Inscription
Newsletter
linkedin soundcloud twitter bluesky mastodon facebook rss flicker youtube instagram
Recherche

En ce moment :

Élise, le seau et Eugène Huit livres poussent une IA au suicide Les romans de la rentrée littéraire 2026
#Album jeunesse

24 histoires pour attendre Noël Petit Ours Brun

Danièle Bour, Talhouet hélène Serre-de, Sarah Khalaf, Laura Bour, Martin Bour, Hélène Serre-de Talhouet

ActuaLitté
Acheter sur Furet.com Acheter sur Decitre.fr
Petit Ours Brun : un Noël magique en 24 histoires Pour la première fois, Petit Ours Brun se pare de rouge et de doré pour accompagner les enfants jour après jour jusqu'à Noël ! Ce recueil inédit rassemble 24 histoires exclusives, à lire chaque soir de l'Avent, pour installer la magie de Noël et offrir un moment de lecture rassurant avant le coucher. Un livre d'exception pour fêter l'avent avec Petit Ours Brun Un objet précieux, de qualité, ce recueil est parfait pour être offert et partagé en famille. A conserver précieusement et à ressortir chaque année, il devient un compagnon fidèle des fêtes de fin d'année. Le cadeau collector à ne pas manquer Un trésor de Noël parfait pour revivre les moments magiques de cet adorable héros disponible en tirage limité !

Par Danièle Bour, Talhouet hélène Serre-de, Sarah Khalaf, Laura Bour, Martin Bour, Hélène Serre-de Talhouet
Chez Bayard jeunesse

|

Auteur

Danièle Bour, Talhouet hélène Serre-de, Sarah Khalaf, Laura Bour, Martin Bour, Hélène Serre-de Talhouet

Editeur

Bayard jeunesse

Genre

Petit ours brun

Partager ce livre sur Bluesky Partager ce livre sur Mastodon Partager ce livre sur Linkedin Partager ce livre par mail

DOSSIER - Le Petit Prince, conte intemporel d'Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

Retrouver tous les articles sur 24 histoires pour attendre Noël Petit Ours Brun par Danièle Bour, Talhouet hélène Serre-de, Sarah Khalaf, Laura Bour, Martin Bour, Hélène Serre-de Talhouet

Commenter ce livre

 

24 histoires pour attendre Noël Petit Ours Brun

Danièle Bour, Talhouet hélène Serre-de, Sarah Khalaf, Laura Bour, Martin Bour, Hélène Serre-de Talhouet

Paru le 23/09/2026

56 pages

Bayard jeunesse

12,50 €

Acheter sur Furet.com Acheter sur Decitre.fr

Lire un extrait
ActuaLitté
Scannez le code barre 9791036397516
9791036397516
© Notice établie par ORB
plus d'informations

Top Articles

Sarah Knafo loin en tête : le casse du siècle dans les ventes de livres Grand Prix de littérature policière 2026 : les deux lauréats révélés À la SNCF, les livres n’arrivent plus jusqu’aux cheminots De la librairie à l’édition : pourquoi toute l'industrie du livre se fragilise
Lettre d'information Flux RSS Contact Qui sommes nous ? Mentions légales Connexion
Politique de confidentialité Charte commentaires Tendances et Célébrités
linkedin soundcloud twitter facebook rss flicker youtube instagram
© 2007 - 2026 - Actualitte.com. Tous droits réservés.