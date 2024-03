Discovering the Impressionists. Memoirs of Paul Durand-Ruel

Paul Durand-Ruel redefined the role of the art dealer. An exceptional entrepreneur and precursor of the international art market scene, he established a network of galleries between Paris, London, Brussels, and New York, and organized international traveling exhibitions. The first to recognize the talent of the Barbizon School artists and then the impressionists, and confident in his role championing their art, Paul Durand-Ruel established the careers of visionary artists including Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Claude Monet, Alfred Sisley, Berthe Morisot, and Mary Cassatt. This book-fully revised and updated by the Durand-Ruel estate-is an indispensable reference for understanding the artistic circles and the art market of the nineteenth century. Retracing the dealer's life from 1831 to 1922, it features more than sixty illustrations including archival documents and reproductions of works of art, a selection of articles and letters, a list of the principal exhibitions and paintings he displayed, as well as a biographical timeline, family tree, and indexes to key figures, artists, and artworks.