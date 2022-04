We are shapes

This clever board book teaches a dual lesson : as children are introduced to shapes, they are also taught interpersonal development. An adorable cast of characters - square, rectangle, triangle, circle, but also squiggly and lumpy - come together to build a house. Each shape contributes its unique quality, and collectively they achieve something that they could not do alone. Visually inspired by the children's books created by Russian Constructivists, this charming book teaches young readers everywhere that we are far stronger together than alone