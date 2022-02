(Re)invent your business model. With the Odyssée 3.14 method

Innovation is the new business imperative. Every company, big or small, and regardless of its industry, is trying to find the magic formula for innovation. Odyssey 3. 14 offers an original approach through invitation to a real journey that combines innovation and strategy. Starting with the 3 pillars that make up the business model, this approach recommends 14 directions to consider for inventing or reinventing the business model. Odyssey 3. 14 is the result of over ten years of research, consulting and teaching by the three authors. They have thoroughly analysed over 80 companies that have successfully invented or reinvented their business models. 15 new business cases : Hello Fresh, Ticket restaurant - Endered, EdemMcCallum, Zample, Lemonade, Jonhson & Jonhson Velcade responses, Nickel account, Tesla, Recycle bank, Uber, Anticafé, Desso, Salesforce. com, Xiaomi, Redbus.