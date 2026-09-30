India's decorative traditions-woven from Hindu, Mughal, and Persian currents-move between the material and the metaphysical, where art and life are inseparable. Textiles, jewelry, and architecture display a mastery of craftsmanship and an exuberant love of ornament, in which beauty becomes an act of devotion. Mirrors, light, and color evoke illumination, while the Hindu concept of lila celebrates the joyous, effervescent spirit of creation. From private homes to palaces, from shrines to temple murals, motifs and hues reflect celestial ideals. This exceptional volume presents a lavish survey of India's finest artisanship and artistry through the perspective of one of the world's leading textile designers, whose experience in India spans more than two decades. For designers, it offers a reservoir of references that continues to provide inspiration for fashion and interiors across continents ; for travelers, it provides a heightened way of looking, turning sites and cities into legible histories of craft, symbol, and style.