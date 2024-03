Loire's castle

Discover their history, the technical feats that went into their construction and all their secrets. From Amboise to Clos Lucé, from Chambord to Chenonceau, from Blois to Villandry, each of these sublime castles conceals unsuspected treasures ! Discover them off the beaten track, with cultural, historical and sometimes even unusual information... Explore the history, big and small, of these landmarks of French history. Discover their secrets and mysteries, and follow our guide to admire their most unusual and sumptuous corners.