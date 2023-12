Luxembourg Fund Law Compendium. Edition 2023

DROIT LUXEMBOURGEOIS The compendium is one of a kind, as it contains both Luxembourg and European fund laws. With EUR 5. 028 trn in net assets under management, Luxembourg is the largest investment fund centre in Europe and the second largest in the world after the US. Hence, European/Luxembourg fund legislation is amongst the most important pieces of legislation in Luxembourg. In this in-depth Luxembourg Fund Law Compendium, the most important European and Luxembourg fund laws, regulations, circulars and FAQs are being bundled for everyday use. The compendium is one of a kind, as it contains both Luxembourg and European fund laws. The compendium will be warmly welcomed by (fund) lawyers, consultants, legal counsels working for fund managers, depositaries, asset managers and administrators, as well as, academics and (fund) supervisors.