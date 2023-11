Catalogue raisonné Jacques Cordier - édition bilingue FR/ANG

Jacques Cordier (1937-1975) is a painter whose renown extended beyond the national borders in his lifetime. He exhibited at Paris salons during the early years of his career, and later in galleries in Paris, Saint-Tropez and Italy. Loyal collectors also helped to extend his reputation before his tragic and premature death put an abrupt end to his creativity. A figurative painter trained in Paris in accordance with the precepts of the Return to Order, his work underwent a major artistic revolution when he moved to Saint-Tropez with Simone Armando-Barbier. Following in the footsteps of the Post-Impressionists and Fauvists, he immersed himself in the light of the South of France, which we find in his palette to produce works marked by the powerful personality of their creator. By bringing together the corpus of his paintings and drawings, this catalogue raisonné pays a well-deserved tribute to Jacques Cordier and provides an insight into his singular and original oeuvre.