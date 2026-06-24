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Unique homes

Homanie

ActuaLitté
Acheter sur Furet.com Acheter sur Decitre.fr
Unique homes for unique experiences. Marie and Sophie, co-founders of Homanie, open the doors to a curated collection of exceptional large homes available for rent across their favorite destinations in France and Spain. Drawing on their deep local knowledge, they share insider tips & best spots : restaurants, cultural highlights, hidden gems... This book serves as a heartfelt inspiration for memorable stays for families, groups of friends, and also corporate retreats, where every journey is shaped by authenticity, elegance and the enduring joy of discovery.

Par Homanie
Chez EPA Editions

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Homanie

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EPA Editions

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Décoration

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Unique homes

Homanie

Paru le 08/07/2026

256 pages

EPA Editions

35,00 €

Acheter sur Furet.com Acheter sur Decitre.fr

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ActuaLitté
Scannez le code barre 9782376717829
9782376717829
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