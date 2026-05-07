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Tachycardia

Maybelline Skvortzoff

ActuaLitté
Acheter sur Furet.com Acheter sur Decitre.fr
Ninon lives with her parents in a suburban house near Paris. With her BFF, Eva, they are in those awkward teenage years when you sneak out at night to party and risk your reputation on a game of truth or dare. Her big sister, Judith, has already left the nest. In the daytime, she barely puts up with her job in an organic grocery store. In the evening, she tries to escape from her depressed neighbor and from her own anxiety getting high with her cheap rapper boyfriend, Charlie. Meanwhile, Cora, mother of the two sisters, tries to rekindle the flame with Arthur, the father, who clings desperately to memories of his wild youth. In this hyperlink story, the author of Dirty Panties depicts a gallery of characters, seeking love and acknowledgement, at a U-turn in their lives. Always on the edge, whether possessed by a tapeworm or haunted by a boobpic, betrayed by questionable oysters or by an avenging barbecue, their mixed-up adventures unfold at a frantic pace. With her distinct black-and-white artwork and her trash humor, Maybelline Skvortzoff has accomplished a real page-turner that drives us from hilarity to awkwardness, from compassion to astonishment. Switching from grotesque acts to tragic twists, she looks at her characters with an eye that is both crude and tender while they keep struggling with their addictions and shameful desires.

Par Maybelline Skvortzoff
Chez Editions Tanibis

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Auteur

Maybelline Skvortzoff

Editeur

Editions Tanibis

Genre

Divers

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Tachycardia

Maybelline Skvortzoff

Paru le 07/05/2026

248 pages

Editions Tanibis

26,00 €

Acheter sur Furet.com Acheter sur Decitre.fr

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Scannez le code barre 9782848410944
9782848410944
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