Central America - 11ed - Anglais

Planet eng Lonely

ActuaLitté
Inside Lonely Planet's Central America Travel Guide : What's NEW in this edition ? Up-to-date information - all businesses were rechecked before publication to ensure they are still open after 2020's COVID-19 outbreak Highlights and itineraries help you tailor your trip to your personal needs and interests Eating and drinking in Central America - we reveal the dishes and drinks you have to try Central America's beaches - whether you're looking for relaxation or activities, we break down the best beaches to visit and provide safety information Color maps and images throughout Insider tips to save time and money and get around like a local, avoiding crowds and trouble spots Honest reviews for all budgets - eating, sleeping, sightseeing, going out, shopping, hidden gems that most guidebooks miss Cultural insights give you a richer, more rewarding travel experience - history, people, music, landscapes, wildlife, politics Over 100 maps Covers Mexico's Yucatan and Chiapas, Belize, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama The Perfect Choice : Lonely Planet's Central America, our most comprehensive guide to Central America, is perfect for both exploring top sights and taking roads less travelled. Visiting Central America for a week or less ? Lonely Planet's Pocket Mexico City guide is a handy-sized guide focused on the city's can't-miss experiences. Looking for just the highlights ? Check out Lonely Planet's Best of Central America , a handy-sized guide focused on the can't-miss sights for a quick trip. eBook Features : (Best viewed on tablet devices and smartphones) Downloadable PDF and offline maps prevent roaming and data charges Effortlessly navigate and jump between maps and reviews Add notes to personalize your guidebook experience Seamlessly flip between pages Bookmarks and speedy search capabilities get you to key pages in a flash Embedded links to recommendations' websites Zoom-in maps and images Built-in dictionary for quick referencing

Par Planet eng Lonely
Chez Lonely Planet

|

Auteur

Planet eng Lonely

Editeur

Lonely Planet

Genre

Amériques

Retrouver tous les articles sur Central America - 11ed - Anglais par Planet eng Lonely

Central America - 11ed - Anglais

Planet eng Lonely

Paru le 27/11/2025

640 pages

Lonely Planet

25,00 €

ActuaLitté
9781788684347
