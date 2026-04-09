Inscription
Newsletter
linkedin soundcloud twitter bluesky mastodon facebook rss flicker youtube instagram
Recherche

En ce moment :

Thotario, l'autre vie du livre numérique Etats Généraux de la BD 2026 Cinq éditeurs BD à découvrir

Des oiseaux - Version Anglaise

Mario Giacomelli

ActuaLitté
Acheter sur Furet.com Acheter sur Decitre.fr
In Mario Giacomelli's work, birds are never mere motifs : they are one of the territories where his vision of the world plays out, at once lyrical, abrupt and shaken by the fragility of life. From the agricultural landscapes of the Marches to the windswept plains, Giacomelli reveals their presence as a form of writing made up of traces, sudden appearances and disappearances. Often captured in flight, sometimes reduced to ink silhouettes against an overexposed sky, the birds become graphic, almost calligraphic signs, revealing the constant dialogue between the natural order and the disorder of human action. In these images, the extreme black and white - characteristic of his style - reinforces the tension between appearance and disappearance. The violent contrast is not an aesthetic effect, but the translation of an intense relationship with reality : for Mario Giacomelli, photography consists of bringing about a raw emotion, stripped of any documentary temptation. The birds, captured in an almost pictorial vibration, evoke primitive presences, fragile totems balancing in a changing rural world. In their own way, these images extend one of the Italian photographer's major themes : the inscription of the passage of time on the earth. The bird, a symbol of freedom but also of precariousness, thus becomes a mirror of human existence : fleeting, repetitive, always beginning anew. The oblique lines of the landscape, the furrows traced by the plough, the shadows streaking across the fields compose a score in which the flight of birds introduces a breath, a rhythm, a form of unexpected grace. It is this power of invention - almost visionary - that makes his work an essential milestone in 20th-century European photography.

Par Mario Giacomelli
Chez Xavier Barral

|

Auteur

Mario Giacomelli

Editeur

Xavier Barral

Genre

Photographie

Partager ce livre sur Bluesky Partager ce livre sur Mastodon Partager ce livre sur Linkedin Partager ce livre par mail

Retrouver tous les articles sur Des oiseaux - Version Anglaise par Mario Giacomelli

Commenter ce livre

 

Des oiseaux - Version Anglaise

Mario Giacomelli

Paru le 09/04/2026

Xavier Barral

39,00 €

Acheter sur Furet.com Acheter sur Decitre.fr

Lire un extrait
ActuaLitté
Scannez le code barre 9782365114738
9782365114738
© Notice établie par ORB
plus d'informations

Top Articles

Le Seigneur des anneaux : le film qui répare enfin le grand oubli de Tolkien Harry Potter et transphobie : pour Dumbledore, on a déformé les propos de Rowling Trump “tellement stupide” que même Stephen King n'a “plus les mots” Face aux interdictions de livres, un géant de l'édition riposte en justice
Lettre d'information Flux RSS Contact Qui sommes nous ? Mentions légales Connexion
Politique de confidentialité Charte commentaires Tendances et Célébrités
linkedin soundcloud twitter facebook rss flicker youtube instagram
© 2007 - 2026 - Actualitte.com. Tous droits réservés.