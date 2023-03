Fast Darkness III: Moonwords. Sextet for flute, clarinet, piano and string trio. flute, clarinet, piano, violin, viola, cello. Partition et parties.

Fast Darkness III is the last part of the trilogy Fast Darkness, 2020-2022. Written in 2022, it is a 16 minutes long virtuosic, wild, and overgrown exploration. Fast gestures, drawn by a sharp pen and loaded with excited energy inform the listener of a large universe that they are enveloping. Just like an entangled climbing branch may give a sense of the house it is climbing on, the energy-laden gestures in Fast Darkness III, reveal the presence of the universe they are enveloping. This revelation never comes to be heard in the piece, but hopefully, it is an after-effect of it. Chaya Czernowin Instrumentation : flute, clarinet, piano, violin, viola, cello