Lisbon Confidential reveals the city through a series of singular and memorable experiences : running above the clouds, dining in an eighteenth-century palace, exploring secret fado venues or enjoying truly exceptional tables. A refined selection designed to capture Lisbon's vibrant and unexpected soul. This collection of carefully curated experiences paints an intimate and daring portrait of Lisbon, from boutique hotels and outstanding restaurants to hidden bars and discreet strolls. Designed for both residents and travellers, the guide offers a demanding and eclectic approach to the city, where every address promises discovery beyond the obvious, far from crowds and clichés. A fresh and immersive way to experience Lisbon in all its depth and contrast.