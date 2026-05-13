Inscription
Newsletter
linkedin soundcloud twitter bluesky mastodon facebook rss flicker youtube instagram
Recherche

En ce moment :

Grasset, le Nora-Gate Etats Généraux de la BD 2026 Cinq éditeurs BD à découvrir
#Beaux livres

Domus Terrae

Axel Vervoordt, Tatsuro Miki

ActuaLitté
Acheter sur Furet.com Acheter sur Decitre.fr
Through a dozen projects around the world-from New York to Tokyo, and Mexico to Qatar- architect Tatsuro Miki reveals his singular talent for designing spaces that embody subtle beauty, harmony, and proportion in close kinship with nature. Drawing on key aspects from his childhood in Japan as the son of an architect-restorer, along with his European education and global practice, Miki fuses a multiplicity of aesthetics and influences drawn from both East and West into his resolutely international architecture. With an emphasis on light, balanced proportions, and natural materials-both old and new-Miki's architectural works exude a fundamental sense of consonance and well-being. This exquisite art book is a tribute to Miki's architectural quest-an ongoing pursuit that traverses diverse places and time periods-to shape spaces that resonate with the very heart of our humanity.

Par Axel Vervoordt, Tatsuro Miki
Chez Flammarion

|

Auteur

Axel Vervoordt, Tatsuro Miki

Editeur

Flammarion

Genre

Architecture

Partager ce livre sur Bluesky Partager ce livre sur Mastodon Partager ce livre sur Linkedin Partager ce livre par mail

Retrouver tous les articles sur Domus Terrae par Axel Vervoordt, Tatsuro Miki

Commenter ce livre

 

Domus Terrae

Axel Vervoordt, Tatsuro Miki

Paru le 13/05/2026

240 pages

Flammarion

65,00 €

Acheter sur Furet.com Acheter sur Decitre.fr

Lire un extrait
ActuaLitté
Scannez le code barre 9782080482273
9782080482273
© Notice établie par ORB
plus d'informations

Top Articles

Le Prix des Libraires 2026 distingue Laurine Roux et Charlotte McConaghy Espagne : 49,4 % des livres papiers ne se vendent pas même à 1 exemplaire Quitter Grasset ? Le droit de divulgation fournit une solution redoutable La maison de Kenneth White déchire ses héritiers à Trébeurden
Lettre d'information Flux RSS Contact Qui sommes nous ? Mentions légales Connexion
Politique de confidentialité Charte commentaires Tendances et Célébrités Free Spins
linkedin soundcloud twitter facebook rss flicker youtube instagram
© 2007 - 2026 - Actualitte.com. Tous droits réservés.