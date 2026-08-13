Small monster, big monster - A SERIOUSLY SILLY BOOK OF OPPOSITES

Monster gets ON the bus. Passengers get OFF ! Refrigerator is EMPTY. Monster is FULL ! Big or small, loud or quiet, wet or dry - these monster Small Monster, Big Monster invites kids into a wildly entertaining monster world, where everyday situations turn into hilarious lessons in opposites. From a big monster who wants to play with small humans, to a monster who sleeps all day and plays all night, chaos and learning collide on every page. With minimal text, irresistible monster characters, and clever twists, kids make intuitive connections between words and ideas while giggling at every turn. Full of fresh and surprising scenarios - a monster so strong the floor can't hold it, to a cozy indoor monster who jumps outside to ride a tornado - opposites come to life like never before. Packed with laugh-out-loud humor, this book is a fantastic way for early learners to build vocabulary and understand opposites in the world around them.