Marie-Antoinette - Queen of Style and Taste - ENGLISH VERSION

In Marie-Antoinette's kingdom, the ministers were couturiers, cabinetmakers, bronze workers and painters. Personally contributing to the tailoring of her outfits, the decoration of her apartments or the landscaping of her gardens, this French queen lived according to the tastes of the day when she wasn't launching new fashions herself- ; if only by transgressing the conventions attached to her rank. To the refinement of French style at its best, she added her own personal touch, with flourishes of flowers and pearls. Occasionally disguising as an actress or a farmer's wife, the rebel sovereign captured the mood of her time... a time when she was hardly recognized for who she was.