Audemars Piguet - The Watch

This extraordinary new reference book offers a behind-the-scenes look at the captivating world of fine watchmaking-haute horlogerie-shedding light on the savoir faire and numerous professions involved. Featuring more than 700 photographs, illustrations, sketches, interviews, and anecdotes, this volume delves into the anatomy of a mechanical watch, from the dial to the movement at its heart, as well as the case, the bracelet, and the complications. Published on the occasion of Audemars Piguet's 150th anniversary, this educational resource is designed for amateur and expert watch aficionados alike. It invites curious minds to learn more, and connoisseurs and professionals will find a wealth of well-documented information about the iconic models of yesterday and today.