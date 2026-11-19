Far from the Marrakesh you think you know, this book invites readers to step into the intimate, hidden side of an extraordinary city and experience its most generous, intense and unexpected moments. From Yves Saint Laurent's private library to the best orange juice on the legendary Djemaa el-Fna, from the most beautiful riads and outstanding restaurants away from the tourist crowds to the search for the perfect carpet, this guide reveals a different Marrakesh. Spend a night beneath the desert sky in an open-air tent, discover a secret museum where every object is for sale, and explore the city's most refined and discreet addresses. A curated immersion into the soul of Marrakesh, beyond the familiar postcards.