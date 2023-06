Afterwards. for bassoon and piano. bassoon and piano.

Elena Kats-Chernin wrote Afterwards for the 18th birthday of a young acquaintance, Guy Knopke, who had just started playing the bassoon. The title refers to "the new adventures and changes that can lie ahead after a significant milestone", according to the composer. She created a solo [also duo] piano version for herself, which is published in the anthology Piano Village (BB 3409). The final version of the original for bassoon and piano, which is no longer quite suitable for beginners, was recorded on CD by Elena Kats-Chernin together with the soloist Lorelei Dowling on Chromart Classics in 2017. Instrumentation : bassoon and piano