Unboss the Boss. How to empower your team for more profitability

The contented boss of a flourishing group, Alexandre Gérard took a hit in the crisis of 2009. He promptly decided to revolutionize his management style by basing it on a fundamental principle : a contented employee is more effective than an infantilized one whose every move is scrutinized. Learning to trust, to share information and decision-making with his team members, he channeled the creativity of all and in the process did away with all marks of hierarchy. An important figure in the liberated business arena, here Alexandre Gérard tells the story of his "great leap, " of the people he met who inspired him and of the stages in the process-not forgetting its pitfalls... . Above all, there is the necessary and profound transformation of the boss himself. An inspiring book that aims to put people back at the center of the system.