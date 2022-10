Putin, game master?

Has Vladimir Putin become the master of the game ? Why and how did the Russian President decide to attack Ukraine ? Did he seek to prevent Ukraine from associating with Europe ? Does he seek to reconstitute the USSR ? Did NATO promise not to expand east after 1990 ? Is the Nord Stream 2 project the sinews of war ? Is Ukraine's neutrality the only solution ? Has Russia ever lost or won the war ? ... Based on the files of the intelligence services and official reports, Jacques Baud thus reviews the events of the recent history of Russia, which led to the war with Ukraine ; it analyzes the various disputes between the West and Russia, and sheds light on the role that Putin plays today on the international scene. Jacques Baud is a former member of Swiss strategic intelligence, a specialist in Eastern European countries and head of United Nations peace operations doctrine. He was engaged in negotiations with top Russian military and intelligence officials right after the fall of the USSR. Within NATO, he participated in programs in Ukraine and in particular after the Maidan revolution in 2014 and 2017. He is the author of several books on intelligence, war and terrorism, and in particular Governing by fake news and The Navalny affair, published by Max Milo.