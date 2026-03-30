For centuries, the East has been exploited for its wealth. When London is struck by a spectacular terrorist attack, the balance of narratives abruptly fractures. Accusations harden, mourning is orchestrated, and truth becomes increasingly obscured. At the heart of this crisis stands Ramiar Navadi, a charismatic and enigmatic figure caught in a covert struggle over zarshium, a rare element with far-reaching energy, military, and technological implications. At his side is Isla Pendrake, heiress to a global media empire, torn between family loyalty and the pursuit of truth. In a world where war is no longer waged openly but through information, markets, and manipulation, Eastern Strike exposes the mechanics of a global confrontation in which love, power, and narrative become weapons and where revealing the truth may be more dangerous than violence itself.