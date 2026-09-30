Chanel Shows

What is the common thread between the solar system, a cruise ship, a New York subway station, a supermarket, and the palace where Mary Stuart was born ? Each has-at one time or another-embodied the allure of Chanel, leaving a lasting impression. Every runway show by Chanel is a unique, bespoke event, with a custom set and music designed with a singular desire : to surprise and amaze. This book chronicles, for the very first time, the story of Chanel's incredible journey of inventiveness tracing a history of fashion that blends rigor and originality, glamour and elegance.