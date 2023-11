French Boulangerie. Recipes and techniques from the Ferrandi School of culinary arts

This complete baking course provides FERRANDI Paris's expertise for preparing delicious breads and viennoiserie-French baked goods traditionally enjoyed for breakfast, including the iconic croissant. This book is the perfect complement to FERRANDI Paris's best-selling French Pâtisserie, which covers baked desserts. Aspiring and confirmed bakers will : Acquire essential kitchen skills for more than 40 culinary techniques, explained in 220 step-by-step photographs, to make homemade poolish ; refresh levain ; knead, shape, and score loaves ; laminate butter ; prepare puff pastry ; or braid brioche dough. Prepare more than 80 sweet and savory recipes for breakfasts and snacks, including French classics and modern creations : brioche, cruffins, babka, kouign-amann, beignets, kougelhopf, baguettes, country bread, grissini, pastrami bagels, croque-monsieurs, and more.