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Tokyo / Tokyo

Cyrielle Vincent, Guillaume Trannoy

ActuaLitté
Acheter sur Furet.com Acheter sur Decitre.fr
Léon s'envole vers Tokyo. La modernité et la tradition cohabitent dans la capitale japonaise : quel dépaysement à l'autre bout du monde pour le petit caméléon ! Léon is flying off to Tokyo. Tradition and modernity exist side-by-side in the capital of Japan : What a change of scene for the little chameleon on the far side of the world ! Dans treize séquences indépendantes, le petit Léon interagit avec les oeuvres dart de : In thirteen independent sequences, Little Leon interacts with artworks by : Utagawa, Hokusai, Megan Moore, Hiroshige III, Tsuchiya Koitsu, Helen Hyde...

Par Cyrielle Vincent, Guillaume Trannoy
Chez Léon Art & Stories

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Auteur

Cyrielle Vincent, Guillaume Trannoy

Editeur

Léon Art & Stories

Genre

Autres éditeurs (K à O)

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Tokyo / Tokyo

Cyrielle Vincent, Guillaume Trannoy trad. Régine Bobée

Paru le 12/05/2026

32 pages

Léon Art & Stories

9,00 €

Acheter sur Furet.com Acheter sur Decitre.fr

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Scannez le code barre 9791092232813
9791092232813
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