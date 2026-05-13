Domus Terrae

Through a dozen projects around the world-from New York to Tokyo, and Mexico to Qatar- architect Tatsuro Miki reveals his singular talent for designing spaces that embody subtle beauty, harmony, and proportion in close kinship with nature. Drawing on key aspects from his childhood in Japan as the son of an architect-restorer, along with his European education and global practice, Miki fuses a multiplicity of aesthetics and influences drawn from both East and West into his resolutely international architecture. With an emphasis on light, balanced proportions, and natural materials-both old and new-Miki's architectural works exude a fundamental sense of consonance and well-being. This exquisite art book is a tribute to Miki's architectural quest-an ongoing pursuit that traverses diverse places and time periods-to shape spaces that resonate with the very heart of our humanity.