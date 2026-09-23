24 histoires pour attendre Noël Petit Ours Brun

Petit Ours Brun : un Noël magique en 24 histoires Pour la première fois, Petit Ours Brun se pare de rouge et de doré pour accompagner les enfants jour après jour jusqu'à Noël ! Ce recueil inédit rassemble 24 histoires exclusives, à lire chaque soir de l'Avent, pour installer la magie de Noël et offrir un moment de lecture rassurant avant le coucher. Un livre d'exception pour fêter l'avent avec Petit Ours Brun Un objet précieux, de qualité, ce recueil est parfait pour être offert et partagé en famille. A conserver précieusement et à ressortir chaque année, il devient un compagnon fidèle des fêtes de fin d'année. Le cadeau collector à ne pas manquer Un trésor de Noël parfait pour revivre les moments magiques de cet adorable héros disponible en tirage limité !