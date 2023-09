Dogs. Authentic and fictitious graphic inventory

Dogs is a kennel of 200 drawings made by Jochen Gerner between 2021 and 2023, following his study of birds. Each of these dogs was drawn with pigmented Indian ink felt pens on small-format lined and squared school notebooks from China and India. This series of drawings follows the graphic experiment of Jochen Gerner to explore all the potentialities of the grids, lines and colours in the representation of textures and hair. Focusing on dogs, which Jochen Gerner represents in a touching and very funny multiplicity, this collection reveals us that hardly nothing is required on paper for these dogs to breathe, each of them in an outstanding singularity. Braces, squares, lozenges, waves... The colorful patterns cut and cross each other with a disconcerting, always innovative simplicity to make their hair shine and ripple. With this new bestiary holding as much of the illustration as of graphic design, Jochen Gerner invites us to a whimsical look at the world and proves us once again the singularity of his observation.