Paris - The Place to be

From Montmartre to Montparnasse, from the Elysée to the Trocadéro, from the Louvre Museum to the Orsay Museum, from the Latin Quarter to the Butte aux Cailles and the Monceau plain, each district of Paris conceals unsuspected treasures ! This Paris off the beaten track can be discovered along the alleys, parks, bridges and great monuments... Discover the small and the great history of these high places.