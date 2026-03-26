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Pacific Northwest Planning Map - 1ed - Anglais

Planet Lonely

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From Lonely Planet : The world's number one travel guide publisher Durable and waterproof, with a handy slipcase and an easy-fold format, Lonely Planet's Pacific Northwest Planning Map helps you explore with ease. Get more from your map and your trip with images and information about top attractions, itinerary suggestions, a transport guide, planning information, themed lists and practical travel tips. With this easy-to-use, full-colour map in your back pocket, you can truly get to the heart of the Pacific Northwest - so begin your journey now ! Durable and waterproof Easy-fold format and convenient size Handy slipcase Full color and easy to use Before-you-go info Beautiful imagery Tailored itineraries Can't-miss regional highlights Detailed town index Transportation planner Themed lists Covers : Oregon (USA), Washington (USA), British Columbia (Canada) Looking for more extensive coverage ? Check out Lonely Planet's Washington, Oregon & the Pacific Northwest , our most comprehensive guidebook to the region, covering the top sights and most authentic offbeat experiences. Or check out Lonely Planet's Pacific Northwest's Best Trips , our collection of amazing road trips through the region. About Lonely Planet : Lonely Planet is a leading travel media company and the world's number one travel guidebook brand, providing both inspiring and trustworthy information for every kind of traveler since 1973. Over the past four decades, we've printed over 145 million guidebooks and grown a dedicated, passionate global community of travelers. You'll also find our content online, and in mobile apps, video, 14 languages, nine international magazines, armchair and lifestyle books, eBooks, and more. 'Lonely Planet guides are, quite simply, like no other. ' - New York Times 'Lonely Planet. It's on everyone's bookshelves, it's in every traveller's hands. It's on mobile phones. It's on the Internet. It's everywhere, and it's telling entire generations of people how to travel the world. ' - Fairfax Media (Australia) Source : Nielsen BookScan : Australia, UK, USA, 5/2016-4/2017 .

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Pacific Northwest Planning Map - 1ed - Anglais

Planet Lonely

Paru le 26/03/2026

Lonely Planet

8,50 €

Acheter sur Furet.com Acheter sur Decitre.fr

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9781788686037
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