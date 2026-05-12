Tokyo / Tokyo

Léon s'envole vers Tokyo. La modernité et la tradition cohabitent dans la capitale japonaise : quel dépaysement à l'autre bout du monde pour le petit caméléon ! Léon is flying off to Tokyo. Tradition and modernity exist side-by-side in the capital of Japan : What a change of scene for the little chameleon on the far side of the world ! Dans treize séquences indépendantes, le petit Léon interagit avec les oeuvres dart de : In thirteen independent sequences, Little Leon interacts with artworks by : Utagawa, Hokusai, Megan Moore, Hiroshige III, Tsuchiya Koitsu, Helen Hyde...