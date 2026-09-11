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Inventaires

Barbara Soyer, Sophie Toulouse

ActuaLitté
Acheter sur Furet.com Acheter sur Decitre.fr
Ce deuxième opus de la collection The Photographer place l'inventaire au coeur de la réflexion à travers les travaux et les approches de trente photographes français et internationaux, émergents ou confirmés. Paysages, architectures, sociétés ou sauvegardes d'un présent éphémère : les sujets sont variés mais tous interrogent notre rapport au temps, à l'espace et à la mémoire. This second volume of The Photographer places the concept of "inventory" at the heart of its exploration, through the work and approaches of thirty French and international photographers, both emerging and established. Whether landscapes, architecture, society, or the preservation of a fleeting present, the subjects are varied, yet all explore our relationship with time, space, and memory.

Par Barbara Soyer, Sophie Toulouse
Chez The Drawer & Klincksieck

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Auteur

Barbara Soyer, Sophie Toulouse

Editeur

The Drawer & Klincksieck

Genre

Essais

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Inventaires

Barbara Soyer, Sophie Toulouse

Paru le 11/09/2026

220 pages

The Drawer & Klincksieck

35,00 €

Acheter sur Furet.com Acheter sur Decitre.fr

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Scannez le code barre 9791097778613
9791097778613
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