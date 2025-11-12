Inscription
Newsletter
linkedin soundcloud twitter bluesky mastodon facebook rss flicker youtube instagram
Recherche
#Essais

Concerto for Violoncello and Orchestra No. 1

Dmitri Shostakovich

ActuaLitté
Acheter sur Furet.com Acheter sur Decitre.fr
Dmitri Shostakovich wrote his first Cello Concerto for Mstislav Rostropovich in 1959. Premiered on October 4, 1959 in Leningrad with the Leningrad Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of Yevgeny Mravinsky, the four-movement work impresses with its formal clarity, rhythmic splendor and high soloistic virtuosity. The memorable main motif of the first movement recurs throughout the work like an idiom. The slow second movement is dominated by lyrical depth, while the cadenza of the third movement almost takes on the character of an independent movement. The finale combines a folk tone with ironic refractions. Shostakovich deliberately kept the orchestra small and seems to have based it less on the opulent instrumentation of Elgar's Cello Concerto, for example, and more on classical models. This volume is part of the revised and corrected new edition of orchestral works by Dmitri Shostakovich published by Boosey & Hawkes and Sikorski. Published as large-format study scores, they ensure optimum readability. All scores and the accompanying orchestral material are available in new computer typesetting ; the orchestral parts are also compatible with the scores of the New Shostakovich Complete Edition. Instrumentation : cello and orchestra op. 107

Par Dmitri Shostakovich
Chez Boosey & Hawkes Deuschland

|

Auteur

Dmitri Shostakovich

Editeur

Boosey & Hawkes Deuschland

Genre

Instruments de musique

Partager ce livre sur Bluesky Partager ce livre sur Mastodon Partager ce livre sur Linkedin Partager ce livre par mail

Retrouver tous les articles sur Concerto for Violoncello and Orchestra No. 1 par Dmitri Shostakovich

Commenter ce livre

 

Concerto for Violoncello and Orchestra No. 1

Dmitri Shostakovich

Paru le 21/01/2026

68 pages

Boosey & Hawkes Deuschland

27,00 €

Acheter sur Furet.com Acheter sur Decitre.fr

Lire un extrait
ActuaLitté
Scannez le code barre 9783689030186
9783689030186
© Notice établie par ORB
plus d'informations

Top Articles

Choc en Suède : Camilla Läckberg signe dix romans qu’elle n’a pas écrits Le palmarès du "Goncourt des ados" 2025 est connu Face à Astérix, Freida McFadden doit s’incliner : le retour triomphal des Gaulois Dominique Blanc rend sa Légion d’honneur pour protester contre Rachida Dati
Lettre d'information Flux RSS Contact Qui sommes nous ? Mentions légales Connexion
Politique de confidentialité Charte commentaires Tendances et Célébrités
linkedin soundcloud twitter facebook rss flicker youtube instagram
© 2007 - 2025 - Actualitte.com. Tous droits réservés.