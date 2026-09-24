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Winter pops up !

Aurore Petit

ActuaLitté
Acheter sur Furet.com Acheter sur Decitre.fr
From bundling up for the first snow to sipping cozy hot chocolate, this sturdy, shiny pop-up book brings winter's magic to life for little h Designed especially for little hands, this bright, bold pop-up book brims with the joy of winter in every turn of the page. Perfectly portable and shaped for toddlers' hands, this sturdy book features six playful pop-up scenes that leap from the pages with vibrant, high-contrast colors and gorgeous foil effects - from cozy holiday decorations to cheerful New Year's fireworks that shine bright. Celebrate winter's magic - from bundling up for the first snow and sliding down snowy hills to sipping hot chocolate, from reading by cosy fires and snoozing bears to sparkling New Year fireworks ! This book brings all the best winter moments to life in a way that's both familiar and fresh, clever and surprising. Every page is bursting with the cheerful wonders of the season. With Aurore Petit's vibrant, playful illustrations, simple, engaging text, and pop-up surprises that toddlers (and parents ! ) will love, this book is a sensory celebration of winter's everyday magic. This is the third title in Aurore Petit's awardwinning seasonal pop-up series, publishing as a follow up to Summer Pops Up ! and Autumn Pops Up ! , with Spring Pops Up ! on the way. The first title in this series, Summer Pops Up ! , won the Book for Babies Award in 2025, selected by the National Centre for Children's Literature at the National Library of France, and awarded by the French Ministry of Culture.

Par Aurore Petit
Chez Phaidon

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Auteur

Aurore Petit

Editeur

Phaidon

Genre

Imagiers, premiers dictionnair

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Winter pops up !

Aurore Petit

Paru le 24/09/2026

12 pages

Phaidon

9,95 €

Acheter sur Furet.com Acheter sur Decitre.fr

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ActuaLitté
Scannez le code barre 9781837292103
9781837292103
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