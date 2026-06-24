Unique homes for unique experiences. Marie and Sophie, co-founders of Homanie, open the doors to a curated collection of exceptional large homes available for rent across their favorite destinations in France and Spain. Drawing on their deep local knowledge, they share insider tips & best spots : restaurants, cultural highlights, hidden gems... This book serves as a heartfelt inspiration for memorable stays for families, groups of friends, and also corporate retreats, where every journey is shaped by authenticity, elegance and the enduring joy of discovery.
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