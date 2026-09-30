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Dandy Crush

Malherbe hubert De, Hubert de Malherbe

ActuaLitté
Acheter sur Furet.com Acheter sur Decitre.fr
To create is to live twice. " Albert Camus In the 1950s, a young American serviceman named Harlowe Rowe travelled the world aboard the aircraft carrier USS Midway. During his leave, he drove a Jaguar XK 120, then the fastest car in the world. When he eventually returned home, he stowed the car at the back of his garage. It would never re-emerge. Sixty years later, upon Harlowe's death, a French designer, Hubert de Malherbe, acquired this sleeping beauty. Even before any restoration, it was love at first sight. As he sanded down the bodywork to reveal the original paint, an entire era resurfaced, along with childhood memories, the invention of modern luxury, and the mythology of speed. Blending intimate narrative, images, and aesthetic meditation, Hubert de Malherbe explores the Jaguar's restoration in his unique style : interpreting reality, reinterpreting experience, and transforming chance into meaning.

Par Malherbe hubert De, Hubert de Malherbe
Chez Skira

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Auteur

Malherbe hubert De, Hubert de Malherbe

Editeur

Skira

Genre

Marques et modèles automobiles

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Dandy Crush

Malherbe hubert De, Hubert de Malherbe

Paru le 30/09/2026

302 pages

Skira

70,00 €

Acheter sur Furet.com Acheter sur Decitre.fr

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ActuaLitté
Scannez le code barre 9782370743169
9782370743169
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