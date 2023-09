Learn French for beginners CEFR Target A2

Self-study method to reach CEFR level A2. 26 dialogues, a varied range of exercises, coverage of all the competencies described in level A2. Audio is available on streaming services such as YouTube, Apple Music, Spotify and Deezer. This series is the first self-study language method based on the requirements of the Council of Europe's Common European Framework of Reference for Languages. The 26 lessons are designed to allow learners to progressively achieve the skills corresponding to level A2 : "waystage" or "elementary" level. Each lesson is based on a conversation, the recordings of which are available online free of charge from most streaming services, including YouTube.