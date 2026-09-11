Inventaires

Ce deuxième opus de la collection The Photographer place l'inventaire au coeur de la réflexion à travers les travaux et les approches de trente photographes français et internationaux, émergents ou confirmés. Paysages, architectures, sociétés ou sauvegardes d'un présent éphémère : les sujets sont variés mais tous interrogent notre rapport au temps, à l'espace et à la mémoire. This second volume of The Photographer places the concept of "inventory" at the heart of its exploration, through the work and approaches of thirty French and international photographers, both emerging and established. Whether landscapes, architecture, society, or the preservation of a fleeting present, the subjects are varied, yet all explore our relationship with time, space, and memory.