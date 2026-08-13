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Small monster, big monster - A SERIOUSLY SILLY BOOK OF OPPOSITES

Allan Sanders

ActuaLitté
Acheter sur Furet.com Acheter sur Decitre.fr
Monster gets ON the bus. Passengers get OFF ! Refrigerator is EMPTY. Monster is FULL ! Big or small, loud or quiet, wet or dry - these monster Small Monster, Big Monster invites kids into a wildly entertaining monster world, where everyday situations turn into hilarious lessons in opposites. From a big monster who wants to play with small humans, to a monster who sleeps all day and plays all night, chaos and learning collide on every page. With minimal text, irresistible monster characters, and clever twists, kids make intuitive connections between words and ideas while giggling at every turn. Full of fresh and surprising scenarios - a monster so strong the floor can't hold it, to a cozy indoor monster who jumps outside to ride a tornado - opposites come to life like never before. Packed with laugh-out-loud humor, this book is a fantastic way for early learners to build vocabulary and understand opposites in the world around them.

Par Allan Sanders
Chez Phaidon

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Auteur

Allan Sanders

Editeur

Phaidon

Genre

Imagiers, premiers dictionnair

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Small monster, big monster - A SERIOUSLY SILLY BOOK OF OPPOSITES

Allan Sanders

Paru le 13/08/2026

20 pages

Phaidon

9,95 €

Acheter sur Furet.com Acheter sur Decitre.fr

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ActuaLitté
Scannez le code barre 9781837292110
9781837292110
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