners' books and five collections of repertoire pieces form seven clearly defined levels of achievement, making Microjazz the ideal basis for progressive learning and teaching. Microjazz Collection 3 is a set of progressive easy pieces in popular styles such as jazz, blues, rock 'n' roll and reggae. Helpful teaching notes and online audio resources containing both full performance and backing tracks are provided to enthuse and enhance both your practice and performance. Instrumentation : piano