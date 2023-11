Cartier, arts de l'Islam et modernité

This catalogue of the "Cartier, Arts of Islam and Modernity" exhibition at the Louvre Abu-Dhabi (LAD) illustrates the influence of the artistic wonders of Islam on the sumptuous jewels of the House of Cartier, from the early 20th century to the present day. Manuscripts, arabesques, vases, tunics and mosaics provide a constellation of extraordinary and inspiring patterns. By creating masterpieces of emeralds and sapphires, Cartier pays glorious homage to the arts of Islam. This catalogue, which ends with pieces of contemporary jewellery, is a celebration of the conviction that cultural dialogue is an inexhaustible source of creation and beauty.