The very idea of gravity-defying flight reveals the raw human and technological ingenuity behind the story of ballooning. Since the Montgolfier brothers' pioneering flight in 1783, Paris has been center stage for a succession of extraordinary firsts. Piloted by colorful personalities, balloons have been at the origin of innovative and daring adventures, from harrowing escapes to the invention of air mail, and from meteorological discoveries to the visionary design for the Olympic Cauldron at the Paris 2024 summer games. Aerostats have always shown that the sky's the limit to what humanity can achieve, accompanying scientific progress and captivating the general public. And while skylines may change, one thing remains certain : balloons will continue to inspire infinite possibilities to those who dare to dream.