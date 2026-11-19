New York reveals its many layers through the sharp and sensitive eye of journalist Taraja Morrell, capturing a city that is at once old and new, refined and raw, vibrant, resilient and constantly in motion. Let New York exhaust you, it will reward you in return. From a tiny hotel room once occupied by sailors and now welcoming solo travellers to a cinema that pays tribute to the glamour of Hollywood, from sipping a Manhattan in front of works by Warhol and Basquiat to discovering a market that reflects the true spirit of the Lower East Side, this guide explores the city's rich contrasts. Enjoy a refined aperitif before an underground burger, visit the pizzeria that helped shape an entire neighbourhood, or escape to a seaside resort accessible by subway. A vibrant and layered portrait of a city that never stops reinventing itself.