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Chanel Shows

Sonia Rachline, Emilie Hammen

ActuaLitté
Acheter sur Furet.com Acheter sur Decitre.fr
What is the common thread between the solar system, a cruise ship, a New York subway station, a supermarket, and the palace where Mary Stuart was born ? Each has-at one time or another-embodied the allure of Chanel, leaving a lasting impression. Every runway show by Chanel is a unique, bespoke event, with a custom set and music designed with a singular desire : to surprise and amaze. This book chronicles, for the very first time, the story of Chanel's incredible journey of inventiveness tracing a history of fashion that blends rigor and originality, glamour and elegance.

Par Sonia Rachline, Emilie Hammen
Chez Flammarion

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Auteur

Sonia Rachline, Emilie Hammen

Editeur

Flammarion

Genre

Histoire de la mode

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Chanel Shows

Sonia Rachline, Emilie Hammen

Paru le 30/09/2026

352 pages

Flammarion

65,00 €

Acheter sur Furet.com Acheter sur Decitre.fr

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Scannez le code barre 9782080462145
9782080462145
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