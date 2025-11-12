Inscription
#Essais

Concerto for Violin and Orchestra No. 1

Dmitri Shostakovich

In 1948, Dmitri Shostakovich completed work on his first Violin Concerto. However, the cultural-political repression of late Stalinism initially prevented a premiere : it was not until 1955, two years after Stalin's death, that dedicatee David Oistrakh finally premiered the concerto with the Leningrad Philharmonic under Yevgeny Mravinsky. The four-part concerto is symphonic in style and characterized by a high level of expressiveness. Particularly noteworthy are the sombre elegy of the first movement (Nocturne), the biting second movement (Scherzo), an extended passacaglia with cadenza and a brilliant burlesque finale. Oistrakh described the cadenza as "a whole sonata for solo violin". Today, the work is one of the most important violin concertos of the 20th century. Instrumentation : violin and orchestra op. 77

Par Dmitri Shostakovich
Chez Boosey & Hawkes Deuschland

|

Auteur

Dmitri Shostakovich

Editeur

Boosey & Hawkes Deuschland

Genre

Techniques instrumentales

Concerto for Violin and Orchestra No. 1

Dmitri Shostakovich

Paru le 10/12/2025

88 pages

Boosey & Hawkes Deuschland

37,00 €

9783689030179
