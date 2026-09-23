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Danièle Bour, Talhouet hélène Serre-de, Sarah Khalaf, Laura Bour, Martin Bour, Hélène Serre-de Talhouet
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DOSSIER - Le Petit Prince, conte intemporel d'Antoine de Saint-ExupéryRetrouver tous les articles sur 24 histoires pour attendre Noël Petit Ours Brun par Danièle Bour, Talhouet hélène Serre-de, Sarah Khalaf, Laura Bour, Martin Bour, Hélène Serre-de Talhouet
Paru le 23/09/2026
56 pages
Bayard jeunesse
12,50 €
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