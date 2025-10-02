UNE OUVRE MAGISTRALE DE LA FANTASY FRANCOPHONE, DISTINGUEE PAR LE PRIX IMAGINALES, DANS UNE VERSION REVUE PAR L'AUTEUR Au coeur des forêts nordiques du Vyanthryr, un équipage hétéroclite remonte un fleuve sacré en quête des sources où réside l'oracle qui pourrait inverser le cours de la guerre civile. Porté par la voix d'un barde, le récit se déploie en vaste chronique chorale. A travers la figure de Manesh - jeune homme énigmatique habité par un feu intérieur - et la lente navigation sur ce fleuve chargé de légendes, Stefan Platteau compose une fresque hypnotique, peuplée de figures marquantes et de paysages d'une beauté envoûtante. "Toute la force du livre est d'entrelacer la puissance du mythe avec la structure même du récit". Jean-Philippe Jaworski Historien de formation, musicien et rôliste aguerri, Stefan Platteau est un écrivain belge qui s'est imposé avec le cycle Les Sentiers des Astres comme un auteur majeur dont l'univers, d'une richesse rare, se déploie au croisement des mythologies celtique, indienne, germanique et gréco-romaine, dans une veine épique et profondément humaine. @font-face {font-family : "Cambria Math" ; panose-1 : 2 4 5 3 5 4 6 3 2 4 ; mso-font-charset : 0 ; mso-generic-font-family : roman ; mso-font-pitch : variable ; mso-font-signature : -536870145 1107305727 0 0 415 0 ; }@font-face {font-family : Calibri ; panose-1 : 2 15 5 2 2 2 4 3 2 4 ; mso-font-charset : 0 ; mso-generic-font-family : swiss ; mso-font-pitch : variable ; mso-font-signature : -469750017 -1040178053 9 0 511 0 ; }p. MsoNormal, li. MsoNormal, div. MsoNormal {mso-style-unhide : no ; mso-style-qformat : yes ; mso-style-parent : "" ; margin : 0cm ; mso-pagination : widow-orphan ; font-size : 12. 0pt ; font-family : "Calibri", sans-serif ; mso-ascii-font-family : Calibri ; mso-ascii-theme-font : minor-latin ; mso-fareast-font-family : Calibri ; mso-fareast-theme-font : minor-latin ; mso-hansi-font-family : Calibri ; mso-hansi-theme-font : minor-latin ; mso-bidi-font-family : "Times New Roman" ; mso-bidi-theme-font : minor-bidi ; mso-font-kerning : 1. 0pt ; mso-ligatures : standardcontextual ; mso-fareast-language : EN-US ; }. MsoChpDefault {mso-style-type : export-only ; mso-default-props : yes ; font-family : "Calibri", sans-serif ; mso-ascii-font-family : Calibri ; mso-ascii-theme-font : minor-latin ; mso-fareast-font-family : Calibri ; mso-fareast-theme-font : minor-latin ; mso-hansi-font-family : Calibri ; mso-hansi-theme-font : minor-latin ; mso-bidi-font-family : "Times New Roman" ; mso-bidi-theme-font : minor-bidi ; mso-fareast-language : EN-US ; }div. WordSection1 {page : WordSection1 ; }