Los Angeles Confidential reveals a different side of the City of Angels, far from clichés and glossy façades. The Confidential collection offers a demanding and eclectic selection for every budget. Designed for both travellers and locals, it highlights carefully chosen addresses selected by local authors, each one promising an experience off the beaten track and away from the crowds. Access a secret beach in Malibu, unwind in a gigantic Korean spa open 24 hours a day, explore Quentin Tarantino's film collection, enjoy a truly Californian-style burger, meditate in the favourite garden of Elvis and George Harrison, sip a cocktail in one of the most beautiful restaurants in the United States, or buy a vinyl record and a vintage dress in the very same place. A vibrant and unexpected portrait of Los Angeles.