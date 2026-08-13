Wanderlust Europe (Compact Edition)

From the temperate climes of the Spanish islands, over the Nordic fjords, and to the summit of alpine peaks, Wanderlust Europe points the reader in the direction of the continent's most awe-inspiring routes. Offering expert knowledge on how best to experience nature's majesty, this stimulating manual for hikers of all skill levels traverses far-reaching locales in pursuit of breathtaking beauty and a sense of freedom. Combining first-hand tips with informative maps and an array of spectacular photography, this book is a welcome addition to the Wanderlust series and for anyone with an urge to connect with the great outdoors.