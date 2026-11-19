Paris Confidential reveals an intimate and unexpected side of the French capital, far from the tourist crowds that sweep through its most famous landmarks. Paris Confidential brings together a rich selection of exceptional experiences across the city. Lose yourself in a magnificent hidden garden in the heart of the Marais, enjoy a dreamlike bistro, spend the night in some of the capital's most charming hotels, or experience Montmartre without the crowds. Visit museums after dark, discover where to find the best baguette in Paris, dance in a Berlin-style techno club, sip a drink in a truly hidden bar, follow the most romantic walk in the city at sunset, find the perfect place to kiss, stargaze in the heart of Paris, watch a film from a loveseat for two, wander through a secret library, spend the night in prayer at Sacré-Coeur, explore a boutique of rare refinement, or taste an outstanding sandwich. A refined and off-the-beaten-path way to rediscover Paris through its many hidden layers.