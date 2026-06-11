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Marie-Antoinette - Queen of Style and Taste - ENGLISH VERSION

Françoise Ravelle

ActuaLitté
Acheter sur Furet.com Acheter sur Decitre.fr
In Marie-Antoinette's kingdom, the ministers were couturiers, cabinetmakers, bronze workers and painters. Personally contributing to the tailoring of her outfits, the decoration of her apartments or the landscaping of her gardens, this French queen lived according to the tastes of the day when she wasn't launching new fashions herself- ; if only by transgressing the conventions attached to her rank. To the refinement of French style at its best, she added her own personal touch, with flourishes of flowers and pearls. Occasionally disguising as an actress or a farmer's wife, the rebel sovereign captured the mood of her time... a time when she was hardly recognized for who she was.

Par Françoise Ravelle
Chez Parigramme

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Auteur

Françoise Ravelle

Editeur

Parigramme

Genre

France

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Marie-Antoinette - Queen of Style and Taste - ENGLISH VERSION

Françoise Ravelle trad. Fui Lee Luk

Paru le 11/06/2026

Parigramme

12,90 €

Acheter sur Furet.com Acheter sur Decitre.fr

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Scannez le code barre 9782373952940
9782373952940
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